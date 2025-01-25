Confirmed Arsenal team to face Wolves – Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri start

Arsenal travel to Molineux today to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers and this is the team that Mikel Arteta has announced to achieve the win and take all three points.
Arsenal need the win; a draw is really no good, especially if Liverpool secure the expected home win against Ipswich, which kicks off at the same time.
The points gap currently stands at six, with Liverpool having a game in hand, so it is clear why the Gunners cannot afford for the gap between the sides to increase.
It should also be noted that week in, week out, we have been repeating the same thing, and the problem with that is that we are running out of games.
Wolves, for their part, are also in need of points. They are currently 17th, only outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and in front of their own fans, they will be highly motivated to put in a strong performance. They are likely to employ a low block and look to counter at every opportunity.
On paper, Arsenal should comfortably secure the victory, but we have seen many times this season that favoured teams can come unstuck. Any complacency from Arsenal could prove costly.
As long as the lads play to their potential, they should leave the Midlands with all three points. Hopefully, they do just that and continue their quest to lift the Premier League at the end of the season.
Ødegaard injured?
Ill apparently and Merino with a knock
No Odegaard, not even on the bench.
This bench is empty, no sub that can impact the game. I’ll rather start Sterling and put either Troasard or Martinelli on the bench in case we need an impact sub
Yes. I also think Sterling plays RW slightly better than Martinelli, but we still need a new inverted-RW
We could do with some “impact” commenters. Good starting eleven, and not too bad a bench all things considerd.
Good enough to beat Wolves for sure.
Should be Jax, should be 😱
Michael Oliver as referee. The pain, the pain.
Yet we don’t say anything when decisions go in our advantage?
Didn’t mean to trigger the usual from you Dan.
He is really a thorn to our club. Deliberately worse decisions
Unfortunately with Michael Oliver refing this game we will be lucky to get even a draw.
Very strong team, I wonder how fit Saliba and MLS are? But time will tell.
This season is a bad joke injury wise, just keeps on giving.
And yet some still think we should be clear of Liverpool!
We’re pretty much losing a player almost every game. I have never seen an injury crisis like this.
It’s even worse when compared to Liverpool. Salah, luis diaz, Van dijk, Arnold, Gakpo, Gravenberch their best players this season have missed a combined 1 game.
Some claim their first eleven have missed more games than ours.
You have wonder what went on with the Calafori medical when we signed as his fitness issue is a constant concern. Merino bang average, Neto has never actually played and Sterling might as well have never played. What a mediocre couple of transfer windows including the current one….
That starting eleven is fine. Our depth is what worries me always.
Still think we are in danger of over hyping Skelley after one good game
Your playing a teenager out of position when there left backs are on the bench ?
Glad Saliba is back
Lewis-Skelly played inverted-LB well in several games, where he can utilize his skills as a left-DM
We have a brilliant young player who is keeping Calafiori, Zinchenko and Tierney on the bench.
If he loses form they are there to step in
I am struggling to see a problem here
He’s had more than one good game. In fact, the majority of his performances have been excellent, hence he’s our main LB at the moment.
One game yeah sure i guess it was Gunnersaurus who made morgan rogers lose his mind last game with how much he was dominating him.
There were already reports from last season of Skelly being molded to play Zinchenko Inverted LB position, so out of position nah that’s his new position.
He has had more than one good game. He probably has been our best player over his last 4 games.
Man United goal came from him being targeted
As did the Liverpool goal , the Man City goal , etc
Just be careful with him
Way to go Arteta . . .
We know some have penned down their doom epistles waiting for a loss:
We should sign cunha . . .
Arteta out . . .
Skelly out of position . . .
Nwaneri too young and inexperienced . . .
And when Arsenal wins.
The go saying ” it is just wolves, afterall.
Arsenal should have won ten zero.
They are going to eat the articles they’ve written.
MLS should be more attack minded. He needs a goal or assist. He’s too passive for my liking, that’s why I prefer the more explosive Calafiori.
Haven’t honestly paid attention to Calafiori over the last few games (did he play?). Is he on the bench for being out of form?
Will we see a red card before end of 1st half? I have a bad feeling 😭
😂 I just saw Michael Oliver and I knew today was gonna be an L.
Liking Partey in midfield, and Lewis Skelly is a strong lad.
