Confirmed Arsenal team to face Wolves – Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri start

Arsenal travel to Molineux today to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced to achieve the win and take all three points.

Arsenal team v wolves

Arsenal need the win; a draw is really no good, especially if Liverpool secure the expected home win against Ipswich, which kicks off at the same time.

The points gap currently stands at six, with Liverpool having a game in hand, so it is clear why the Gunners cannot afford for the gap between the sides to increase.

It should also be noted that week in, week out, we have been repeating the same thing, and the problem with that is that we are running out of games.

Wolves, for their part, are also in need of points. They are currently 17th, only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and in front of their own fans, they will be highly motivated to put in a strong performance. They are likely to employ a low block and look to counter at every opportunity.

On paper, Arsenal should comfortably secure the victory, but we have seen many times this season that favoured teams can come unstuck. Any complacency from Arsenal could prove costly.

As long as the lads play to their potential, they should leave the Midlands with all three points. Hopefully, they do just that and continue their quest to lift the Premier League at the end of the season.

  3. This bench is empty, no sub that can impact the game. I’ll rather start Sterling and put either Troasard or Martinelli on the bench in case we need an impact sub

    Reply

      2. You have wonder what went on with the Calafori medical when we signed as his fitness issue is a constant concern. Merino bang average, Neto has never actually played and Sterling might as well have never played. What a mediocre couple of transfer windows including the current one….

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  10. Still think we are in danger of over hyping Skelley after one good game
    Your playing a teenager out of position when there left backs are on the bench ?
    Glad Saliba is back

    Reply

      1. Look at it another way

        We have a brilliant young player who is keeping Calafiori, Zinchenko and Tierney on the bench.

        If he loses form they are there to step in

        I am struggling to see a problem here

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  11. Way to go Arteta . . .

    We know some have penned down their doom epistles waiting for a loss:
    We should sign cunha . . .
    Arteta out . . .
    Skelly out of position . . .
    Nwaneri too young and inexperienced . . .

    And when Arsenal wins.
    The go saying ” it is just wolves, afterall.
    Arsenal should have won ten zero.

    They are going to eat the articles they’ve written.

    Reply

  12. MLS should be more attack minded. He needs a goal or assist. He’s too passive for my liking, that’s why I prefer the more explosive Calafiori.

    Reply

    1. I already notice the calm with which he receives and moves the ball around. I cannot justify ever playing a fit Partey out of midfield.

      And I suspect that this is one of the few seasons where he has been fit. To see him out of position is a disgrace.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

    1. its one of those they’ll justify on technicalities but you wont see again this season. Just like we are still the only team to receive red cards for dissent/kicking the ball away this season.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  26. Yellow all day this is a farce, watch Wolves do the same and get only yellow.

    What a joke of a Ref and var.

    There was also no need to him to stick a leg out.

    Reply

    1. When are people on here going to understand that this is deliberate by the officials. It’s about time this was called out by the pundits and let’s get the cheating out of our game by officials of the club calling out this crap.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. English Commentators agreeing with him. It’s very obvious they’ve been told not to challenge the ref’s calls. If anyone thinks thats a red you just dont know football. You dont, and I would never listen to a thing you have to say about the game if you did.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  33. Only caught a glimpse of it, but that looked an extremely harsh red card, to say the least. They said MLS caught him with the studs?

    Reply

      1. I’ll have to watch it again, but on first viewing it looked like a standard professional foul, so I thought he must have been the last man – didn’t look dangerous, but I’ll have to watch it back I guess

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  34. Don’t blame the ref for the youngster’s stupidity.He has been good but signs of overconfidence and not recognizing danger were obvious.
    We look out of sync and most players look below their best. This will be tough to pull off.

    Reply

    2. You’ve not got a single clue what you’re talking about. Going by your logic, since we aren’t playing well let’s just have the ref make blatantly wrong calls all game. Just send off the entire team since we aren’t playing to the standard you want I guess.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  35. Let’s finally tell ourselves the truth: this Arsenal side is not champions quality. A better team would have buried this game even before the red with the myriad of errors by the Wolves side

    Reply

  36. I think Michael Oliver simply dislikes Arsenal

    We’d be lucky to get a draw from the game, unless Wolves also get a red card in the second half

    Reply

