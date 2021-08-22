Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Chelsea in first capacity Emirates match in 17 months

The teams are out for today’s crunch match between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, where we will be backed by a full-capacity crowd for the first time since the Coronavirus pandemic.

We could certainly do with the lift after last week’s disappointing defeat at the hands of Brentford, and with a packed Emirates crowd expected today, the team will surely find a new lease of life.

Today’s opponents will not be a push-over and we will need to be at our very best to claim all three points, but with the 12th man behind us that should be more than possible.

We have as many as six first-team players missing from the selection for various reasons, including Ben White who is claimed to be missing with an illness re: David Ornstein.

Did Martinelli do enough to warrant keeping Balogun out the side this week? Is this the best possible XI of those available?

Patrick

  1. RSH says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:31 pm

    Also, can we stop going on about lacazette’s “holdup play”. Lukaku showing how it’s properly done. Falling over the second you get the ball at your feet isn’t good holdup play and never made this team better. If a sale is available, take it and invest.

    Reply
  2. Olaniyan Oluyemi says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:32 pm

    Very bad to see arsenal sinking year in year out. Am not happy, arsenal has made not interested in watching football again. Loosing back to back.

    Reply
  3. Sean Williams says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    If things don’t change they stay as they are. We have not changed at all. Same build up no final pass. We need a coach and a motivator. Something must change. Same Groundhog Day story. How long can it go on?

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:22 pm

      The two goals were poor but in terms of attacking we looked decent. Martinelli should of been on the end of multiple balls particularly Tierneys cross but hes not there yet (he will get there in future but does point out how stupid the Matinelli needs to start every game last year crowd were and those that were happy Auba got covid and was banned from training.)

      We deserved to lose can’t give away two goals like that in any game nevermind against Chelsea.

      Reply
  4. Arsemirates says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    Commentator on Sky just asked if Arteta has inspired Arsenal to do better in the 2nd half. I’m afraid he couldn’t inspire a jelly on a plate to wobble.

    Reply
  5. Vinod says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:33 pm

    Anyone know longest streak for not scoring by a team at the start of a season?

    Reply
  6. Dendrite says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:35 pm

    The game might not be going in our favour at the moment, but we fans just need to exercise some patience and realism. We are playing a better team that have spent the last 15 years consistently buying players and trophies along the way.

    This team is young and fans should stop the habit of picking apart individual players after a loss. The coach might not be our choice as fans but we need to understand the owners of the club appointed him and won’t sack him anytime soon.

    The good thing is we are buying young good players with potential (something we should have been doing earlier), so whoever comes in at anytime as head coach will have enough tools to work with.

    Chelsea will always sack an underperforming manager because the squad is good enough to be challenging on all fronts all season. That is the position Arsenal are hoping to be 2-3 seasons from now. Let’s be realistic and optimisitic. COYG!!!

    Reply
    1. Davi says:
      August 22, 2021 at 5:41 pm

      I could get behind that had we not given Xhaka the new contract and shown we haven’t leaned anything. Same old same old.
      I’m telling you now, even when we have all our missing players back, the best we can hope to be this season is hard to beat because our only decent, reliable striker is Laca. We are in big trouble,.

      Reply
      1. RSH says:
        August 22, 2021 at 5:42 pm

        THIS is realism. Thank you for being brutally honest about the situation.

        Reply
    2. Highbury Hero says:
      August 22, 2021 at 5:42 pm

      The squad looks very good with all the additions. Arteta to his credit has done a solid work improving the already good squad with the signings especially this window and getting rid of the clique.

      He has laid a solid foundation for a proper manager to come and take the club forward and hopefully it will be soon.

      Reply
      1. Logic says:
        August 22, 2021 at 5:45 pm

        HH…😂😂😂😂. That’s sarcasm at its peak 😂😂

        Reply
        1. Highbury Hero says:
          August 22, 2021 at 5:49 pm

          No my friend I am serious on this. We have a very good squad right now and I like all the signings made this window. When we have a proper coach with tactics and again hopefully as soon as next month people will find it hard to believe it is the same squad of players.

          Reply
  7. Bobs says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:40 pm

    Today has completed my 100% doubt that Arsenal players are not bad but the tactics are very wrong.
    Tierney making wrong decisions, Lokonga not stable in midfield, Saka indecision is worrying.
    People asking for a striker are so wrong.
    Messi in this team won’t offer anything.

