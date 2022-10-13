Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Bodo/Glimt in Norway tonight

So the time arrives that Arsenal are in danger of losing their winning run, not so much because of the team, because we have some big very talented squad players and there are likely to be 5 or 6 full internationals on the pitch for us.
The problem is the weather conditions and the pitch, which i won’t go into detail about because it has already been discussed in this earlier post.
So it would be difficult for whoever plays and has certainly contributed to Bodo/Glimt having won their 14 previous European games at home. In fact, if they beat Arsenal, they will equal Barcelona’s record of 15 in a row…
Well, we al know that Mikel Arteta will make as many changes as possible to keep all his players fit and to try and win the game, and this is the team we predicted earlier today…
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Turner
Cedric Holding Tomiyasu Tierney
Lokonga Xhaka
Marquinhos Vieira Nelson
Nketiah
So now we just have to wait to find out the team that Arteta has decided on.
And here it is….
✈️ TEAM NEWS 🇳🇴
✋ Holding & Saliba at the back
🎯 Odegaard in midfield
⚡️ Nelson starts in attack
⚡️ Nelson starts in attack
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 13, 2022
I guess Arteta wants to score quickly from the right wing, hence Saka instead of Marquinhos. Hopefully Saka will be substituted after 45 minutes, because we’ll need him in Leeds
Last week he played regular first team players along the left hand side. This time he is playing regular first team players along the right hand side. This is very good for fringe players’ integration. Arteta has learnt a lot from the close of last season’s problems. Though it wasn’t much of his fault as there was no EL to play fringe players then.
Strong line up, good.
Need to finish top of the group so we avoid 2nd place play off further ahead knowing the amount of games we have already.
Hopefully the boys get the job done on time so they can rest early.
Arteta is definitely taken all games seriously which is a good thing. Also it gives room to some fringe players to start and get games under their belt to avoid being rusty. Injuries will happen as it is part of the game so its important players are ready to step in when called upon….
I call that a strong team and a strong bench if required