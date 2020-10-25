Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Leicester with formation change

Arsenal have named their team to take on Leicester today, with an exciting 4-3-3 formation being used.

Fans have been calling for a change, with the back three deemed too defensive, and their prayers have been answered.

The Spaniard has opted to name a midfield three of Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka today, and with Bukayo Saka getting the nod in a front three.

Confirmed XI as found on the Arsenal website:

1 Leno

2 Bellerin

23 David Luiz

6 Gabriel

3 Tierney

8 Ceballos

34 Xhaka

18 T. Partey

7 Saka

9 Lacazette

14 Aubameyang (c)

Substitutes

13 R. Rúnarsson

15 Maitland-Niles

20 Mustafi

25 Elneny

28 Willock

19 Pepe

30 Nketiah

With Partey playing between both Xhaka and Ceballos, I can’t help but be excited ahead of the kick-off, although I do hold some reservations over David Luiz in a back-four once again.

A clean sheet will not be my priority tonight, but it should be a refreshing change, and as long as we get the win, I’m more than happy to see us work on making this system work.

In even better news, Jamie Vardy has been given a place on the bench, seemingly showing that he isn’t deemed fit enough to complete the 90, and they appear to be fielding one of Harvey Barnes or James Maddison up front in his place.

Can David Luiz prove himself in a conventional defence again? Will Xhaka and Ceballos relish the freedom in midfield that Partey should unlock for them? What are your predictions for tonight after seeing the team?

Patrick