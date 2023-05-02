Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Chelsea — Martinelli out

Arsenal desperately need to drag themselves out of their slump, which has seen them go 4 games without a win to their name and has practically ended their chances of beating Man City to the EPL title.

And, on paper, you couldn’t hope for a better time to face Chelsea, who have lost all 5 games under new caretaker coach Frank Lampard. You couldn’t find an opponent with less confidence than the Blues at the moment!

So the big question tonight is whether Mikel Arteta is going to finally make changes to his starting line-up to try and restart their needed winning run, or if he is going to stick with his usual formula, which as he said after the Man City defeat, has been the ones that got us to the top of the League in the first place.

Personally, I think he will stick to his favourites in the hope that they will get a confidence boost ahead of the last four games that will at least cement our second place if we win them all (including tonight of course).

So this is what I predict….

Aaron Ramsdale,

Ben White, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes and Oleksandr Zinchenko

Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka (of course)

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Martinelli

Gabriel Jesus

Whatever happens I’m sure it’s going to be a nail-biter!

So let’s see if Arteta will stick to his tried and trusted or not…..

Here is Arteta’s confirmed choice

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Kiwior at the back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing



Three changes from our last game – let's do this, Gunners! pic.twitter.com/J5tVFLhaZF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 2, 2023

