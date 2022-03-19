Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Aston Villa this afternoon

The teams are out for todays Premier League match with the below Arsenal XI hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Aston Villa.

The Gunners had a five-match winning sequence ended in midweek when coming up against title-hopefuls Liverpool, but we must get back on the right track as look to close in on the CL places.

With no fresh injury issues reported prior to kick-off, we expected Mikel Arteta to once again name an unchanged side today, and you can see below, both Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale miss out as late absentees.

You have to think that this line-up will be able to clinch the three points this afternoon, but Villa will not be looking to help us out with an easy game.

What is your scoreline predictions after seeing the teamsheet? Do you expect

  1. Dan kit says:
    March 19, 2022 at 11:37 am

    Should have enough to win but villa are a good well oiled side .
    Only worry is the bench ,apart from Pepe there is no one else on there that could change the game if we are struggling .
    COYG

  2. Uzi Ozil says:
    March 19, 2022 at 11:38 am

    I pray Leno does well in goal…. How times have changed. He was our number one and always delighted to see him in the goal post but Ramsdele have stolen a lot of fans heart including him. Hoping Emile scores a goal and Saka have a good game today. Whatever happens, I want three points…

    COYG’

  3. Lenohappy says:
    March 19, 2022 at 11:38 am

    IS PEPE THAT BAD THAT HE CAN NO LONGER START ANY MATCH.

    1. Wale says:
      March 19, 2022 at 11:42 am

      To your reply, yes he is that bad that he cannot bench smith Rowe and saka, it is the managers that are with these players every time and please allow them to do their job……. 3 points for Gunners COYG….

      1. Lenohappy says:
        March 19, 2022 at 11:46 am

        Pepe was one of our top scorer last season and this season he hasn’t really disappointed when called upon so I don’t know what you are saying. And how is me hearing my opinion nit allowing the coaches do there job?

  4. Mrcool says:
    March 19, 2022 at 11:39 am

    What is wrong with martineli? I don’t have a problem with Leno between the sticks.

    All the same, I wish arsenal all 3 points.

    1. Declan says:
      March 19, 2022 at 11:44 am

      Ramsdale has a hip injury and Martinelli is ill.

