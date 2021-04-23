Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Everton for the chance to take eighth spot

Arsenal have the chance to move into eighth in the Premier League table with a win over Everton today, but the visitors may have other ideas.

The Gunners currently sit ninth in the table, with the Blue of Merseyside holding a three-point lead over them.

We have some key injury issues which may well give manager Mikel Arteta a headache with both his first-choice strikers confirmed as missing, but it is a shame that youngster Folarin Balogun was overlooked from the squad as he awaits his long-awaited Premier League debut.

David Luiz and Kieran Tierney are still out also as confirmed by Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard was also claimed to be ruled out, which led us name the below Predicted Arsenal Line-up earlier today:

Leno

Chambers Holding Mari Xhaka

Partey Ceballos

Saka Smith Rowe Pepe

Nketiah

As you can see below, we are clearly mind-readers…

Who would you like to have seen make today’s line-up?

