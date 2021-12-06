Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Everton this evening

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League clash between Arsenal and Everton at Goodison Park.

Neither has the best form going into tonight’s clash, but ours is definitely the better, and we should be confident of adding to our rivals woes when we face-off today.

The Blues haven’t won any of their last eight in the division, and are drifting dangerously close to the relegation zone, which could see them start to show some fight. But after their demolition by Liverpool last week, they are hardly going to be in a confident mood. It will also be interesting to see how many of their fans take part in the mass walkout protest in the 27th minute..

We were told that Kolasinac was ruled out, and that all of Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka and Bernd Leno’s availability was uncertain, leading us to predict the below starting line-up earlier on today.

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Saka, Partey, Lokonga. Martinelli, Lacazette, Aubameyang

As you can see from the official team, we were a little off.

What are your predictions after seeing the starting line-up?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. Sue says:
    December 6, 2021 at 7:05 pm

    Granit’s back!! Gutted for ESR..

    COYG

    1. Val says:
      December 6, 2021 at 7:09 pm

      i wasnt expecting him back so soon tbh

      1. Sue says:
        December 6, 2021 at 7:16 pm

        Or me, Val!

  2. Sue says:
    December 6, 2021 at 7:15 pm

    Away to Forest in the FA Cup!!

    1. Declan says:
      December 6, 2021 at 7:19 pm

      Boreham Wood, my home town team, first ball out and Arsenal, my team, last ball out.

      1. Sue says:
        December 6, 2021 at 7:44 pm

        Nice 👍

  3. gotanidea says:
    December 6, 2021 at 7:20 pm

    A superb hyper attacking line-up. Five left-footed players to enforce the left overload on the Toffees, a high-risk taking LW and our best CF to link up with the youngsters

    I’m sure we’ll win with this exciting setup. COYG!

  4. Grandad says:
    December 6, 2021 at 7:25 pm

    I clearly have failed to identify and appreciate the skills which Arteta has recognised in Xhaka , but to start him when he cannot be near match fitness is difficult to fathom.It will be interesting to see how he performs and when he will be substituted if indeed he is replaced..Anyway, let’s get the three points.

  5. Lenohappy says:
    December 6, 2021 at 7:31 pm

    Lol so we are playing 4231 again, we don’t have a fixed formation after 2 years, we are not going anywhere with this coach. Even if we win today, I still don’t see us making the top4 .

  6. Buddy says:
    December 6, 2021 at 7:33 pm

    Xhaka should be replacing Partey not Lokonga
    Anyways 3 points to the Gunners
    please who are the Gunners playing after this?

    1. Sue says:
      December 6, 2021 at 7:35 pm

      Home to Southampton (Saturday)

    2. Bob says:
      December 6, 2021 at 7:38 pm

      This. If you can’t handle not playing Xhaka every time he’s available, at least replace the player out of form ffs

  7. PJ-SA says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:06 pm

    Simple proof that MA is completely incapable of using Xhaka as a squad player. If he’s at AFC, he’ll always be an auto pick, regardless if it’s for the best of the team or not.

    He’s been out for a while and the moment the guy can walk hes in the starting line-up. Surely he should come off the bench at least. MA cannot not play him, it’s like an obsession.

    Remember when Martinelli was on the bench for months because “He’s coming back from injury” 🤣

    Sure Xhaka will get through the game fine though, guy rarely pushes himself on game day.

  8. SueP says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    It’s so dull!!

    Reply
      December 6, 2021 at 8:22 pm

      100%….keepers must be getting cold! This could be the slowest we’ve played all season.

      Looks like a training game.

      1. SueP says:
        December 6, 2021 at 8:34 pm

        Very poor

  9. Sue says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:24 pm

    Sideways… backwards… sideways… backwards

    Reply
    December 6, 2021 at 8:28 pm

    Partey is not good tonight and the rest on both sides are bang average apart from a couple of good passes by MO
    Arsenal need a rocket up their backsides

  11. Sue says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    Godfrey dirty sod…

    Thought the Evertonians were walking out in the 27th minute!! No chance, as they’re on top!

    1. ken1945 says:
      December 6, 2021 at 8:34 pm

      Now tell me that Mike Dean isn’t a cheating referee!!!
      That was dangerous play and could be classed as GBH.

      1. Sue says:
        December 6, 2021 at 8:35 pm

        Exactly, Ken! Not even a yellow (smh)

  12. manoj says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:31 pm

    odegaard , frustrating always sideways and backways

  13. ken1945 says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:36 pm

    Now tell me that Mike Dean isn’t a cheating referee!!!
    That was dangerous play and could be classed as GBH.

