Confirmed Arsenal team to face West Ham this evening – Trossard starts

It is getting more and more difficult to predict Arsenal’s starting XI in every game now, with two games a week arriving for the forseeable future, which makes it even more important for Mikel Arteta to use a lot of rotation to keep at lest some of our players fresh.

I may be bold in saying that today’s visit to West Hame should be one of our easiest games lately, considering we’ve only lost once in our last 16 visits to the Hammers, and with Man United coming to visit us in midweek, I can see wholesale changes from the line up Arteta chose against Sporting.

This could see the return of Jorginho, Jesus, Trossard and Merino to the starting group, and possibly even Kiwior or Zinchenko, depending on whether Gabriel passes his late fitness test or not. We can only hope that Arteta’s rotations can do the job like they did last week against Forest.

So now it is time to see who Arteta has chosen to take to the field, and here it is……

West Ham

  2. Seems the gaffer is serious about rotating, the best player against Sporting starts on the bench for this one.

    Is this over confidence

  5. Partey is with the squad so unless it was one of arteta’s mind games it must have been a late call to withdraw him. Hoping it’s more of a precaution.

  6. I think Arsenal will win with this team, but I suspect Liverpool probably will tomorrow as well. Right about the first, wrong about the second – hopefully.

