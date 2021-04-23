Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Everton for the chance to take eighth spot

Arsenal have the chance to move into eighth in the Premier League table with a win over Everton today, but the visitors may have other ideas.
The Gunners currently sit ninth in the table, with the Blue of Merseyside holding a three-point lead over them.
We have some key injury issues which may well give manager Mikel Arteta a headache with both his first-choice strikers confirmed as missing, but it is a shame that youngster Folarin Balogun was overlooked from the squad as he awaits his long-awaited Premier League debut.
David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are still out also as confirmed by Arsenal.
Martin Odegaard was also claimed to be ruled out, which led us name the below Predicted Arsenal Line-up earlier today:
Leno
Chambers Holding Mari Xhaka
Partey Ceballos
Saka Smith Rowe Pepe
Nketiah
As you can see below, we are clearly mind-readers…
📋 Tonight's team news…
🏴 @EddieNketiah9 leading the line
🇬🇭 @ThomasPartey22 starts
🏴 @CalumChambers95 at right back
#️⃣ #ARSEVE
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2021
Who would you like to have seen make today’s line-up?
Patrick
No Balogun on bench
Good, Pepé is on the left where he should be.
The line up is ok….if they put in a Good fight 3pts all the way.
2-0
Not sure about Nketiah but pleased for him to show me im wrong. I dont get it at all that he gets in ahead of Martinelli.
Neither do I tbh
Let’s hope the coach knows better
Coz arteta is a clueless manager learning on the job about how to create a mid table outfit … kroenke is scum arteta is just a pawn in his corporate game
Surprised Balogun didnt make the bench. I hope this isn’t the game that Xhaka is found out as a makeshift left back (which he has done admirably) but fear it might be.
I hope I’m prove wrong but no martineill starting I just dont get it but coyg but I’ve got not enthusiasm for the game
Congrats on the correct prediction. Nketiah deserves to start and he should have some good understanding with his fellow academy graduates
Nketia???,arteta just never learns
Decent lineup as I predicted. Only change for me is martinelli over Nketiah. I predicted an Everton win but I hope I m proven wrong. For everytime we have a chance to climb up the table, we bottle it… thats my worry.
Good luck to the boys, good luck to Eddie. He’s one of us, an academy player.
I have a bad feeling were are in for a beating today
nketiah will miss every good chance dat comes his way,no balogun 2 right backs on bench,arteta is bonkers
Just repeating what’s here already should’ve started Martinelli with Balogun on the bench. Typical Arteta