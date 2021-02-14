Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Leeds at the Emirates today

The teams are out for today’s Super Sunday clash at home to Leeds, where Arsenal will be desperate to overturn their three-game winless run.
We were unable to get the better of the Whites in the reverse fixture back in November, with Nicolas Pepe’s red card the stand out action of the encounter, and that may well be the reason he has been left out of today’s line-up.
Today we come into the tie with a fresh slate, but once again have torrid form to overcome. We should be fresh for the clash with the longest gap between matches since the international break, thanks to our elimination from the FA Cup, and you would imagine the manager will have had sufficient time to prepare.
I hate to admit that the winner of today’s match will temporarily secure tenth spot in the Premier League table, but more importantly, a win would see us move to within six points of the Champions League places (you never know).
While today’s visitors have the better form coming into the clash, you would think that Arsenal will rightly be considered as the favourites to secure a win, and one is most definitely needed.
The Europa League returns to action this week, when we travel to Rome to take on Benfica in the first of two neutral legs, and it remains to be seen if this XI was named with that in mind, but it is a huge boost to have Bernd Leno (and David Luiz…) back available.
📋 Our team to face Leeds…
🇳🇴 Odegaard set for first start
🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7 leads the line
🇧🇷 @DavidLuiz_4 paired with @Biel_M04
#️⃣ #ARSLEE
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 14, 2021
Does this line-up give you inclinations as to who will get the nod to start in the Europa come Thursday? What scoreline do you expect having seen the Gunners starting line-up?
Patrick
64 CommentsAdd a Comment
Let the team news bashing commence!
😂
Geez wtf….😂😂😂
The accuracy
🤣🤣
Hahahahahahahahaha
Sweet! COYG
Yes Sue. 3 points is a must. I have been unhappy in recent times. My beloved team Arsenal has really hurt me. I just hope they make me happy today
You’re not alone, Skills. It has been painful recently!
Odegaard to get off the mark to put a smile on all of our faces!!
Good to see Ødegaard starting. Defence looks a bit meh though.
Leeds will be smelling bacon at that lineup.
We’re ready for the oven stove guys!
Holding is benched?…. you know… just win the game. if this works then fine.
Interesting line up. Would love to see how Odegaard and ESR play together. Pepe and Laca to come at hour mark to spice things up when Whites have some tired legs. Hope Auba takes the chance and get us an early lead. Just prevent conceding early and end up with 11 men.
Wow you have been proven correct!
COYG!
The Real Madrid CAMs would likely put in some extra efforts to showcase their high level skills, but we still don’t have a dribbler on the left wing and no good ball holder in the CF position either. Arteta seems to set up a counter-attacking scheme like Mourinho’s and I hope it works
Not hope, it will cos its Leeds they keep too much spaces at the back
Make sense
Funny GAI. As for the central forward position. I want Arteta to play Martinelli in that position. He is tall, very good in the air, does not give defenders a breathing space and hungry. He has the energy as well. That will allow Aubameyang to play on the flanks.
Hes only 5’10 bud
Ok. I just want a different option. We play crosses from the left into the box and no one to attack them. Martinelli is good in the air. I just wish this team can raise the bar. We need to go on a consistent run. We should go all out and beat Man city, leicester and Leeds. Or 7 points in those 3 matches should be the minimum. I just wish this team succeed. The disappointment is too much.
Aye your not wrong bud, I’d like to see him given a run as striker also, and yeah hes pretty good in the air (that header in the cup springs to mind) has great pace and makes good runs 👌
I’d also like Arteta to try Martinelli out in the CF position, since Aubameyang and Nketiah don’t cut it there. Martinelli isn’t as tall as Aubameyang, but he’s taller than Lacazette
And heads the ball much better
Heads like C. Ronaldo
wish the guys good luck . cant question the gaffer, he knows his players best
Weak team defensively will leave big spaces and leeds will take full advantage another example of a clueless manager who does not know his best team after this long in charge and must just pick the team out of a hat!!
Am i the only one who has lost interest in our games due to the fact that result isn’t going our way recently
Not really.
On a second thought is that a 4-3-3?
Leno
Bellerin Luiz Gabi Cedric
Ceballos Odegaard Xhaka
ESR Auba Saka
It could be, or the usual 4-2-3-1
I think Arteta would not be changing the formation and confuse the players, it could be a 4-2-3-1 with Saka on left, ESR on right and Odegaard through the middle.
Or maybe Odegaard is a direct replacement for Pepe on the left wing
I think Saka is going to play on left wing to stop Raphina and provide enough protection to Cedric.
this is a huge game for Auba. MA is using 2 CAM to feed him, lets see how well he perform
Interesting line up. Totally unexpected!
Luiz and Xhaka.. lets hope this game is not the usual brainfart for either of them!
Looking forward to the game 3-2 win hopefully
Looks like Odegaard Will play on Right Wing, Saka through Middle and ESR as Number 10
Sorry Saka on Left
I assume Holding is being rested for the Benfica game but the centre back pairing makes me very uneasy.It will be interesting to see where ESR plays, could be on the left to support Cedric against the dangerous Raphinha.
Grandad.
I think Holding’s exclusion is tactical. Luiz and Gab are better passers and it will help us to evade Leeds’ pressing more efficiently by playing quick long balls to the front three, hence the inclusion of Auba, this game would suit his strengths.
That said, Gabriel is my fear as he gives me the Mustafi vibes. I wish him good luck!
How is it possible we dont have 2 for the left back role unbelievably
Plenty of creativity in there, it means we are going for it i presume. Will be interesting because it looks like an attacking line up. Surprised lacca is on bench but we will see if Auba can kick on.
And I bet you’re hoping for a 3 minute var break, Reggie 😉😂
Arsenal will win this time. The determination is there.
I wonder the excuse arteta will give at the end of the game after losing or drawing this match with pairing of red card/penalty specialist luiz&calamity/confused gabriel
Jeez how do you get out of bed in the morning 🤦♂️
If you liked attacking football, you would love this line-up, it’s cool!
A lot of creative players like we used to have. Remember Ramsey on the wings? I predict a free flowing liquid football…Now COYG!!!
Unbalanced line up with his predictable favorites but some creativity there at least … looking forward to see if smith Rowe ostergard ceballos can bring some dynamism to the middle … goals could be an issue though unless aube 2020 makes a come back … can’t see a nil nil that’s for sure
Just like Luiz at the back! How he just walks into the team after the red card? Anyone know how/why?
*Don’t like
I love the team. It’s fluid enough to take down any midtable team. COYG!!!!
Am going for a 3nil win here. Auba at the double.
What a start ! ! !
This is the real reason arsenal lose matches, two vital goal scoring chances just wasted away by Smith Rowe and Bellerin.
Later in the match after this good start we will go back to our usual slow mode and backward sideways passing
We are playing well.But still I am nervous about Luiz he can have some lapse in concentration
Yo Pierre 😎
Boom
😁
Hahahahahhaha
We should sell Aubameyang 😎😎
Xhaka taking less time on the ball today. Making a huge difference.
Wtf our midfield is playing so amazing.
Nice goal by Auba. Missed his front flip though!