What a miss by the Chelsea flop
Havertz investment was a silly one. He just missed another sitter. Deja vu (Giroud)?
Another massive miss by the Chelsea flop.
Send him back for free.
What a ball from Trossard! Missed by the ever-wanting Havertz..
Havertz my lord 2 great chance s it’s painful to watch I would have scored the 2nd
Maybe the ball is a little different to his liking, you reckon?
Seems like Partey will play in his natural position in midfield which is a positive
I already notice the calm with which he receives and moves the ball around. I cannot justify ever playing a fit Partey out of midfield.
And I suspect that this is one of the few seasons where he has been fit. To see him out of position is a disgrace.
Is Havertz trying to miss more than trying to score? He’s just so good at not scoring!
Oliver strikes again but there is no corruption in the pgmol
Red card!
The Arsenal commentators are going potty
HOW IS THAT A RED CARD?? SERIOUS FOUL PLAY!!?????
because oliver is corrupt
Michael Oliver is a cheat !!!! Here’s the proof never seen a red card like this.
@Dan what’s your opinion now?
its one of those they’ll justify on technicalities but you wont see again this season. Just like we are still the only team to receive red cards for dissent/kicking the ball away this season.
It was deliberate by Lewis-Skelly
it wasn’t a high foot, or a studs up challenge. That is some irrational interpretation of serious foul play.
Yellow all day this is a farce, watch Wolves do the same and get only yellow.
What a joke of a Ref and var.
There was also no need to him to stick a leg out.
lol! Didn’t I say it I had a feeling we would see a red card in the 1st half?! This ref is dirty af.
Yes, you did. But make sure you thank Oliver if he happens to make a decision/error that gives a throw-in to Arsenal rather than Wolves. 🤦♂️
On no planet, in no reality, could that ever have been a red. And VAR checked for all of 10 seconds. Madness.
i would of thought people learnt after no other team got reds for dissent/kicking the ball away that pgmol was corrupt but alas.
last game i forget who kicked the ball away it was injury time and likely wouldn’t of changed the result but they were on a yellow and didnt get sent off
Never ever a red. Ever. This is the biggest joke of a league. It’s just totally baffling.
If you want to make serious foul play do it properly and break his freaking leg
On what planet is that a red card? And how did VAR agreed to that?
It’s not incompetence it’s just blatant corruption. I’ll stand by that.
When are people on here going to understand that this is deliberate by the officials. It’s about time this was called out by the pundits and let’s get the cheating out of our game by officials of the club calling out this crap.
English Commentators agreeing with him. It’s very obvious they’ve been told not to challenge the ref’s calls. If anyone thinks thats a red you just dont know football. You dont, and I would never listen to a thing you have to say about the game if you did.
Only caught a glimpse of it, but that looked an extremely harsh red card, to say the least. They said MLS caught him with the studs?
The first contact was on the ankle, up to referees interpretation to award it or not. It is Michael Oliver, and it is likely he will issue a red card against Arsenal.
I’ll have to watch it again, but on first viewing it looked like a standard professional foul, so I thought he must have been the last man – didn’t look dangerous, but I’ll have to watch it back I guess
I have no evidence, but I don’t think most referees award that as a red card.
Don’t blame the ref for the youngster’s stupidity.He has been good but signs of overconfidence and not recognizing danger were obvious.
We look out of sync and most players look below their best. This will be tough to pull off.
You know multiple things can be right at the same time, right? We are not good enough but that red card is atrocious to say the least.
You’ve not got a single clue what you’re talking about. Going by your logic, since we aren’t playing well let’s just have the ref make blatantly wrong calls all game. Just send off the entire team since we aren’t playing to the standard you want I guess.
Let’s finally tell ourselves the truth: this Arsenal side is not champions quality. A better team would have buried this game even before the red with the myriad of errors by the Wolves side
We are too 4 at best, but even that is going to come under question with the way we are playing.
I think Michael Oliver simply dislikes Arsenal
We’d be lucky to get a draw from the game, unless Wolves also get a red card in the second half
Never a red card. The ref is a W⚓
Can we take Havertz off and replace him with a piece of wood we can aim for
Lmao! Arsenal fans used to sing “60M down the drain, Kai Havertz scores again”.
A terrible investment is what he has been.
Mr Oliver does it again.
Dan, are you watching this?