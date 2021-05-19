Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

The teams are out for Arsenal’s penultimate match of the 2020-21 campaign, with us set to take on Crystal Palace this evening.

The South London side will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten run against our side tonight, having denied us a win in each of our last five clashes, but Mikel Arteta will have other ideas.

Palace will also be hoping to give manager Roy Hodgson the right send off in his final home match at Selhurst Park, with the fans return possibly playing their part in the result.

Arsenal should be completely up for this match, knowing that anything less than a win will confirm us as failing to qualify for European football, although our fate could be sealed by other results on the night regardless.

All our players can do is make sure we get the right result on the night, and I would be shocked if our player didn’t show any fight knowing the repercussions of failure.

We were already aware that both David Luiz and Hector Bellerin were available for tonight’s clash, although both could well make their returns at the weekend, which led us to name the below predicted XI earlier on today:

Leno
Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Ceballos
Saka Smith Rowe Aubameyang
Lacazette

As you can see, Arteta had slightly different ideas.

Will this team show the fight needed to get the right result this evening?

Patrick

59 Comments

  1. Kedar says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:03 pm

    Nice line up

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      May 19, 2021 at 6:04 pm

      Nice kit 😍

      Reply
      1. Kenya 001 says:
        May 19, 2021 at 6:34 pm

        Hi sue is this this the new kit for next season?

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          May 19, 2021 at 6:36 pm

          It is indeed, Kenya!

          Reply
          1. Kenya 001 says:
            May 19, 2021 at 6:50 pm

            Looks good. I wonder if I should purchase one! I have been disappointed this season safe for the prediction game.

  2. gotanidea says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:05 pm

    So Lacazette would likely play for other club next season

    Reply
    1. Lenohappy says:
      May 19, 2021 at 6:13 pm

      I think it’s best we sell him we can still get around 15million for him.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        May 19, 2021 at 6:20 pm

        I expect 20+ M for a good CF like him. I heard we sold Giroud at similar price

        Reply
    2. siamois says:
      May 19, 2021 at 6:18 pm

      is it because is he on the bench? don’t forget he was recently injured!

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        May 19, 2021 at 6:24 pm

        It was just a hamstring problem and he played as a sub in the last three matches, so he should be fully fit now

        I think Arteta has realized that starting both Aubameyang and Lacazette is usually ineffective. Besides, Aubameyang is way more difficult to sell

        Reply
  3. Mrcool says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:11 pm

    I wonder why arteta rate Chamber ahead of Cedric.

    Nice line up though..

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      May 19, 2021 at 6:26 pm

      Benteke and Zaha will win aerial duels against Soares

      Reply
  4. Pepe says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    1:1 draw full time

    Reply
  5. Dan kit says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:17 pm

    COYG
    OT Bergkamp inducted into PL Hall of fame 👍

    Reply
    1. ken1945 says:
      May 19, 2021 at 6:22 pm

      He should have been ahead of Shearer in my opinion.
      The squad of Invincibles should be in there… all completely immortal in the footballing world.

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        May 19, 2021 at 6:36 pm

        👍

        Reply
  6. Emmaobi says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    Why did he even buy Cedric, must Martinelli start from the Bench all the time. Why is he no longer playing Auba and Lacazette together.

    Reply
  7. ken1945 says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    Need this win to have a chance of finishing above the spuds.
    Like the line up and we should take all three points.
    But where is Balogun?

    Reply
  8. PJ-SA says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:21 pm

    COYGs

    Reply
  9. siamois says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:25 pm

    Pleasantly surprised by the line up it looks like since Villarreal MA has been going back to basics happy to see Mo partnering TP luckily Eze is injured but still worried about Zaha he seems to always turn up against us.score prediction 3-1 Arsenal!

    Reply
  10. Sid says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:26 pm

    COYG! Hope we win.

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      May 19, 2021 at 6:29 pm

      I wonder if we can get Eze next season? He has looked good this season and may give good comp to ESR next season. I have heard he was our former player too.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        May 19, 2021 at 6:39 pm

        I predict Arteta would try to get a left-footed CAM for his 4-3-3 next season, either by bringing Odegaard back or promoting Cottrell, Patino or Hutchinson

        Reply
        1. Sid says:
          May 19, 2021 at 7:07 pm

          Eze seems good with both feet. He would be lot more direct though, more like a winger than a cam. So our playstyle would have to be quickened. Maybe MA is fixated on the buildup amd would do as you say?

