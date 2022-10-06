Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Bodo/Glimt tonight Nketiah going for goals

Arsenal may be sitting pretty at the top of the League but we are now entering the most congested part of this strangely convoluted season, with a long break in the middle for the World Cup being played in Qatar.

But I don’t know if there will be many fit players from the English Premier League in the Middle East, as the gunners, along with all the other top teams have a gruelling schedule of two games every single week until they meet up with international sides.

Arsenal may be considered a bit luckier this season, as without the Champions League to worry about, we can play heavily rotated sides in the Europa League Group matches against less difficult opponents.

This week is even more important as we have to play Liverpool at the weekend, and having won our opening Group game against Zurich, we will expect to most of our rserve players on the pitch tonight.

We will definitely see a completely different side to the one that beat Tottenham last week, and GoonerP predicted this line-up in his earlier preview…

Turner

Cedric Tomiyasu Holding Tierney

Lokonga Xhaka

Marquinhos Vieira Nelson

Nketiah

I personally don’t think he won’t be far wrong, so we will wait patiently for Mikel Arteta’s confirmed team to be announced.

And here it is…