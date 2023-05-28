Confirmed Arsenal team to face Wolves for final match of season – Interesting line-up….

Today is our last game of a brilliant season that was deflated by our total collapse when it came to squeaky-bum time, but it is still a massive improvement on our last few seasons, and we can happily celebrate our ascent back to where we belong in the Champions League.

But today’s game means little in the great scheme of things, although it will be a great chance to show off our new home shirt. It is the 20 year anniversary of the Invincibles and it is just a shame we could have managed to secure the title to celebrate properly.

But to be honest we have absolutely no idea what team Arteta will choose for today’s game, but this is the team that Daniel chose earlier….

Ramsdale

Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney

Jorginho-Xhaka-Odegaard

Reiss Nelson, Jesus, Emile Smith-Rowe

I doubt that this will resemble Arteta’s choice, which is just about to arrive.

And here it is……