    Imagine how Joghinho, James, Christensen, Alonso will fare in Arsenal?
    They will be worst but look them playing like a world-class players.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      August 22, 2021 at 5:44 pm

      This is my conclusion as well. It’s the only explanation for even our more reliable players being awful today. Arteta instructions either don’t make sense, or they are bad. And will there ever be a striker in an Arteta setup that actually is able to get more than one touch? I feel bad for balogun who got dropped as if it’s his fault he gets NOTHING. Same for aubameyang actually too.

      Reply
    2. Davi says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:31 pm

      But Laca has already shown he can make this team play *better*, and he can’t even turn quickly anymore. A striker of really quality would make a massive difference, but I do agree it wouldn’t be enough to make us as good as a Chelsea, for example

      Reply
  8. Mambo says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    Smith Rowe looking decent, Pepe trying, Holding decent.

    dont think I have even see Xhaka.

    only saw saka when he wasted the xhance, Cedric terrible.

    Tiernay out of place for 2nd goal.

    everyone invisible.

    Reply
    1. Sokie says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:08 pm

      Saka cost us both goals. I don’t think he was fit enough for the game. He just didn’t track back. Sambi is a good buy, i think we will be decent if he partners Partey

      Reply
  9. RW1 says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:42 pm

    Pepe is utterly clueless about what to do without the ball … rabbit in the headlights stuff

    Reply
  10. Adega Olatunji says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:43 pm

    Arteta looked at Toreirra and said he’s good enough for this Arsenal team

    Reply
  11. Logic says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:44 pm

    We talk all the time about deadwood and the big challenge Arteta faces to clear them but then Arteta goes on and sign Willian, Mari and Cedric. So can someone tell me who is responsible for this deadwood?

    Reply
    1. Arsemirates says:
      August 22, 2021 at 5:48 pm

      Buy old and cheap players you get what you buy.

      Reply
  12. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:46 pm

    Cedric is so bad it’s actually funny

    Reply
  13. Kedar says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    What a chance for Holding
    What a chance

    Reply
  14. Sue says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:48 pm

    Come on Pierre!

    Reply
  15. Logic says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:49 pm

    We are making them look like Barcelona.

    Reply
  16. Sean Williams says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:51 pm

    Chelsea won’t get an easier match all season. To easy for them.

    Reply
    1. Mambo says:
      August 22, 2021 at 5:57 pm

      Chelsea juat seem to be messing with us, and have taken their foot off the gas.

      Reply
  17. blue17 says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:53 pm

    Tierney man. Like it isnt terrible enough

    Reply
  18. Quantic Dream says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    Arteta is 💩

    Reply
  19. Ackshay says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:54 pm

    Come on 1 goal will blow this match wide open, chelsea defence looks shaky when we run at them.

    Reply
  20. Sid says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:55 pm

    Tactical indecision is the biggest challenge facing Arsenal at the moment. Why do I get the feeling that MA has the worst combination of AW’s stubbornness and UE’s tactical indecisivity? Even UE switched it up every game and got it right more than wrong.

    Reply
  21. Arsemirates says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    I like Tierney as even though he is a cross it into the box and Hope player he always gives 100%. Shame he is made of glass it seems.

    Reply
  22. Crowther says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:56 pm

    We’re living dangerously as arsenal fans.nothing more to defend arteta’s coaching staff cozy the way we play is similar to how manure used to play under van Gaal.

    Reply
  23. blue17 says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:59 pm

    Lukaku makes it 12 vs 11 damnn. Now Kante’s warming up…. Bout to go 13-11

    Reply
  24. Kedar says:
    August 22, 2021 at 5:59 pm

    It will be interesting to see how VVD will play against Lukaku

    Reply
  25. Mambo says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:00 pm

    Lets be honest most Arsenal fans are enjoying what at they cried for wanting Wenger and UE out.

    I hooe they enjoying this.

    Reply
    1. Davi says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:16 pm

      I think we (I’ll say we even though I don’t think I’ve ever carried for a manager should be sacked) were hoping for a manager like Klopp or tuchel. You know, a manager that doesn’t see success as finishing fourth because other teams have more money – look at what Simeone accomplished against great Barca and RM sides, we want to at least see that genuine desire to win the league
      The team being bad under Arteta doesn’t mean Wenger was doing a great job in his final years (just was better than now).

