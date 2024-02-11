Confirmed Arsenal team to play West Ham – Kiwior and Trossard start

Arsenal must beat West Ham United this afternoon to stay close to Man City and Liverpool in the title race and this is the team Mikel Arteta has selected.

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 🙌 Gabriel makes 150th appearance

🧱 Kiwior in at left back

🔙 Trossard returns to starting line-up Let's do this, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/iEpmdlGzhj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 11, 2024

Both Liverpool and Man City won yesterday so the pressure is definitely on Arsenal to get the win over the Hammers this afternoon and while a loss or draw would not end their title hopes, it would certainly put a big dent in them.

West Ham have been a thorn in Arsenal’s side this season and they will certainly be tough opponents but we cannot be dropping any more points to David Moyes’s side if we want to lift the Premier League title at the end of the season.

The good news is that West Ham is not playing that well right now, whereas Arsenal are, the Gunners had their blip at the end of last year but they have bounced back into good form and as long as the lads play as they did against Liverpool they really should be picking up all three points today.