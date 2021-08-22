Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Chelsea in first capacity Emirates match in 17 months

The teams are out for today’s crunch match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, where we will be backed by a full-capacity crowd for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic.

We could certainly do with the lift after last week’s disappointing defeat at the hands of Brentford, and with a packed Emirates crowd expected today, the team will surely find a new lease of life.

Today’s opponents will not be a push-over and we will need to be at our very best to claim all three points, but with the 12th man behind us that should be more than possible.

We have as many as six first-team players missing from the selection for various reasons, including Ben White who is claimed to be missing with an illness re: David Ornstein.

Our team news for #ARSCHE

Xhaka captains the side

Auba returns to the squad

Hector Bellerin (thigh) and Ben White (COVID-19) ruled out — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 22, 2021

Did Martinelli do enough to warrant keeping Balogun out the side this week? Is this the best possible XI of those available?

Patrick