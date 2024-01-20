Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Crystal Palace today – Zinchenko starts

Last season Arsenal proved they were the Kings of London when they went through the whole campaign without losing one London Derby, but suddenly the Gunners find themselves in a psition where they could be facing their third derby defeat in a row, and Mikel Arteta must have been overjoyed to see his warm weather break arrive so he could try and correct our excrutiating form in front of goal.

With the news that Oleks Zinchenko is still not available Arteta has his left-back oroblem to solve. Or will he have coached a tactical use of a back three formation in Dubai?

When Daisy predicted the team earlier, she has thought that the ever-safe Arteta will have decided to stick to using Kiwior in place of Zinchenko, and to be fair, the defence has not been the biggest reason why we have stopped our exellent scoring run, is it?

So here is Daisy’s “safe option”.

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Kiwior

Jorginho

Odegaard – Rice

Saka – Jesus – Martinelli

And right now we’ll find out if Arteta has decided to be brave or not and try something new against the Eagles….

What’s your thoughts Gooners? What do you think of Arteta’s line up?

