Confirmed Arsenal team to face Wolves – Jesus and Trossard start

Arsenal will be looking to get back to winning ways at Wolverhampton Wanderers this evening and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has selected to achieve that goal.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🇵🇱 Kiwior starts at left-back

🇧🇪 Trossard on the wing

🇧🇷 Jesus up top Let's give it our all, Gunners 💪 pic.twitter.com/BoEye0rUj6 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 20, 2024

It has been a dreadful week for Arsenal, losing to Aston Villa in the Premier League and being eliminated from the Champions League by Bayern Munich. However, the season is not over yet, and the Gunners still have a chance to claim the title. To do that, they must secure all three points in this upcoming game.

There is no doubt that Arsenal is the better team, but football isn’t always about having the best players. Confidence, morale, and momentum all play a significant role, and Arsenal is not in the best place regarding these attributes at the moment.

If the team can return to the form they have shown earlier this year, they will win. However, if they perform as they did in the second halves against Villa and Bayern, it could be another disappointing night.

Hopefully, we will see the real Arsenal this evening.