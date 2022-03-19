Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Aston Villa this afternoon

The teams are out for todays Premier League match with the below Arsenal XI hoping to get back to winning ways when they take on Aston Villa.
The Gunners had a five-match winning sequence ended in midweek when coming up against title-hopefuls Liverpool, but we must get back on the right track as look to close in on the CL places.
With no fresh injury issues reported prior to kick-off, we expected Mikel Arteta to once again name an unchanged side today, and you can see below, both Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale miss out as late absentees.
🚨 Aaron Ramsdale (hip) and Gabriel Martinelli (illness) miss out on today's matchday squad.
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2022
📋 Team news from Villa Park…
🧤 Leno starts in goal
🔄 Smith Rowe in for Martinelli
🇫🇷 Laca leads the line#AVLARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2022
You have to think that this line-up will be able to clinch the three points this afternoon, but Villa will not be looking to help us out with an easy game.
What is your scoreline predictions after seeing the teamsheet? Do you expect
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta speaks after Liverpool defeat “Arsenal were the better team”
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Should have enough to win but villa are a good well oiled side .
Only worry is the bench ,apart from Pepe there is no one else on there that could change the game if we are struggling .
COYG
I pray Leno does well in goal…. How times have changed. He was our number one and always delighted to see him in the goal post but Ramsdele have stolen a lot of fans heart including him. Hoping Emile scores a goal and Saka have a good game today. Whatever happens, I want three points…
COYG’
IS PEPE THAT BAD THAT HE CAN NO LONGER START ANY MATCH.
To your reply, yes he is that bad that he cannot bench smith Rowe and saka, it is the managers that are with these players every time and please allow them to do their job……. 3 points for Gunners COYG….
Pepe was one of our top scorer last season and this season he hasn’t really disappointed when called upon so I don’t know what you are saying. And how is me hearing my opinion nit allowing the coaches do there job?
What is wrong with martineli? I don’t have a problem with Leno between the sticks.
All the same, I wish arsenal all 3 points.
Ramsdale has a hip injury and Martinelli is ill.