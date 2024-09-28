Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Leicester – Raya starts

This week’s team prediction is going to be much harder than usual, as, having played 5 really tough games since the start of the season, we are now facing a run of much less stressful fixtures.

After many of our backups putting in excellent shifts in the midweek win on Weds, I am hoping that Arteta will continue to rest a few of our first teamers once again, considering Leicester are yet to win a game and are one of the favourites for relegation, and even more importantly, we are playing PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.

How Arteta manages this, I’m not sure but I’m hoping one thing is sure is that we should see Neto’s debut in goal with Raya’s injury.

I think we will revert to our usual back four, and I am hoping they should have a tough game and were rested midweek.

The midfield and forwards are only going to be a will guess, but I want Rice and Saka tobe  rested after playing midweek.

Well, that’s enough speculation. Let us look at who Arteta has actually decided is the best X! to go with.

Here it is….

  1. Awesome line up, and with the champions now presently on the rope , we may just be able to enter through the back door with a thumping victory here

    Reply

    2. Never, and our players should really know that by now. Arteta should instill this message to our players. Don’t trust your luck, don’t look to balance things out with other teams in terms of fouls and such, don’t do anything that can give the WWE refs a reason to play on the scripts handed over to them. Just don’t. I think this season can be a really crucial one for our players, if they can play around the refs, then nothing will stop them from winning this league.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

    2. Yes he is Sue but Timber was bought last year to replace him. I know its another year but Timber was first choice against City. Like has been said Arteta has lots of choice in tge defence. A very good team.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. Anything to say about the Grealish and Ederson incident?

          Also, Ederson wasting time from the kick after the yellow he received. No second yellow? I thought refs are being very strict on this issue.

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  8. Onus on us now to capitalize on City draw to catch them. Having successfully navigated a really difficult start, we need to get full pts vs the smaller teams. But beware of over-confidence.

    Reply

  19. Partey, I’m so glad we didn’t sell him. At his best, he is so unique to even compare to any other DMs. If he was fit last 2 seasons…

    Reply

