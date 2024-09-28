Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Leicester – Raya starts

This week’s team prediction is going to be much harder than usual, as, having played 5 really tough games since the start of the season, we are now facing a run of much less stressful fixtures.

After many of our backups putting in excellent shifts in the midweek win on Weds, I am hoping that Arteta will continue to rest a few of our first teamers once again, considering Leicester are yet to win a game and are one of the favourites for relegation, and even more importantly, we are playing PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.

How Arteta manages this, I’m not sure but I’m hoping one thing is sure is that we should see Neto’s debut in goal with Raya’s injury.

I think we will revert to our usual back four, and I am hoping they should have a tough game and were rested midweek.

The midfield and forwards are only going to be a will guess, but I want Rice and Saka tobe rested after playing midweek.

Well, that’s enough speculation. Let us look at who Arteta has actually decided is the best X! to go with.

Here it is….