      Reply
  26. Arsemirates says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:02 pm

    I see Chelsea are sponsored by Trivago. They are obviously expecting to be going places this season, unlike Arsenal. Although there is always Rwanda I suppose.

    Reply
    1. Mambo says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:04 pm

      ye sky limit for them and basement trash for us.

      Reply
  27. Logic says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:04 pm

    I can only think of one saying and that is beware what you wish for, this absolutely Arsenal Fans who thought Wenger is the real issue, insulting and driving him out of club will fix all the issues and make us into title challengers. Now look where we are and future looks more bleak both on and off the field.

    Reply
    1. Mambo says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:05 pm

      👍

      Reply
    2. DaJuhi says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:12 pm

      Didn’t we lose 6-0 to Chelsea when Wenger was in charge..?

      Reply
      1. Logic says:
        August 22, 2021 at 6:14 pm

        Did we finish out if Europe when Wenger was incharge even in his worse season. Also the amount of money provided to Areta if it was provided to Wenger we would have been title contenders for sure.

        Reply
        1. Highbury Hero says:
          August 22, 2021 at 6:18 pm

          Title winners. Don’t forget the great Arsene was the best tactician in the EPL era.

          Reply
        2. Kev82 says:
          August 22, 2021 at 6:26 pm

          Logic the PL is far more competitive now even West ham were pushing for CL football.. put Wenger in charge now and he would struggle to get a Europa League place. If you think a 72 year old is the answer then God help us

          Reply
    3. Kev82 says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:19 pm

      And there’s Arsenal fans who can’t let go of the past who keep constantly talking about Wenger and that Aston Villa keeper.. if you think Arsene Wenger would have Arsenal playing swashbuckling football then your sorely mistaken he was long past it and would never left Arsenal unless he was pushed, he himself said he stayed too long! If wenger was so amazing then surely he would have been snapped up since leaving the club ? The truth is the rot began under him and it’s just now continuing! Modern day coaches would have Wenger for breakfast unless it was one of Wenger’s signings the clueless Arteta.

      Reply
      1. TH14-TW14 says:
        August 22, 2021 at 6:31 pm

        Stop talking absolute rubbish. Which modern day coaches? It is only three years ago Wenger stopped coaching and not 1950. If you think that all the coaches getting sacked since 2018 and still moving to big clubs are anywhere near Wenger, then you don’t know football at all. In your mind, the Barcelona coach is anywhere near 2018 Wenger? He isn’t at a club becuase (1) he chose not to (2) he actually has a big job.

        Reply
    4. Davi says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:27 pm

      He was an issue – fourth place is good enough for me if I see a genuine desire to get better. We were in the slide and not a series title threat. If we wanted to get better, unfortunately Wenger (with all the respect in the world for what he accomplished before) had to make way.
      The issue is that Wenger was far from the only problem, and we didn’t take any steps to actual make that lead forward by replacing him with a worthy manager like Klopp, Tuchel, Simeone etc; we took chances in the wrong people because the people at the top don’t know what they’re doing

      Reply
  28. kazzy Emzy says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    Pablo mari is an ‘actress. Clearly the worst centre back in the Epl

    Reply
  29. Crowther says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    Aha!

    Reply
  30. Ackshay says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Lukaku cant believe leno saved that cannonball

    Reply
  31. Kedar says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    I don’t why Arteta continuously gives instructions during match??
    If he wants to give instructions during the match then what he do with team in training sessions??

    Reply
  32. Mambo says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    Mari a joke lol, but wont be dropped because Arteta signed him

    Reply
  33. Sid says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    Is the score stay, only positive is I will get 3 points in Dan’s predictions league😂😂
    Jk- Sambi and ESR are the bright spots this game. Rest meh…

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:15 pm

      If the score stays* jeez autocorrect!