    1. PJ-SA says:
      December 6, 2021 at 8:43 pm

      In all fairness it’s the VAR ref that should be telling Dean to go look at the incident on the screen.

      It was off the ball, for once I wouldn’t blame Dean.

  14. SueP says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    How many shots on goal so far?
    Have 22 men been struck down with something?

    1. SueP says:
      December 6, 2021 at 8:44 pm

      Spoke too soon
      This will at least open up the game… or maybe not?

  15. ken1945 says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:38 pm

    Sue, another example of a section of fans believing they represent the “vast majority” – when each individual fan has a mind of their own.

    1. Sue says:
      December 6, 2021 at 9:00 pm

      Spot on, Ken!

  16. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:42 pm

    for those who love to watch paint dry this is a wet dream of a matchup thus far

  17. Sue says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:47 pm

    ODEGAARD!!!

  18. SueP says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:48 pm

    Wowza!
    Great goal to end a turgid first half

  19. gotanidea says:
    December 6, 2021 at 8:53 pm

    It was actually an uninspiring first half performance from us. None of our attackers could get past Everton defenders and Lacazette was a bit too slow to press

    Luckily Tierney’s long cross was well received by Odegaard. Arteta’s plan to substitute Saka with Nketiah was correct, because Nketiah’s pace will get him to the byline and he’ll bypass Godfrey

  20. jon fox says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:00 pm

    Just about to ask if anyone had any exciting paint drying that I could come and watch, in preference to this most boring non game ever, when Odegaard scored.

    Honestly I give up trying to predict ever again! But what a load of toss!

  21. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:02 pm

    that might have been the most fortuitous turn of events I’ve seen in some time…to have a poorly defended goal justifiably erased by VAR, then to score within minutes of that disallowed goal with our first real meaningful touch within the opposing box, was a real stroke of luck…the other saving grace is that it will be hard for us to sit any deeper, considering MA’s tactical leanings whenever we’ve had a lead

  22. SueP says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    Well taken goal but…..hmmm….

  23. SueP says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:18 pm

    Arsenal are riding their luck
    Not good at all

  24. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:22 pm

    we don’t even deserve the good fortune being bestowed upon us

  25. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:22 pm

    can someone tell me why Laca is still on the pitch

  26. Ackshay says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    Man 1st half was so boring i actually fell asleep and missed the goal

  27. Thebush says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:23 pm

    Unbelievable….fit or not, this thing called Xhaka should not be starting for Arsenal in any circumstances

  28. Pco says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:24 pm

    This is the time to take off xhaka! He’s tired after a long time out. The manager needs to make the right decisions here.

  29. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:27 pm

    Xhaka should produce videos for young footballers on how not to defend in space or anywhere on the pitch for that matter

  30. Ackshay says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:37 pm

    Horrible game matched by horrible refereeing.
    2 blatant red cards situations conveniently missed by trash dean and var

    1. SueP says:
      December 6, 2021 at 9:53 pm

      It doesn’t alter a rank performance

  31. SueP says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:39 pm

    Not offside
    And Arteta it’s time to do better against a club wallowing

  32. manojh says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:39 pm

    tavares mistake again . his mistake lead to 1st MANU goal and 2 LIv goals and now everton

  33. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:41 pm

    what “real” manager encourages the deployment of time wasting tactics in the early minutes of the second-half against a struggling bottom-feeding squad…looks like the Xhaka-dependent game management tactics are back on tap…as I’m writing this the most likely result of such amateur hour tactics occurred, a goal against us…not surprising whatsoever

  34. manoj says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:43 pm

    EPIC miss Nketia

  35. SueP says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    Shameful Arsenal to have allowed a lead to not only become a possible loss but to show so little resolve for most of the match

  36. SueP says:
    December 6, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    Utterly mortified by this drivel

    1. Vinod says:
      December 6, 2021 at 10:10 pm

      Maybe it’s time to replace Arteta. I think it was last year around this time we had a similar debate (after Burnley game I guess). I changed my mind this season, thought maybe he could get something out of our youngsters. I don’t think he can keep up with Moyes, Conte and Ralph and the top 4 fight. He can learn his trade somewhere else.

      1. SueP says:
        December 6, 2021 at 11:43 pm

        That might be the end result

  37. Splendid says:
    December 6, 2021 at 10:24 pm

    Anybody that’s yet to see that Arteta can’t do mire than this needs to take a hard look into the mirror. These players are sent out to the pitch without guidance.

