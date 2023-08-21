Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park – Tomi is the only change

Arsenal are in south-east London to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on this fine Monday evening, and the confirmed teams are finally out for all to see.

The Gunners will be hoping to maintain their 100% start to the season when they take on their London rivals tonight, but we may need to play better than we did to get over the line last weekend.

We did suffer the loss of Jurrien Timber to injury in the first-half of our opening weekend victory, while we remain without both Mo Elneny and Gabriel Jesus. This aided us in naming our Predicted Arsenal XI from our earlier preview:

Ramsdale

Partey White Saliba Tomiyasu

Odegaard Rice Havertz

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵 One change from last time out – Tomiyasu replaces Timber COME ON YOU GUNNERS! pic.twitter.com/mQsaIRSaPX — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 21, 2023

As you can see, we were pretty close, in fact Perfect!

Patrick

JustArsenal Show – NEO discusses Arteta’s tactical set up for Crystal Palace v Arsenal

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…