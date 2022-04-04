The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park.

We are looking to return to the top four after Spurs managed to beat Newcastle convincingly on Sunday, and join us on 54 points, whilst we have played two matches less than our rivals.

A point will be enough to see us return to fourth this evening, but we should be targeting all three in order to close the gap on Chelsea who currently occupy third, with the Blues having lost to Brentford on Saturday.

It’s great to see Ramsdale make hi return to action after his latest injury, while Bukayo Saka also makes the selection having missed the international break after contracting Covid-19.

📋 Team news from Selhurst Park… 🧤 Ramsdale returns!

💪 Cedric x Tavares both start

🚀 Laca leads the line#CRYARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 4, 2022

I feel good with the team on show, with Tavares also getting his first league start in 2022.

What are your predictions after seeing the XI?

Patrick