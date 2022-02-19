Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Brentford this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s Premier League encounter, with no big shocks in the Arsenal line-up to take on Brentford.

The Gunners have opted to start Emile Smithe Rowe in the place of the suspended Gabi Martinelli, while Tomiyasu also comes back into the squad after recovering from injury, but sits on the bench.

Bernd Leno also makes his return to the squad, but starts on the bench with Ramsdale continuing to hold onto his the number one spot.

Admittedly, we thought that the news on Tomiyasu meant that he would be starting today as shared in our predicted XI earlier on today, but maybe he isn’t quite back to 100%

Omari Hutchinson also makes the squad and could well make his Premier League debut also, but we will see how the game goes.

Will this team have any issues in dealing with Brentford today?

Patrick

  1. koss says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:13 pm

    COYG smoke the crap out of those bees

  2. Ayan says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:13 pm

    I hope we come out with the three points today! Expected line up!

  3. gotanidea says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:14 pm

    I think we’ll have a scoring problem. I wished Giroud was on the bench

    1. Declan says:
      February 19, 2022 at 2:16 pm

      I wish he was in the team!

    2. Pepe says:
      February 19, 2022 at 2:24 pm

      Always ranting about something.
      how I wish Santi was in the starting lineup better than having Giroud 😀

      1. gotanidea says:
        February 19, 2022 at 2:27 pm

        Cazorla could only do playmaking, whereas Giroud won a lot of aerial duels and held the opponents off for the other Arsenal attackers

      2. Ranking says:
        February 19, 2022 at 2:37 pm

        How about Henry leading the line😊

    3. Ackshay says:
      February 19, 2022 at 2:30 pm

      I wish we had Henry on the bench 😆

      1. Gun down says:
        February 19, 2022 at 2:33 pm

        How I wish Analka was on the bench

  4. Angelo says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:26 pm

    No Pepe? Wow!

  5. Seeoti says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:28 pm

    Let me also make my wish 😏

    I wish Sanchez was in the team

  6. Perry ames says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    Should have enough to beat them 5-1 🤞

  7. GoalDan says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:36 pm

    Westham just drew, so important to win this game, I will accept a scruffy victory. Although I really expect a better football performance (offensively) as well…..

  8. Skills1000 says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:39 pm

    3 points is all that matters. Just get the 3 points.
    COYG

  9. Ackshay says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:52 pm

    I believe 10 wins and 1 draw would be enough to get 4th. Lets get the 1st one today.

  10. Fk says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:54 pm

    Willock helped us out.

  11. Fk says:
    February 19, 2022 at 2:55 pm

    *Indirectly

    1. Sean Williams says:
      February 19, 2022 at 3:04 pm

      COYG!!!!!!!

  12. In arteta we trust says:
    February 19, 2022 at 3:20 pm

    The next three game arsenal lost..start this brenford . ..fa england game plus mike riley

    Reply
    February 19, 2022 at 3:26 pm

    We are getting mugged by fatty moss again. Dont understand how epl monitor their referees. Out of shape and inept at doing their job but still on the payroll.

  14. Sean Williams says:
    February 19, 2022 at 3:34 pm

    Referee biased…..?? Can we see the truth.

  15. RSH says:
    February 19, 2022 at 3:36 pm

    Just don’t see how we get top 4. This team struggles so badly just to get a single goal .

  16. Sue says:
    February 19, 2022 at 3:38 pm

    Any chance of us testing the keeper today? Anyone?

