Confirmed Arsenal team to face Wolves for final match of season – Interesting line-up….

Today is our last game of a brilliant season that was deflated by our total collapse when it came to squeaky-bum time, but it is still a massive improvement on our last few seasons, and we can happily celebrate our ascent back to where we belong in the Champions League.
But today’s game means little in the great scheme of things, although it will be a great chance to show off our new home shirt. It is the 20 year anniversary of the Invincibles and it is just a shame we could have managed to secure the title to celebrate properly.
But to be honest we have absolutely no idea what team Arteta will choose for today’s game, but this is the team that Daniel chose earlier….
Ramsdale
Ben White, Jakub Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney
Jorginho-Xhaka-Odegaard
Reiss Nelson, Jesus, Emile Smith-Rowe
I doubt that this will resemble Arteta’s choice, which is just about to arrive.
And here it is……
Unchanged from last time out – let's finish the season the same way we started ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r5DdGDf6bk
A chance for some of these players to say goodbye maybe ?
My mistake read the JA lineup before it loaded in ,a chance for Xhaka to say goodbye then .
I find this selection incomprehensible for a match in which there is nothing at stake.As a reward for the defeat by Forrest, the same starting eleven is chosen?Can you just imagine the feelings of ESR and Tierney who are unlikely to be with us next season .
No reason to play partey at right back unless the manager has a vendetta against certain players. It’s a nothing game so play some youngsters
Couldn’t we play more of yhe reserves….there’s absolutely nothing riding on this game so why not! We already playing a complete make shift backline
Imagine being ESR…been fit for weeks now and still can’t get a start even in a game like this. Not a good message to be sending wjen the whole worlds been focusing on your lack of rotation. I can’t understand it.
Who would want to sign for a club where you aren’t even given the chance to prove yourself? Unless you’re given a massive wage
Must be so demoralising being a bench player at Arsenal, no wonder our reserves struggled so much when finally having to play.
I agree that it’s a nothing game but it is a chance to end the season well by winning
I don’t know what is going on behind the scenes, however, IF Tierney and ESR are to be sold then it’s better they are fit rather than crocked for any potential suitors.
Partey will play inverted-RB again. The summer transfer window will be very intriguing
Must admit not the team selection I expected.
Must admit not the team selection I expected.

Anyway,,, there are more interesting matches this morning other than Arsenal vs Wolves. I'm hoping for a Bournemouth win over Everton. And Leeds United and Leicester City to win their perspective matches.