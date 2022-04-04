The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Crystal Palace in Selhurst Park.
We are looking to return to the top four after Spurs managed to beat Newcastle convincingly on Sunday, and join us on 54 points, whilst we have played two matches less than our rivals.
A point will be enough to see us return to fourth this evening, but we should be targeting all three in order to close the gap on Chelsea who currently occupy third, with the Blues having lost to Brentford on Saturday.
It’s great to see Ramsdale make hi return to action after his latest injury, while Bukayo Saka also makes the selection having missed the international break after contracting Covid-19.
📋 Team news from Selhurst Park…
🧤 Ramsdale returns!
💪 Cedric x Tavares both start
🚀 Laca leads the line#CRYARS
I feel good with the team on show, with Tavares also getting his first league start in 2022.
What are your predictions after seeing the XI?
Patrick
Nice to see Tavares get a start again
COYG
As I said, Mateta and Zaha would likely bully White and Soares in aerial duels. Kouyate will surely be dominant in the air against our attackers
Partey, Odegaard and Saka have to protect our short defenders. I think we can only score in the second half
You talk to much nonsense on here. What statistics are you using to think we can only score in the 2nd half? Can’t we just enjoy a game without a touch of your negativity here?
Just wanna give Arsenal a heads-up
Nothing to worry about Gai there are technical ways to bypass bulish players. Palace came to the Emirate with this bullish players when when Arsenal was just picking form. It’s a different scenario now. Arteta and the players are also aware. With all there aerial abilities, C. Palace are the third team in the league to conceed highteat set piece. The couldn’t even score a header in the Emirate stadium. I see a draw written on this game considering the last 5 matches we have played C. palace
Not after his last performance where he was taken off for being so poor doesn’t feel me with confidence not got a good feeling about this game!
The game where Tierney came on and was equally as poor ,before that he looked great and was keeping the Scot out the team .
He offers something completely different to Tierney with his pace and power
I think this would be a back 3 with Xhaka at the back.
Cant wait any longer.Lets go to the stars!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
—————-Come On You Gunners——————
Hope Tavares is match fit, he’s barely got any minutes recently so hoping he’s sharp.
We will badly miss Tierney and Tavares will weaken our defence .
Hope Martinelli comes on as sub, sooner rather than later , in place of LACA , of whom I stand firmly against the massive overhyping of this willing, though non striking so called “striker”.
To my mind LACA IS A WEAK LINK AND WE NEED SOMEONE FAR BETTER THAN HIM AND WE NEED HIM REALLY SOON THIS SUMMER.
C’mon ESR, Saka and the new creative general Odegaard. That’s the key. Why not?