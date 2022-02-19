Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Brentford this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s Premier League encounter, with no big shocks in the Arsenal line-up to take on Brentford.

The Gunners have opted to start Emile Smithe Rowe in the place of the suspended Gabi Martinelli, while Tomiyasu also comes back into the squad after recovering from injury, but sits on the bench.

Bernd Leno also makes his return to the squad, but starts on the bench with Ramsdale continuing to hold onto his the number one spot.

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🇵🇹 Cedric starts

💪 Xhaka and Partey in midfield

🔥 Saka x Smith Rowe#ARSBRE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 19, 2022

Admittedly, we thought that the news on Tomiyasu meant that he would be starting today as shared in our predicted XI earlier on today, but maybe he isn’t quite back to 100%

Omari Hutchinson also makes the squad and could well make his Premier League debut also, but we will see how the game goes.

Will this team have any issues in dealing with Brentford today?

Patrick