Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Bodo/Glimt in Norway tonight

So the time arrives that Arsenal are in danger of losing their winning run, not so much because of the team, because we have some big very talented squad players and there are likely to be 5 or 6 full internationals on the pitch for us.

The problem is the weather conditions and the pitch, which i won’t go into detail about because it has already been discussed in this earlier post.

So it would be difficult for whoever plays and has certainly contributed to Bodo/Glimt having won their 14 previous European games at home. In fact, if they beat Arsenal, they will equal Barcelona’s record of 15 in a row…

Well, we al know that Mikel Arteta will make as many changes as possible to keep all his players fit and to try and win the game, and this is the team we predicted earlier today…

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Turner

Cedric Holding Tomiyasu Tierney

Lokonga Xhaka

Marquinhos Vieira Nelson

Nketiah

So now we just have to wait to find out the team that Arteta has decided on.

And here it is….