      Reply
      1. Mambo says:
        August 22, 2021 at 6:17 pm

        same lol think i went for 2-0

        Reply
  34. Kedar says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    Leno today looked good
    He is having competition now

    Reply
  35. Adega Olatunji says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    Decision to renew xhaka contract shows that Arteta is not a good coach

    Reply
  36. AndersS says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:18 pm

    Leno has had a great game and we still let in 2 goals. Says a lot

    Reply
  37. Beels Kpelo says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    The problem is with ball control and positioning. When one player has the ball the other one hide behind.

    Reply
  38. Hill says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:20 pm

    Arteta is getting away with murder;he should be gone by now.Emery was a better manager than this clueless fellow, Arteta.
    and why did he had to send Saliba on loan?

    Reply
    1. Logic says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:24 pm

      So he can buy £50 million Ben White and we can label him as British Van Dyke , ppl who say Tierney should be captain for me he should not be in the team even, he is poor defender no position sense at all. If Robertson works for Liverpool that is not a way to measure that his country man will do same for us.

      Reply
  39. Logic says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    Arteta is doing what he was told to do win the league, no one told him to win EPL 😜. He is doing his best to do that but in order to do that first you need to be in championship. This is the great project Arteta.

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:24 pm

      Dont forget Willian said we will win the CL next season😂😂

      Reply
      1. Logic says:
        August 22, 2021 at 6:37 pm

        😂😂😂…again not his fault he was talking about winning in PES.

        Reply
  40. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    72 million for pepe he’s just pure shite 72 million 20 more u get lukaku

    Reply
  41. Kazzy Emzy says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:22 pm

    Starting with 2 at the back knowing fully well how slow, weak and lazy Mari is, just shows how naive arteta is, I can’t continue to support this kind of manager.

    Reply
  42. SueP says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    We lost to a much better team. Can’t dress it up or down any differently. I’ll look with interest at the end of the season as to who will win the league. Chelsea will be up there. Cracking when you can bring on Werner and Kante.

    Poor first half defensively but a better second. Players still fighting instead of throwing their collective arms in the air when it doesn’t go right

    There were chances to be taken but it was not our day in finishing

    Best to judge in a few weeks but not after playing the serious title contenders this week and next.

    Better to criticise after a few dour performances against Norwich etc

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:54 pm

      Have to respectfully disagree Sue. The loss is not thw problem, atleast for me. The tactics are the problems. I saw no difference here then against Brentford. It was the same thing. And will be the same against WBA, City as well. We can’t score goals with this, I dont know what kind of tactic this is. Maybe Agboola would be able to enlighten us why we play it without the players required. Also the way we going I feel the scenario in your last paragraph might happen too.
      Although ESR and Sambi were massive positives atleast for me. But sadly no positive from the coach.

      Reply
  43. Phenom says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:26 pm

    We fought but it wasn’t enough. I believe this team will do well but there’s one thing that I want to say.

    I will stop supporting MA if he plays Xhaka ahead of Lokonga when Partey returns. It’s a bad decision to renew Xhaka’s contract. He gives us nothing and I don’t think Balogun is better than Nketiah as some fans make up.

    Reply
  44. Skills1000 says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:26 pm

    I was naive for believing we were going to win this match. I can no longer support Arteta. A change is needed. Zidane is the guy.
    Thanks Arteta. It is time to day goodbye.
    I am tired. Honestly

    Reply
    1. Slye says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:29 pm

      Zidane will do no better.

      Reply
    2. Perry ames says:
      August 22, 2021 at 6:30 pm

      You should support your club, remember?

      Reply
  45. EDU says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:26 pm

    How is Mari better than Seliba? We are just finished with Arteta, even Messi will not save us from this embarrassment.

    Reply
  46. Sokie says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    Saka cost us both goals. I don’t think he was fit enough for the game. He just didn’t track back. Sambi is a good buy, i think we will be decent if he partners Partey

    Reply
  47. Dendrite says:
    August 22, 2021 at 6:28 pm

    We are finally assembling a core of young ambitious players, similar to Dortmund. It is unfortunate the senior players are nothing to proud about while our injury record still remains a source of concern.

    It’s a shame Partey and Gabriel are out, Martinelli and Tierney (both injury-prone seem to have succumbed to injury again, just 2 games into the season).

    All I care about is getting the team to play fearlessly and playing an attractive well-orchestrated brand of football. Who the next manager to bring that to fruition is left to the club to decide upon.

    I can’t wait to see that happen!

    Reply

