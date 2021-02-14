Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Leeds at the Emirates today

The teams are out for today’s Super Sunday clash at home to Leeds, where Arsenal will be desperate to overturn their three-game winless run.

We were unable to get the better of the Whites in the reverse fixture back in November, with Nicolas Pepe’s red card the stand out action of the encounter, and that may well be the reason he has been left out of today’s line-up.

Today we come into the tie with a fresh slate, but once again have torrid form to overcome. We should be fresh for the clash with the longest gap between matches since the international break, thanks to our elimination from the FA Cup, and you would imagine the manager will have had sufficient time to prepare.

I hate to admit that the winner of today’s match will temporarily secure tenth spot in the Premier League table, but more importantly, a win would see us move to within six points of the Champions League places (you never know).

While today’s visitors have the better form coming into the clash, you would think that Arsenal will rightly be considered as the favourites to secure a win, and one is most definitely needed.

The Europa League returns to action this week, when we travel to Rome to take on Benfica in the first of two neutral legs, and it remains to be seen if this XI was named with that in mind, but it is a huge boost to have Bernd Leno (and David Luiz…) back available.

📋 Our team to face Leeds… 🇳🇴 Odegaard set for first start

🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 leads the line

🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 paired with @Biel_M04 #️⃣ #ARSLEE — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 14, 2021

Does this line-up give you inclinations as to who will get the nod to start in the Europa come Thursday? What scoreline do you expect having seen the Gunners starting line-up?

Patrick