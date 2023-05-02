Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Chelsea — Martinelli out

Arsenal desperately need to drag themselves out of their slump, which has seen them go 4 games without a win to their name and has practically ended their chances of beating Man City to the EPL title.

And, on paper, you couldn’t hope for a better time to face Chelsea, who have lost all 5 games under new caretaker coach Frank Lampard. You couldn’t find an opponent with less confidence than the Blues at the moment!

So the big question tonight is whether Mikel Arteta is going to finally make changes to his starting line-up to try and restart their needed winning run, or if he is going to stick with his usual formula, which as he said after the Man City defeat, has been the ones that got us to the top of the League in the first place.

Personally, I think he will stick to his favourites in the hope that they will get a confidence boost ahead of the last four games that will at least cement our second place if we win them all (including tonight of course).

So this is what I predict….

Aaron Ramsdale,

Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka (of course)

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Martinelli

Gabriel Jesus

Whatever happens I’m sure it’s going to be a nail-biter!

So let’s see if Arteta will stick to his tried and trusted or not…..

Here is Arteta’s confirmed choice 

 

Arteta’s Arsenal v Chelsea Preview – Arteta says we are happy where we are but admits that “We still have a lot to do”

  5. I personally think Arteta has fielded a weak team, loosing the title doesn’t mean we shouldn’t finish strong, I won’t be surprised if we loose tonight.
    Odegaard should be out not Partey.

  8. So now that we’ve lost the top spot we see Arteta rotating

    What I sense is the Gaffer has accepted that we’ve flopped winning the league

    I hope that doesn’t transmit to the players to mean “Nothing To Fight For Anymore”

    Have a feeling that Chelsea that cannot score other teams will find it easy scoring us today

