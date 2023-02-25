Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Brendan Rodgers Leicester City

The teams are finally out for Arsenal’s clash with Leicester City, with the chance to move five points clear of Manchester City at the head of the table.
The Citizens travel to Bournemouth later on this afternoon, but our 3PM kick-off gives us the chance to put the pressure on our rivals.
We knew we would be without both Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny, but with Thomas Partey expected to return to the squad after missing our victory over Aston Villa last weekend.
We predicted an unchanged line-up from Arteta’s previous selection, but as you can see below, we were slightly off with the boss looking to replace Nketiah up front.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Saliba at the back
💪 Xhaka in midfield
🔙 Martinelli returns
✊ Let’s do this, Gunners! pic.twitter.com/NN3MlxnbB3
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 25, 2023
Do you expect Trossard or Martinelli to play through the middle? Do you think this is a risky decision to play without a natural nine?
Patrick
Great to see Martinelli as CF
I wrote here in comments in previous article that Nketiah is out of form lately and he needs rest as well..
He is playing since restart..
Just wanted to see Zinchenko as CM instead of Xhaka as his form has also dropped and Tierney as LB
Or Viera to replace Xhaka
Nketiah is not out of form, he is simply mediocre. He can’t do anything except for poaching goals, at a low rate of conversion. Sometimes he might score, but his overall contribution to the game is always low. Glad he is out.
Yeah… he is mediocre..
That I agree but he can only simply give some patches of decent performances..
That has ended now and now he needs to be benched…
Emery did use Martinelli as CF and he was scoring in cup games just like for fun..
I think he will be superb today
Martinelli or Trossard lead the front line? Very interesting decision to drop Nketiah
I bet Trossard will be the CF. Hopefully he won’t be dominated physically by Leicester City’s CBs as Sanchez was
I can also bet Trossart will be at the wing, I am eager to place the bet
It’s a possibility
I think the front 3 will all inter change with Martinelli starting in the 9 position
Eddie has done his job as best he can but not used to playing as a starter for so many minutes so probably a good idea…he can come on as a super sub with fresher legs if required
Maybe
Nketiah’s hold-up play needs some improvement, but he would’ve registered an assist if Odegaard’s shot was accurate. I agree he might need some rest after starting in many matches
But Odegaard needs work on his finishing…
If you compare him with other top playmakers like KDB or Bruno Fernandes or even Ozil then his finishing is nowhere near of those 3
Very strong bench.Let’s hope the front three are given licence to interchange .
I really like this decision
predicted this front three line up in the week 😁 and hust off to do the national lottery.
Can see them with lots of interchangeable movements
And plenty of energy and options to bring other in to the game.
Eddie needed to stand down and take a rest. He will come back stronger but looked lacklustred in the last few games.
Would love a clean sheet but not had one in 6 games so 1-4
We will run riot today and then over to you city to catch us
Onwards a d upwards
Good luck to Martinelli, difficult to start in a new role.
No excuses today, afterall Jorginho has been a revelation.
The gaffer matches Brendon Rogers toe to toe with his mind game , this interesting team selection no doubt will be having Rogers guessing.
This is straight from Pep Guardiola play book
This is the front three a lot of people have been asking for and Smith Rowe on the bench looks encouraging. I hope he gets on at some point.
It’s Trossard starting as a striker. Not martinelli.
Bwahahaha someone a day or two ago claimed this is utter nonsense and labeled those that wanted Nketiah out and Martenelli in as not true gooners.
Well it seems Arteta agrees, and someone has egg of their face.
There is no egg…everyone has their own opinions so we don’t need to start gloating at each other.
We are ALL gooners…
Best of luck to the starting eleven and also to any subs who come on
COYG