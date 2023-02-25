Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Brendan Rodgers Leicester City

The teams are finally out for Arsenal’s clash with Leicester City, with the chance to move five points clear of Manchester City at the head of the table.

The Citizens travel to Bournemouth later on this afternoon, but our 3PM kick-off gives us the chance to put the pressure on our rivals.

We knew we would be without both Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny, but with Thomas Partey expected to return to the squad after missing our victory over Aston Villa last weekend.

We predicted an unchanged line-up from Arteta’s previous selection, but as you can see below, we were slightly off with the boss looking to replace Nketiah up front.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Saliba at the back

💪 Xhaka in midfield

🔙 Martinelli returns ✊ Let’s do this, Gunners! pic.twitter.com/NN3MlxnbB3 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 25, 2023

Do you expect Trossard or Martinelli to play through the middle? Do you think this is a risky decision to play without a natural nine?

Patrick