Confirmed Arsenal team to face West Ham Women in WSL London derby

Arsenal Women head to Dagenham to face West Ham today, Sunday 4th February. The match kick’s off at Chigwell Construction Stadium, at 12.30pm, and will be shown live on BBC2. It’s another must-win fixture for our Gunners, in the WSL title race, as Arsenal are level with Man City on points (though behind on goal difference) but both teams are still 3 points adrift of Chelsea at the top.

We could see up to 5 Matilda’s on the pitch today! Arsenal have 3 Aussie internationals within their ranks – Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley & Kyra Cooney-Cross. Whilst West Ham have 2 Aussie internationals – midfielder Katrina Gorry, who signed for West Ham last month, and goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold. Should be an exciting match!

Here is Jonas Eidevall’s confirmed starting XI:

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

