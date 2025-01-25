Confirmed Arsenal team to face Wolves – Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri start

Arsenal travel to Molineux today to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced to achieve the win and take all three points.

Arsenal need the win; a draw is really no good, especially if Liverpool secure the expected home win against Ipswich, which kicks off at the same time.

The points gap currently stands at six, with Liverpool having a game in hand, so it is clear why the Gunners cannot afford for the gap between the sides to increase.

It should also be noted that week in, week out, we have been repeating the same thing, and the problem with that is that we are running out of games.

Wolves, for their part, are also in need of points. They are currently 17th, only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and in front of their own fans, they will be highly motivated to put in a strong performance. They are likely to employ a low block and look to counter at every opportunity.

On paper, Arsenal should comfortably secure the victory, but we have seen many times this season that favoured teams can come unstuck. Any complacency from Arsenal could prove costly.

As long as the lads play to their potential, they should leave the Midlands with all three points. Hopefully, they do just that and continue their quest to lift the Premier League at the end of the season.