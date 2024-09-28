Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Leicester – Raya starts

This week’s team prediction is going to be much harder than usual, as, having played 5 really tough games since the start of the season, we are now facing a run of much less stressful fixtures.
After many of our backups putting in excellent shifts in the midweek win on Weds, I am hoping that Arteta will continue to rest a few of our first teamers once again, considering Leicester are yet to win a game and are one of the favourites for relegation, and even more importantly, we are playing PSG in the Champions League on Tuesday.
How Arteta manages this, I’m not sure but I’m hoping one thing is sure is that we should see Neto’s debut in goal with Raya’s injury.
I think we will revert to our usual back four, and I am hoping they should have a tough game and were rested midweek.
The midfield and forwards are only going to be a will guess, but I want Rice and Saka tobe rested after playing midweek.
Well, that’s enough speculation. Let us look at who Arteta has actually decided is the best X! to go with.
Here it is….
Awesome line up, and with the champions now presently on the rope , we may just be able to enter through the back door with a thumping victory here
I don’t think Trossard can play Odegaard’s role effectively, unless he plays the left-sided AM role
Pleased to see Raya is fit
And Gunsmoke- I’m waiting for the final whistle as last weekend is still raw
I wonder if any of our player can elbow someone like grealish and get away with it.
Ackshay
I doubt if any of our players could elbow someone like Grealish and get away with it 😊
Never, and our players should really know that by now. Arteta should instill this message to our players. Don’t trust your luck, don’t look to balance things out with other teams in terms of fouls and such, don’t do anything that can give the WWE refs a reason to play on the scripts handed over to them. Just don’t. I think this season can be a really crucial one for our players, if they can play around the refs, then nothing will stop them from winning this league.
I presume that White is injured
Yeah, he’s not on the bench Sue, so must be injured.
Yes he is Sue but Timber was bought last year to replace him. I know its another year but Timber was first choice against City. Like has been said Arteta has lots of choice in tge defence. A very good team.
I really like White, Reggie. I hope he gets his chances.
Which would mean he likely played injured vs City because we needed him. No wonder when Arteta said that ‘He will run through a brick wall for you’.
SueP, they’ve just said on TV that White has a thigh injury. That was probably the reason he was on the bench last week.
Stalemate at St James Park, the back door is now wide open
Good result for us and others. Pope had a great game, and would you believe it…City gave away a penalty😱.
Must be an anti conspiracy going on. Lets see if the Saudis, take the ref out🤣 Good result.
Anything to say about the Grealish and Ederson incident?
Also, Ederson wasting time from the kick after the yellow he received. No second yellow? I thought refs are being very strict on this issue.
White missing even in the bench?
Onus on us now to capitalize on City draw to catch them. Having successfully navigated a really difficult start, we need to get full pts vs the smaller teams. But beware of over-confidence.
Havertz and Trossard will interchange roles few times during the game. Which makes it better. Nice 👍 #COYG
We are missing Odegaard
Martinelli god
Need to finish these kind of chances
Finally Martinelli
I am so happy for that
So pleased for Martinelli
Me too happy for the lad
Marti boy, finally! He needed it, so much.
Good on ya Martinelli…👏🏾
The best line-up we can have without Odergaard,
Great to see Martinelli on the score sheet
COY!
Calafiori is superb. His brain is something else. And his brevity. Our squad so much needed that last season.
He looks great stepping into midfield. Seems to be everywhere.
Great to see City drop points
We need to capitalize on that
We need to win this by 4 goals so that we can go on top
Partey, I’m so glad we didn’t sell him. At his best, he is so unique to even compare to any other DMs. If he was fit last 2 seasons…
Trossard hold the ball little too much
He doesn’t release the ball on time
Our sharpshooter.
And another for Martinelli
Marvellous
Chelsea are looking lively
Marti boy coming to life! Love to see it.
An easy game for Arsenal. Martinelli and Trossard were accurate