Confirmed Arsenal team to face Wolves – Calafiori on the bench

The wait is finally over—Premier League football has returned! Arsenal welcomes Wolves to the Emirates today, and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.

It is imperative that Arsenal get off to a winning start, especially at home. We all know that every single point is crucial when you’re competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title, and it is unthinkable for the Gunners to drop points this afternoon.

Wolves, like all Premier League teams, will not be pushovers. They will be tough opponents and will hope to catch Arsenal off guard in this season opener for both sides.

That said, Arteta will have his players well-prepared for whatever Wolves throw at them today and will be confident that all three points will be Arsenal’s once the final whistle blows.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of the side Arteta has chosen and what your predicted final score is.

  2. It’s a good starting eleven, not our strongest, but considering the quality of our opponent, a winning side. Very encouraging to see Timber in the squad, and I’m sure Calafiori will get some time on the pitch.
    A clean sheet for sure.
    UTA

    Reply

  3. I hope Martinelli delivers because yet again, a productive Trossard gets dumped easily. New season but a bit like on here, Trossard not given the credit or start, he deserves. He took the place off Martinelli but Martinelli getting the nod. The rest of the team, is no surprise.

    Reply

    1. But over the period, I’ve realized how not important it is for a player to start a game to that of their impact in the game.
      I believe Trossard does well reading the game from the bench and has better stats when he is introduced from the bench than to start…… I stand to be corrected though.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. To be fair, it isn’t what you or i believe. For me Trossard doesn’t get the same tolerance as others. I find that strange and unfair. He is either good enough (which he is) or he isn’t. Trossard should be allowed to fail before he is ousted. That’s just my opinion. He is also the best finisher in the team.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  4. A very strong team with a stocked bench to call upon even with tomi and fabio out. An upgrade on nketiah and nelson would complete the squad.

    Reply

  5. Good to see Zinchenko starting – he needs to be given a fair chance.

    Arsenal must get the points today as this is the kind of game that they really have to win. I’d be staggered if they failed, and this side certainly looks good enough.

    Reply

  6. Agreed Trossard is and should be our starter on the left hand side .
    I just hope we don’t regret not starting our most clinical finisher .

    Reply

  7. 3 points is all that matters. We need a convincing win as well.
    Arsenal can win the EPL this season.
    Only one signing is remaining: Victor Osimhen

    Reply

  9. Merino didn’t play for Sociedad because of his upcoming transfer to Arsenal

    He’ll move Rice to the CDM position and bench Partey/ Jorginho

    Reply

    1. @Gai, Watching the match live now, Pathey is losing too many balls and seem not too physically strong. Merino will surely be a welcome idea. Can’t wait for Rice to go back to No 6 that is what he does best. Pathey’s fragility is leaving our defence open even though we are yet to conceed a goal.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. Partey did lose the ball a couple of times, but his playmaking skills looked good

        If Merino comes, I think Partey could get transfer-listed since we’ve got Rice/ Jorginho for the CDM position

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  10. Yes, it looks like the Merino saga is coming to an end at long last. It will be interesting to see if RS got the £30m that they were reportedly holding out for.

    Reply

      1. It does JRA. Raya and Gabriel complete my Arsenal trio so I am praying for a clean sheet too.

        Today’s Saka looks lively unlike the tired one of last season. Looks like he will get something before the game is over.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  19. Great goal by Havertz/ Saka and an excellent block by Raya

    Imagine if Havertz gets a long-term injury. We’ve got no other tall CF to reach those long crosses

    Reply

  23. So many chances mMartinelly created wasted by our forwards. He is not elegant but has done enough to justify his selection

    Reply

