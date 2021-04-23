Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Everton for the chance to take eighth spot

Arsenal have the chance to move into eighth in the Premier League table with a win over Everton today, but the visitors may have other ideas.

The Gunners currently sit ninth in the table, with the Blue of Merseyside holding a three-point lead over them.

We have some key injury issues which may well give manager Mikel Arteta a headache with both his first-choice strikers confirmed as missing, but it is a shame that youngster Folarin Balogun was overlooked from the squad as he awaits his long-awaited Premier League debut.

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are still out also as confirmed by Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard was also claimed to be ruled out, which led us name the below Predicted Arsenal Line-up earlier today:

Leno
Chambers Holding Mari Xhaka
Partey Ceballos
Saka Smith Rowe Pepe
Nketiah

As you can see below, we are clearly mind-readers…

Who would you like to have seen make today’s line-up?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Everton Everton

15 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. I says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    No Balogun on bench

    Reply
  2. Declan says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    Good, Pepé is on the left where he should be.

    Reply
  3. Shone says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    The line up is ok….if they put in a Good fight 3pts all the way.

    2-0

    Reply
  4. Reggie says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:06 pm

    Not sure about Nketiah but pleased for him to show me im wrong. I dont get it at all that he gets in ahead of Martinelli.

    Reply
    1. CorporateMan says:
      April 23, 2021 at 7:15 pm

      Neither do I tbh
      Let’s hope the coach knows better

      Reply
    2. RW1 says:
      April 23, 2021 at 7:16 pm

      Coz arteta is a clueless manager learning on the job about how to create a mid table outfit … kroenke is scum arteta is just a pawn in his corporate game

      Reply
  5. Trudeau says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    Surprised Balogun didnt make the bench. I hope this isn’t the game that Xhaka is found out as a makeshift left back (which he has done admirably) but fear it might be.

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      April 23, 2021 at 7:09 pm

      I hope I’m prove wrong but no martineill starting I just dont get it but coyg but I’ve got not enthusiasm for the game

      Reply
  6. gotanidea says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Congrats on the correct prediction. Nketiah deserves to start and he should have some good understanding with his fellow academy graduates

    Reply
  7. Matthew says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    Nketia???,arteta just never learns

    Reply
  8. Uzi Ozil says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    Decent lineup as I predicted. Only change for me is martinelli over Nketiah. I predicted an Everton win but I hope I m proven wrong. For everytime we have a chance to climb up the table, we bottle it… thats my worry.

    Reply
  9. Eddie says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    Good luck to the boys, good luck to Eddie. He’s one of us, an academy player.

    Reply
  10. McLovin says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    I have a bad feeling were are in for a beating today

    Reply
  11. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    nketiah will miss every good chance dat comes his way,no balogun 2 right backs on bench,arteta is bonkers

    Reply
  12. Gmv8 says:
    April 23, 2021 at 7:20 pm

    Just repeating what’s here already should’ve started Martinelli with Balogun on the bench. Typical Arteta

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs