Confirmed Arsenal team to take on FC Zurich in the Europa League

Arsenal mark their return to the Europa League to take on FC Zurich with seven changes made from the weekend’s line-up.

All of Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira are to make their first starts for the Gunners since joining this summer, coming into a much-changed line-up.

While we predicted two of those to be made, the Brazilian winger who has come into the side wasn’t on our list, but after impressing in our reserves we could well have seen this coming.

🗞 Team news against FC Zurich 🇺🇸 Turner in goal

🇵🇹 Vieira in midfield

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Nketiah leads the line 📻 Follow the game live with us on https://t.co/4KJlfKW7rt 🔗 pic.twitter.com/cYz7JkgBoM — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022

This team should be more than strong enough to deal with our rivals, with Nketiah looking in a confident mood when coming off the bench to lead our line, and this will be a first glimpse of what the likes of Vieira and Marquinhos can do in behind the striker.

Which of our new players are you most keen to see make an impression this evening?

