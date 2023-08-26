Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Fulham this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s 3PM kick-off between Arsenal and Fulham FC.
The Gunners have won both of their league outings so far this term, beating Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, and today will hopefully be no different.
We knew we would be without both Jurrien Timber and Mo Elneny today due to injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu’s double yellow on Monday night forces his absence also.
Gabriel Jesus is back in the squad however, and it will be interesting to see how many minutes he plays out today.
With the above information, we named the below predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Partey White Saliba Zinchenko
Odegaard Rice Havertz
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
Introducing our starting XI…
🇫🇷 Saliba in defence
🇵🇱 Kiwior at left back
🇧🇪 Trossard returns in attack
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 26, 2023
As you can see, we were just two players away, with Kiwior taking Zinchenko’s LB spot, most likely down to the Ukrainian’s fitness, and Trossard making his first start of the season.
This team should be able to get a convincing win this afternoon, but what are your predictions after seeing the sides?
Patrick
So Kiwior is a better LB than Tierney? OK.
He is heighty, so better in the box, while defending as well attacking.
Someone is tall does not automatically mean they’re good in the air
Aguero, Obafemi Martins are examples of short people that are good in the air than many tall people
This the same insinuation that makes some people say Kai’s height makes him good in the air.
With which goal/goals/corner-defending has he proven that
Tierney wanted more playing time, and he’s gone where he’d get it.
Can we move on from him…..please…..
Tierney is an attacking LB, but we play with inverted-LB nowadays
Kiwor is not even cut out at CB, yet he is better at LB than Zinchenko?
Partey is best DMF, but he now plays at RB.
We will lose many games this season and it will solely come down to stupid tactics like this.
Zinchenko isn’t really match-fit yet. Kiwior was often deployed as DM by his former manager Thiago Motta at Spezia because of his ability to possess and control the ball
Partey will still play DM when we have the ball, alongside Rice and Kiwior in deep-midfield area
The so-called stupid tactic has won us three games in a row. I believe we’ll win one major trophy with it
Kiwior cannot possess and control ball
Stop making yourself happy falsely
Can we wait until we ACTUALLY lose before an inane statement like that please Mr hass
“we will lose many games this season and it will solely come to down to a stupid tatics like this”
So in your wisdom you’re better than Arteta in coaching business for you to know that the tactics that is yet to lose any match is stupid. The way some people feel so entitled is just too funny not to laugh.
It doesn’t take a great mind to know we have been poor thus far. You only look at at the W and L. Those last two games could’ve easily ended in draws.
Wisdom doesn’t even need to come in here.
I guess Arteta wants his attackers to keep the ball longer in the opposition’s area, hence Trossard in the CF position
And Holding isn’t even on the bench. Maybe he’s getting shipped out too
Great Trossard is starting
He deserve his chance
Also I think Arteta must have still remember how Trossard ripped Fulham off last season with 3 1st half assists
But Gai I still feel we need big strong and Powerful CF like Vlahovic, En-Neysri
Maybe that’s why Trossard will play against Fulham soon
I’d like to see Vlahovic, En-Neysri or Osimhen at Arsenal, but they’d likely stick with Jesus, Nketiah and Trossard for the CF role
Gai Gabriel benched again? Despite taller than White. Hope we all shall soon know Arteta’s reason 🤫
I think Magalhaes has become Saliba’s backup for the sweeper-CB role and the third-choice for the inverted-LB role
But I still wonder Gabriel is better than Kiwior and both are left footed
Why Arteta selected Kiwior instead of Gabriel
Kiwior was often deployed as DM by his former manager Thiago Motta at Spezia, because of his ability to possess and control the ball
The gaffer is playing mind games with his team formation and selection.
Partey in the two last games at right back is on paper only.
Today will be different as Zinchenko cannot defend to save his life.
Asked if he has explained the reasons to Gabriel, Arteta replied: ‘Yeah, especially someone that has played a lot of minutes and games with us in the last year.
‘I don’t know if he understands but I told him.🤔
You were 2 players off 😉
If we don’t start good, another struggle awaits. Fulham are no mugs. Only rest bite is there is no Mitrovic.
Martinelli. Trossard. Saka.
Havertz. Rice. Partey. Odegaard.
Kiwior. Saliba. White.
Ramsdale.
An easy win and Havertz to score his first goal today. The tinkering at the back doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon.
Tinkering???
We’ve lost a defender in both games so far. Not Muchchoice but to change eh?
Good to see Leo playing. I cannot see Fulham stopping Saka-Trossard-Martinelli. Possibly the most mobile fron three in the EPL. Cannot think why Gabriel is benched. I hope it’s a fitness issue rather than Arteta’s having an ego tussle with Gabriel.
All out attack, should be enough to put Fulham at sword
I hope at least today Havertz Click with this all attacking players around him
Look at the offensive quality we have in this line
Martinelli, Trossard, Odegaard, Saka
Partey at R.B,White at C.B,Gabby M on the bench.???
Anyway,Let’s support the team.
The way some people fight for the players on the bench is now something else and it’s not funny any longer… Very soon we will see some people’s comments demanding that our Raya need to start ahead of Rasmdale even when the later is yet to put a foot wrong….. No matter who start, people can never be satisfied
Trossard getting his chance, Jesus on the bench all good news.