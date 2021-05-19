Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

The teams are out for Arsenal’s penultimate match of the 2020-21 campaign, with us set to take on Crystal Palace this evening.
The South London side will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten run against our side tonight, having denied us a win in each of our last five clashes, but Mikel Arteta will have other ideas.
Palace will also be hoping to give manager Roy Hodgson the right send off in his final home match at Selhurst Park, with the fans return possibly playing their part in the result.
Arsenal should be completely up for this match, knowing that anything less than a win will confirm us as failing to qualify for European football, although our fate could be sealed by other results on the night regardless.
All our players can do is make sure we get the right result on the night, and I would be shocked if our player didn’t show any fight knowing the repercussions of failure.
We were already aware that both David Luiz and Hector Bellerin were available for tonight’s clash, although both could well make their returns at the weekend, which led us to name the below predicted XI earlier on today:
Leno
Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Ceballos
Saka Smith Rowe Aubameyang
Lacazette
As you can see, Arteta had slightly different ideas.
🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN…
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 in midfield
🏴 @EmileSmithRowe starts
🇨🇮 Pepe returns out wide
#️⃣ #CRYARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2021
Will this team show the fight needed to get the right result this evening?
Patrick
Nice line up
Nice kit 😍
Hi sue is this this the new kit for next season?
It is indeed, Kenya!
Looks good. I wonder if I should purchase one! I have been disappointed this season safe for the prediction game.
So Lacazette would likely play for other club next season
I think it’s best we sell him we can still get around 15million for him.
I expect 20+ M for a good CF like him. I heard we sold Giroud at similar price
is it because is he on the bench? don’t forget he was recently injured!
It was just a hamstring problem and he played as a sub in the last three matches, so he should be fully fit now
I think Arteta has realized that starting both Aubameyang and Lacazette is usually ineffective. Besides, Aubameyang is way more difficult to sell
I wonder why arteta rate Chamber ahead of Cedric.
Nice line up though..
Benteke and Zaha will win aerial duels against Soares
1:1 draw full time
COYG
OT Bergkamp inducted into PL Hall of fame 👍
He should have been ahead of Shearer in my opinion.
The squad of Invincibles should be in there… all completely immortal in the footballing world.
👍
Why did he even buy Cedric, must Martinelli start from the Bench all the time. Why is he no longer playing Auba and Lacazette together.
Need this win to have a chance of finishing above the spuds.
Like the line up and we should take all three points.
But where is Balogun?
COYGs
Pleasantly surprised by the line up it looks like since Villarreal MA has been going back to basics happy to see Mo partnering TP luckily Eze is injured but still worried about Zaha he seems to always turn up against us.score prediction 3-1 Arsenal!
COYG! Hope we win.
I wonder if we can get Eze next season? He has looked good this season and may give good comp to ESR next season. I have heard he was our former player too.
I predict Arteta would try to get a left-footed CAM for his 4-3-3 next season, either by bringing Odegaard back or promoting Cottrell, Patino or Hutchinson
Eze seems good with both feet. He would be lot more direct though, more like a winger than a cam. So our playstyle would have to be quickened. Maybe MA is fixated on the buildup amd would do as you say?
Arteta’s 4-3-3 requires a left-footed CAM like Bernardo Silva
I doubt it to be honest he looks like Zaha’s long term replacement and Palace spent around 20M i think so he wouldn’t come cheap!
Was he an Arsenal youth?
Yeah, it seems he was in our youth team.
They better win the match
I hope they don’t ruin my day after a wonderful couple of days, COYG
Congratulations!!
Willock has done it!!!!
That’s increased his value no end but hopefully we will keep him and he will carry it on, or am I being too optimistic?
I think you are D or we’re both too pessimistic i had the same reaction “increased sale value”
Maybe just a tad, Declan!!
Well done Joe!👏
Joe Willock has just made PL history as a Newcastle player!
Thank you Villa. Come on Wolves!
Only one I’m not crazy about is Cebellos.
COYG!💕
Everton scored 😭
As i have been saying,willock is a future top goal-getter from midfield like lampard&gerard were in the past,so letting him go will be a huge mistake
I guess, there goes Partey again…
Pepe!! Well that shut the crowd up 😄
Great Linkup by ESR and Saka. Good finish by Pepe.
Sorry that was KT.
Great goal!
Saka/tierney stylee
Only thing I dislike about ESR is he drifts wide everytime leaving the center of the pitch completely vacant. If you watch our attack there’s no one in the CAM hole at all
Great goal
Yup. That limits our CMs passes. Also he tends to drift more towards the left, which kind of pulls TP towards the right a bit and Mo in the centre gets countered on and Palace advance.
Love him to death but the fact remains is there’s nothing in the middle to play through.
I think that’s our major problem, if we could get a cam that will support attack from the middle we will play better
Is Auba on the pitch?
anyone listening to Peter Walton commentary. He can at least pretend he doesn’t hate Arsenal. Might have to mute the game honestly.
oh yeah, there’s a game being played. Eh, fine. And Arteta needs better than fine from the players right now.
We playing one man down (in a manner).
Arteta please give me an attacking striker, not a strolling one.
Good half.
Pros would be the goal.
Cons would be that our middle lacks penetration and most of our crosses seem wasteful.
Odegaard might have fared well in this game? Also setpieces need to be managed better.
I feel Arsenal were lacking some motivation, but they still managed to make a great team goal. Benteke did well as a target man and Palace were lucky to get away with two yellow cards
Dont attempt to sell Willock…
Eddie, Nelson, AMN,..These ones should be sold..
Have to stop playing defensive now – we were easily on top and then give up as soon as we get the goal. We need to make sure of this one