          Reply
          1. gotanidea says:
            May 19, 2021 at 7:56 pm

            Arteta’s 4-3-3 requires a left-footed CAM like Bernardo Silva

      2. siamois says:
        May 19, 2021 at 6:46 pm

        I doubt it to be honest he looks like Zaha’s long term replacement and Palace spent around 20M i think so he wouldn’t come cheap!

        Reply
      3. siamois says:
        May 19, 2021 at 6:50 pm

        Was he an Arsenal youth?

        Reply
        1. Sid says:
          May 19, 2021 at 7:04 pm

          Yeah, it seems he was in our youth team.

          Reply
  11. Matthew says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    They better win the match

    Reply
  12. Kenya 001 says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:43 pm

    I hope they don’t ruin my day after a wonderful couple of days, COYG

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      May 19, 2021 at 7:05 pm

      Congratulations!!

      Reply
  13. Sue says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    Willock has done it!!!!

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      May 19, 2021 at 6:55 pm

      That’s increased his value no end but hopefully we will keep him and he will carry it on, or am I being too optimistic?

      Reply
      1. siamois says:
        May 19, 2021 at 7:00 pm

        I think you are D or we’re both too pessimistic i had the same reaction “increased sale value”

        Reply
      2. Sue says:
        May 19, 2021 at 7:06 pm

        Maybe just a tad, Declan!!

        Reply
  14. siamois says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:53 pm

    Well done Joe!👏

    Reply
  15. siamois says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:57 pm

    Joe Willock has just made PL history as a Newcastle player!

    Reply
  16. gotanidea says:
    May 19, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    Thank you Villa. Come on Wolves!

    Reply
  17. Stephanie says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:03 pm

    Only one I’m not crazy about is Cebellos.

    COYG!💕

    Reply
  18. Stephanie says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    Everton scored 😭

    Reply
  19. Matthew says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    As i have been saying,willock is a future top goal-getter from midfield like lampard&gerard were in the past,so letting him go will be a huge mistake

    Reply
  20. Sid says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    I guess, there goes Partey again…

    Reply
  21. Sue says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    Pepe!! Well that shut the crowd up 😄

    Reply
  22. Sid says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Great Linkup by ESR and Saka. Good finish by Pepe.

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      May 19, 2021 at 7:41 pm

      Sorry that was KT.

      Reply
  23. ArseOverTit says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Great goal!

    Saka/tierney stylee

    Reply
  24. PJ-SA says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:37 pm

    Only thing I dislike about ESR is he drifts wide everytime leaving the center of the pitch completely vacant. If you watch our attack there’s no one in the CAM hole at all

    Great goal

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      May 19, 2021 at 7:38 pm

      Yup. That limits our CMs passes. Also he tends to drift more towards the left, which kind of pulls TP towards the right a bit and Mo in the centre gets countered on and Palace advance.

      Reply
      1. PJ-SA says:
        May 19, 2021 at 7:42 pm

        Love him to death but the fact remains is there’s nothing in the middle to play through.

        Reply
        1. Adajim says:
          May 19, 2021 at 7:58 pm

          I think that’s our major problem, if we could get a cam that will support attack from the middle we will play better

          Reply
  25. MartinelliTheBench says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    Is Auba on the pitch?

    Reply
  26. RSH says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:50 pm

    anyone listening to Peter Walton commentary. He can at least pretend he doesn’t hate Arsenal. Might have to mute the game honestly.

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      May 19, 2021 at 7:52 pm

      oh yeah, there’s a game being played. Eh, fine. And Arteta needs better than fine from the players right now.

      Reply
  27. Gily says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    We playing one man down (in a manner).
    Arteta please give me an attacking striker, not a strolling one.

    Reply
  28. Sid says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    Good half.
    Pros would be the goal.
    Cons would be that our middle lacks penetration and most of our crosses seem wasteful.

    Reply
    1. Sid says:
      May 19, 2021 at 7:55 pm

      Odegaard might have fared well in this game? Also setpieces need to be managed better.

      Reply
  29. gotanidea says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    I feel Arsenal were lacking some motivation, but they still managed to make a great team goal. Benteke did well as a target man and Palace were lucky to get away with two yellow cards

    Reply
  30. Jimmy Bauer says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    Dont attempt to sell Willock…
    Eddie, Nelson, AMN,..These ones should be sold..

    Reply
  31. Gmv8 says:
    May 19, 2021 at 7:56 pm

    Have to stop playing defensive now – we were easily on top and then give up as soon as we get the goal. We need to make sure of this one

    Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

