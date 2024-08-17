Confirmed Arsenal team to face Wolves – Calafiori on the bench

The wait is finally over—Premier League football has returned! Arsenal welcomes Wolves to the Emirates today, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.

It is imperative that Arsenal get off to a winning start, especially at home. We all know that every single point is crucial when you’re competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title, and it is unthinkable for the Gunners to drop points this afternoon.

Wolves, like all Premier League teams, will not be pushovers. They will be tough opponents and will hope to catch Arsenal off guard in this season opener for both sides.

That said, Arteta will have his players well-prepared for whatever Wolves throw at them today and will be confident that all three points will be Arsenal’s once the final whistle blows.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the side Arteta has chosen and what your predicted final score is.

