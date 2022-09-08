Confirmed Arsenal team to take on FC Zurich in the Europa League

Arsenal mark their return to the Europa League to take on FC Zurich with seven changes made from the weekend’s line-up.
All of Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira are to make their first starts for the Gunners since joining this summer, coming into a much-changed line-up.
While we predicted two of those to be made, the Brazilian winger who has come into the side wasn’t on our list, but after impressing in our reserves we could well have seen this coming.
🗞 Team news against FC Zurich
🇺🇸 Turner in goal
🇵🇹 Vieira in midfield
🏴 Nketiah leads the line
📻 Follow the game live with us on https://t.co/4KJlfKW7rt 🔗 pic.twitter.com/cYz7JkgBoM
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 8, 2022
This team should be more than strong enough to deal with our rivals, with Nketiah looking in a confident mood when coming off the bench to lead our line, and this will be a first glimpse of what the likes of Vieira and Marquinhos can do in behind the striker.
Which of our new players are you most keen to see make an impression this evening?
Patrick
16 CommentsAdd a Comment
Where can I stream this match pls?
Try totalsportek.com
Pretty good Line up..
I am going for win..
Excited to see Marquinhos and Viera
No more injuries – let’s just win the game.
Great opportunity for nketiah to prove doubters .. of which am one .. wrong a team at bottom of Swiss league might be classed as equivalent of mid championship team .. and looking forward to seeing viera given a run and Brazilian kid …
Is Kido Taylor-Hart injured? I wish he could start to give Martinelli some recovery time
Haven’t heard of him. A left winger? Plus i think martinelli will be okay. He seems to have the wind in his tail. The kinda form that you wanna play every game
Taylor-Hart is a lanky LW, kinda like Aubameyang
We’ll need Martinelli’s energy to play against Everton, so we’d better minimize the injury risk
Let’s hope no injuries today
Looking forward to seeing Viera and Marquinhos. Hopefully we can sub our midfield off early ready for Everton
Only Martinelli, Xhaka and Gabriel from this season’s usual starters to date. I wonder if they’ll be rested v Everton.
Glad to see Vieira as AM not on the wing – he didn’t look right in the U23s in that position (lots of sideways passes and a few head-down runs that lost the ball) although his team mates just stood and watched him which wouldn’t happen in the 1st team.
Marquinhos is there for the winger role, so let’s hope he does well.
It will be interesting to see how these guys perform.
Looking forward to seeing Vieira and Marquinhos.
Interesting that Lino Sousa doesn’t seem to be on the bench.
Apparently Arsenal promoted him to train with the 1st team squad yesterday and The Athletic reported that he’d travel to Switzerland for today’s match with Zurich.
This is pretty good going for a 17 year-old who only joined from West Brom recently.
Good team, although I’m not a Holding fan. Looking forward so much to seeing Viera and Marquinhos. Zurich 0 vs 6 Arsenal.
Not sure if we have a substitute for Xhaka at the moment. But I would try to give him some off time before the next game.
Cmon boys!