Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park – Tomi is the only change

Arsenal are in south-east London to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on this fine Monday evening, and the confirmed teams are finally out for all to see.

The Gunners will be hoping to maintain their 100% start to the season when they take on their London rivals tonight, but we may need to play better than we did to get over the line last weekend.

We did suffer the loss of Jurrien Timber to injury in the first-half of our opening weekend victory, while we remain without both Mo Elneny and Gabriel Jesus. This aided us in naming our Predicted Arsenal XI from our earlier preview:

Ramsdale
Partey White Saliba Tomiyasu
Odegaard Rice Havertz
Saka Nketiah Martinelli

As you can see, we were pretty close, in fact Perfect!

Patrick

10 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. No surprises, as expected.

    I do feel for Trossard though but I understand MA needs to prove Havertz was money well spent.

    Reply

  4. If we win and play well arteta will be hailed a genius but if it goes pear shaped there will be some after his head. But I will support his decision

    Reply

