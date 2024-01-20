Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace today – Zinchenko starts

Last season Arsenal proved they were the Kings of London when they went through the whole campaign without losing one London Derby, but suddenly the Gunners find themselves in a psition where they could be facing their third derby defeat in a row, and Mikel Arteta must have been overjoyed to see his warm weather break arrive so he could try and correct our excrutiating form in front of goal.
With the news that Oleks Zinchenko is still not available Arteta has his left-back oroblem to solve. Or will he have coached a tactical use of a back three formation in Dubai?
When Daisy predicted the team earlier, she has thought that the ever-safe Arteta will have decided to stick to using Kiwior in place of Zinchenko, and to be fair, the defence has not been the biggest reason why we have stopped our exellent scoring run, is it?
So here is Daisy’s “safe option”.
Raya
White – Saliba – Gabriel – Kiwior
Jorginho
Odegaard – Rice
Saka – Jesus – Martinelli
And right now we’ll find out if Arteta has decided to be brave or not and try something new against the Eagles….
What’s your thoughts Gooners? What do you think of Arteta’s line up?
MID-SEASON Report – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan looking back at how the Gunners performed in the first half of the 2023/24 season
Trossard starts instead of Martinelli by the looks of things
Good lineup. Martinelli could play in the second half of the game, after Trossard tires Crystal Palace RB out
Arsenal just need to man-mark Mateta and Andersen tightly in set-pieces
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Trossard, Jesus.
Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Kiwior, Jorginho, Smith Rowe, Nelson, Martinelli, Nketiah.
Saka picked despite being poor for the last 3 – 4 games. Havertz in MF has been a poor choice for many weeks now. I prefer him to be tried as a striker despite him missing chances against Liverpool as even the best miss chances and this was his Ist start as a striker. ESR benched despite having good cameos. Would have preferred more freshening up of the team.
Just hope the boys can come up trumps and Arteta knows something after the warm weather training.
We need a win today and a convincing one. If we are to challenge for the league this season we need to go on a winning right now.
I bloody hope arteta gives ESR more minutes today.
Bench options at the back seem like massive drop in quality 😞
what did you expect with partey, timber, tomi and vieira out.
A loan deal to cover @Ackshay
Same here
Still no Smith Rowe, but good line up nonetheless.
Arsenal must return to starting game strongly and hit this organized Roy Hodgson outfit hard and early then kill the game.
Roy Hodgson though is no chicken, this season campaigner came back from the ashes to share the spoils with the champion.
I really wish MA would play ESR and why not give Kiwior a run out against, forgive me, what appears to be a relatively poor Palace lineup (no choice for Hodgson of course) especially on their right side. He must believe we need Zinny to help the attack, but I hope not.
3+ goals for us…C.O.Y.G!!!!
Nothing but a win will do (obviously) but hoping for a convincing win and a great performance. We have yhe players but they do sometimes seem to be afraid and play safe, we need the ball played 10 time faster and not keep passing the ball backwards but you don’t need to be a genius to know that
COYG 4-1 🤞
Would’ve preferred Jorginho to Havertz in that middle to allow Rice TO venture forward more.
All the same…3 points and a good soul-lifting performance pleeaassee.
COYG!!
Just the job from Gabriel
Looked to be climbing a touch but great movement to get head on it
Set piece specialists strike again
Good to see Trossard given a game. He needs a run. Let’s hope they play some football and give us some enjoyment.
