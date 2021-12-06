Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Everton this evening

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Everton at Goodison Park.

Neither has the best form going into tonight’s clash, but ours is definitely the better, and we should be confident of adding to our rivals woes when we face-off today.

The Blues haven’t won any of their last eight in the division, and are drifting dangerously close to the relegation zone, which could see them start to show some fight. But after their demolition by Liverpool last week, they are hardly going to be in a confident mood. It will also be interesting to see how many of their fans take part in the mass walkout protest in the 27th minute..

We were told that Kolasinac was ruled out, and that all of Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka and Bernd Leno’s availability was uncertain, leading us to predict the below starting line-up earlier on today.

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Partey, Lokonga. Martinelli, Lacazette, Aubameyang

As you can see from the official team, we were a little off.

🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Kieran Tierney comes in

🇨🇭 Granit Xhaka starts!

🇫🇷 Alex Lacazette leads the line#EVEARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 6, 2021

What are your predictions after seeing the starting line-up?

Patrick