Confirmed Arsenal team to face Wolves – Havertz on bench

After our demolition of Lens on Wednesday, it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta makes many changes from Arsenal’s starting line-up, although the second half we were only playing in first gear so shouldn’t be too fatigued for today.

So what are we expecting for today’s starting XI?

I think David Raya solidifies his goalkeeping position, with Aaron Ramsdale unlikely to displace him barring injury.

The defensive lineup should be; Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Saliba, and the returning White, who, despite recent absence due to injury, is expected to reclaim his starting role.

Tomiyasu’s exceptional form continues, showcasing versatility with two assists.

The midfield trio comprises Rice, Havertz, and Odegaard, highlighting Havertz’s recent goal-scoring prowess and Rice’s consistent stabilizing influence.

The attacking triumvirate should consist of Martinelli, Saka (recovering from a minor knock), and Jesus, with the latter displaying form since returning from injury.

Martinelli’s presence on the left adds to the team’s formidable attacking prowess, creating a challenging dynamic for opponents.

So this is the team that Daisy suggested earlier….

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Tomiyasu

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

So we can now compare that with the official teamsheet as chosen by Arteta…..

Is that good enough to give us a convincing win over Wolves?

  1. Looks like the standard lineup. Hope Trossard will justify his selection ahead of Jorghinho and Havertz, also Tomiyashu for white. Other lineup seems undisputed.

