Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Chelsea — Martinelli out

Arsenal desperately need to drag themselves out of their slump, which has seen them go 4 games without a win to their name and has practically ended their chances of beating Man City to the EPL title.
And, on paper, you couldn’t hope for a better time to face Chelsea, who have lost all 5 games under new caretaker coach Frank Lampard. You couldn’t find an opponent with less confidence than the Blues at the moment!
So the big question tonight is whether Mikel Arteta is going to finally make changes to his starting line-up to try and restart their needed winning run, or if he is going to stick with his usual formula, which as he said after the Man City defeat, has been the ones that got us to the top of the League in the first place.
Personally, I think he will stick to his favourites in the hope that they will get a confidence boost ahead of the last four games that will at least cement our second place if we win them all (including tonight of course).
So this is what I predict….
Aaron Ramsdale,
Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko
Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka (of course)
Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Martinelli
Gabriel Jesus
Whatever happens I’m sure it’s going to be a nail-biter!
So let’s see if Arteta will stick to his tried and trusted or not…..
Here is Arteta’s confirmed choice
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Kiwior at the back
⚖️ Jorginho in the middle
🪄 Trossard on the wing
Three changes from our last game – let's do this, Gunners! pic.twitter.com/J5tVFLhaZF
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2023
Arteta's Arsenal v Chelsea Preview – Arteta says we are happy where we are but admits that "We still have a lot to do"
Glad the line up is finally refreshed. Coke on the boys. Massive 3 points needed
Wow, big changes!
Odds on Aubamayang to score.
Odds on Jorginho to score !
Auba couldn’t score in a brothel these days.
I personally think Arteta has fielded a weak team, loosing the title doesn’t mean we shouldn’t finish strong, I won’t be surprised if we loose tonight.
Odegaard should be out not Partey.
I would have benched Jesus and start with Martinelli but that’s just me.
Crazy that saka is not dropped
To me : it’s Jesus
Walker absolutely silenced Martinelli last match – so I can understand Trossard getting the nod
So now that we’ve lost the top spot we see Arteta rotating
What I sense is the Gaffer has accepted that we’ve flopped winning the league
I hope that doesn’t transmit to the players to mean “Nothing To Fight For Anymore”
Have a feeling that Chelsea that cannot score other teams will find it easy scoring us today
Like many i wanted to see some changes,sadly they are not the ones I wanted or expected.