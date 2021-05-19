Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park

The teams are out for Arsenal’s penultimate match of the 2020-21 campaign, with us set to take on Crystal Palace this evening.

The South London side will be hoping to keep up their unbeaten run against our side tonight, having denied us a win in each of our last five clashes, but Mikel Arteta will have other ideas.

Palace will also be hoping to give manager Roy Hodgson the right send off in his final home match at Selhurst Park, with the fans return possibly playing their part in the result.

Arsenal should be completely up for this match, knowing that anything less than a win will confirm us as failing to qualify for European football, although our fate could be sealed by other results on the night regardless.

All our players can do is make sure we get the right result on the night, and I would be shocked if our player didn’t show any fight knowing the repercussions of failure.

We were already aware that both David Luiz and Hector Bellerin were available for tonight’s clash, although both could well make their returns at the weekend, which led us to name the below predicted XI earlier on today:

Leno

Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney

Partey Ceballos

Saka Smith Rowe Aubameyang

Lacazette

As you can see, Arteta had slightly different ideas.

🚨 TEAM NEWS IS IN… 🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 in midfield

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EmileSmithRowe starts

🇨🇮 Pepe returns out wide #️⃣ #CRYARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 19, 2021

Will this team show the fight needed to get the right result this evening?

Patrick