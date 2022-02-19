Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Brentford this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s Premier League encounter, with no big shocks in the Arsenal line-up to take on Brentford.
The Gunners have opted to start Emile Smithe Rowe in the place of the suspended Gabi Martinelli, while Tomiyasu also comes back into the squad after recovering from injury, but sits on the bench.
Bernd Leno also makes his return to the squad, but starts on the bench with Ramsdale continuing to hold onto his the number one spot.
🚨 TEAM NEWS!
🇵🇹 Cedric starts
💪 Xhaka and Partey in midfield
🔥 Saka x Smith Rowe#ARSBRE
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 19, 2022
Admittedly, we thought that the news on Tomiyasu meant that he would be starting today as shared in our predicted XI earlier on today, but maybe he isn’t quite back to 100%
Omari Hutchinson also makes the squad and could well make his Premier League debut also, but we will see how the game goes.
Will this team have any issues in dealing with Brentford today?
Patrick
COYG smoke the crap out of those bees
I hope we come out with the three points today! Expected line up!
I think we’ll have a scoring problem. I wished Giroud was on the bench
I wish he was in the team!
Always ranting about something.
how I wish Santi was in the starting lineup better than having Giroud 😀
Cazorla could only do playmaking, whereas Giroud won a lot of aerial duels and held the opponents off for the other Arsenal attackers
How about Henry leading the line😊
I wish we had Henry on the bench 😆
How I wish Analka was on the bench
No Pepe? Wow!
Let me also make my wish 😏
I wish Sanchez was in the team
Should have enough to beat them 5-1 🤞
Westham just drew, so important to win this game, I will accept a scruffy victory. Although I really expect a better football performance (offensively) as well…..
3 points is all that matters. Just get the 3 points.
COYG
I believe 10 wins and 1 draw would be enough to get 4th. Lets get the 1st one today.
Willock helped us out.
*Indirectly
COYG!!!!!!!
The next three game arsenal lost..start this brenford . ..fa england game plus mike riley
We are getting mugged by fatty moss again. Dont understand how epl monitor their referees. Out of shape and inept at doing their job but still on the payroll.
Referee biased…..?? Can we see the truth.
Just don’t see how we get top 4. This team struggles so badly just to get a single goal .
Any chance of us testing the keeper today? Anyone?