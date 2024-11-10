Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge – Odegaard starts

Despite Mikel Arteta’s comments in the last few days, I am pretty sure that has just been playing mind games and he will have most of his Arsenal squad available.

I am desperately hopefull that Martin Odegaard is back to full fitness, but I don’t think he can be risked for the whole 90 minutes so I’m expecting him to start from the bench again.

So here is the team that I predicted earlier and some may say I’m choosing with my heart and not my head….

David Raya

Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber

Thomas Partey, Declan Rice, Mikel Merino

Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli

So here is Arteta’s team. I’m glad Odegaard starts, but that was only error in my predicted line-up

