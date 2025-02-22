Confirmed Arsenal team to face West Ham in must win game

Arsenal and West Ham United are set to reignite their London rivalry at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected.

The Gunners find themselves in a strong position, sitting second in the table with 53 points, eight behind league leaders Liverpool. Their recent form has been nothing short of impressive, with a 15-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League showcasing their title credentials. Arsenal’s last outing saw them secure a comfortable 2-0 victory away at Leicester City, further solidifying their position in the top four.

Arsenal’s home form this season has been particularly formidable. They remain the only unbeaten side at home in the league, turning the Emirates into a fortress. This impressive run extends back to April 2024, with the Gunners not tasting defeat on home soil in their last 15 Premier League matches.

The Gunners have had to adapt their playing style in recent weeks due to injuries to key attacking players. This has led to a more possession-based approach, with the team patiently probing for openings rather than relying on quick transitions. The full-backs have been pushed higher up the pitch to provide width, while the midfield has taken on a more creative role to compensate for the absence of regular wingers.

In stark contrast to their opponents, West Ham United find themselves in a precarious position. Currently sitting 16th in the table with 27 points, the Hammers are perilously close to the relegation battle. Their recent form has been poor, with just one win in their last seven Premier League outings.

The east London side’s last match ended in a disappointing 1-0 home defeat to Brentford, extending their winless run to four games. Their away form has been particularly concerning, with no Premier League victory on the road since December 2024.

Recent history favours Arsenal in this fixture. The Gunners have won three of the last five encounters between the two sides, including a commanding 5-2 victory at the London Stadium in November. However, West Ham did manage to secure a 2-0 win at the Emirates last December, which could provide some encouragement for the visitors.

The midfield battle will be crucial in determining the outcome of this match. Arsenal’s ability to control possession and dictate the tempo will be vital, while West Ham will need to disrupt this rhythm if they hope to get a result.

Set-pieces could also play a significant role. Arsenal have been prolific from crosses this season, scoring 13 goals, more than any other Premier League team. West Ham will need to be vigilant in defending these situations.

Given Arsenal’s strong home record and West Ham’s struggles, particularly away from home, the Gunners will be firm favourites and it will be a huge surprise if they do not pick up all three points.