Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Fulham this afternoon

The teams are out for today’s 3PM kick-off between Arsenal and Fulham FC.

The Gunners have won both of their league outings so far this term, beating Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace, and today will hopefully be no different.

We knew we would be without both Jurrien Timber and Mo Elneny today due to injury, while Takehiro Tomiyasu’s double yellow on Monday night forces his absence also.

Gabriel Jesus is back in the squad however, and it will be interesting to see how many minutes he plays out today.

With the above information, we named the below predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Partey White Saliba Zinchenko

Odegaard Rice Havertz

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

Introducing our starting XI… 🇫🇷 Saliba in defence

🇵🇱 Kiwior at left back

🇧🇪 Trossard returns in attack COYG ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LLfHDpK1y7 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 26, 2023

As you can see, we were just two players away, with Kiwior taking Zinchenko’s LB spot, most likely down to the Ukrainian’s fitness, and Trossard making his first start of the season.

This team should be able to get a convincing win this afternoon, but what are your predictions after seeing the sides?

Patrick