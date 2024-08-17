Confirmed Arsenal team to face Wolves – Calafiori on the bench

The wait is finally over—Premier League football has returned! Arsenal welcomes Wolves to the Emirates today, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.
It is imperative that Arsenal get off to a winning start, especially at home. We all know that every single point is crucial when you’re competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title, and it is unthinkable for the Gunners to drop points this afternoon.
Wolves, like all Premier League teams, will not be pushovers. They will be tough opponents and will hope to catch Arsenal off guard in this season opener for both sides.
That said, Arteta will have his players well-prepared for whatever Wolves throw at them today and will be confident that all three points will be Arsenal’s once the final whistle blows.
Let us know in the comments below what you think of the side Arteta has chosen and what your predicted final score is.
Team as expected and good to see Nwaneri on the bench. COYG
It’s a good starting eleven, not our strongest, but considering the quality of our opponent, a winning side. Very encouraging to see Timber in the squad, and I’m sure Calafiori will get some time on the pitch.
A clean sheet for sure.
UTA
I hope Martinelli delivers because yet again, a productive Trossard gets dumped easily. New season but a bit like on here, Trossard not given the credit or start, he deserves. He took the place off Martinelli but Martinelli getting the nod. The rest of the team, is no surprise.
But over the period, I’ve realized how not important it is for a player to start a game to that of their impact in the game.
I believe Trossard does well reading the game from the bench and has better stats when he is introduced from the bench than to start…… I stand to be corrected though.
To be fair, it isn’t what you or i believe. For me Trossard doesn’t get the same tolerance as others. I find that strange and unfair. He is either good enough (which he is) or he isn’t. Trossard should be allowed to fail before he is ousted. That’s just my opinion. He is also the best finisher in the team.
A very strong team with a stocked bench to call upon even with tomi and fabio out. An upgrade on nketiah and nelson would complete the squad.
Good to see Zinchenko starting – he needs to be given a fair chance.
Arsenal must get the points today as this is the kind of game that they really have to win. I’d be staggered if they failed, and this side certainly looks good enough.
I think we would get more out of him in his natural position. With Timber and Calafiori available it’s highly likely this is the last game we will see him at LB.
Out of all players Zinchenko has got most of the chances despite of his failure, but he has not improved. I feel our Academy players are better than him in LB position.
Agreed Trossard is and should be our starter on the left hand side .
I just hope we don’t regret not starting our most clinical finisher .
3 points is all that matters. We need a convincing win as well.
Arsenal can win the EPL this season.
Only one signing is remaining: Victor Osimhen
Time to go again. COYG!!!
I see the guy in Wolve’s starting line up up front, Strand-Larsen on loan from Celta Vigo. He’s one to keep an eye on.
Merino didn’t play for Sociedad because of his upcoming transfer to Arsenal
He’ll move Rice to the CDM position and bench Partey/ Jorginho
@Gai, Watching the match live now, Pathey is losing too many balls and seem not too physically strong. Merino will surely be a welcome idea. Can’t wait for Rice to go back to No 6 that is what he does best. Pathey’s fragility is leaving our defence open even though we are yet to conceed a goal.
Partey did lose the ball a couple of times, but his playmaking skills looked good
If Merino comes, I think Partey could get transfer-listed since we’ve got Rice/ Jorginho for the CDM position
Yes, it looks like the Merino saga is coming to an end at long last. It will be interesting to see if RS got the £30m that they were reportedly holding out for.
Took a gamble on Havertz as my captain this week instead of Salah. A nice hat trick will make my week.
COYG
Cliche goal
Saka cross havertz header
I hate having to listen on the radio
Sounds like a lovely goal and assist by Havertz and Saka
I smell a brace on this sunny afternoon
Havertz, get in.
Yahooo!!!
Two more please!
It’s looking good for you HH. Saka is on fire today.
It does JRA. Raya and Gabriel complete my Arsenal trio so I am praying for a clean sheet too.
Today’s Saka looks lively unlike the tired one of last season. Looks like he will get something before the game is over.
What a save!
Great goal by Havertz/ Saka and an excellent block by Raya
Imagine if Havertz gets a long-term injury. We’ve got no other tall CF to reach those long crosses
Havertz is having a terrific game. Wolves are having to foul him to stop him. Took his goal well.
His touches are fire today.
How is that not a red card or even checked? Ref at it again
Gillet is notorious for taking easy on the away teams. I am more concerned why that wasn’t even a yellow card. That was horrible.
He has already started trying to shift the momentum toward wolves.
We need another 1 or 2 to finish this off with clean sheet
So many chances mMartinelly created wasted by our forwards. He is not elegant but has done enough to justify his selection
Playing relatively poorly. Striker and midfielder needed urgently if we want to challenge Man City.
Partly with too many misplaced passes.
*Partey
Need fresh legs , where is Jesús
Welcome back Jurrien!! Now Wolves have zero chance!
Timbre looks sharp
You get the feeling this game still has another goal in it, maybe a brace for somewhere
One goal for Martinelli would be nice to get his confidence back and he’s been lively.
Partey had many bad passes today, let’s hope he irons them out could be costly.
Martinelli takes two years to play any meaningful ball. And that is if he play it..