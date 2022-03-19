Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Aston Villa this afternoon

The teams are out for todays Premier League match with the below Arsenal XI hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Aston Villa.

The Gunners had a five-match winning sequence ended in midweek when coming up against title-hopefuls Liverpool, but we must get back on the right track as look to close in on the CL places.

With no fresh injury issues reported prior to kick-off, we expected Mikel Arteta to once again name an unchanged side today, and you can see below, both Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale miss out as late absentees.

🚨 Aaron Ramsdale (hip) and Gabriel Martinelli (illness) miss out on today's matchday squad. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2022

📋 Team news from Villa Park… 🧤 Leno starts in goal

🔄 Smith Rowe in for Martinelli

🇫🇷 Laca leads the line#AVLARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2022

You have to think that this line-up will be able to clinch the three points this afternoon, but Villa will not be looking to help us out with an easy game.

