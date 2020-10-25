Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Leicester with formation change

Arsenal have named their team to take on Leicester today, with an exciting 4-3-3 formation being used.
Fans have been calling for a change, with the back three deemed too defensive, and their prayers have been answered.
The Spaniard has opted to name a midfield three of Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka today, and with Bukayo Saka getting the nod in a front three.
Confirmed XI as found on the Arsenal website:
1 Leno
2 Bellerin
23 David Luiz
6 Gabriel
3 Tierney
8 Ceballos
34 Xhaka
18 T. Partey
7 Saka
9 Lacazette
14 Aubameyang (c)
Substitutes
13 R. Rúnarsson
15 Maitland-Niles
20 Mustafi
25 Elneny
28 Willock
19 Pepe
30 Nketiah
With Partey playing between both Xhaka and Ceballos, I can’t help but be excited ahead of the kick-off, although I do hold some reservations over David Luiz in a back-four once again.
A clean sheet will not be my priority tonight, but it should be a refreshing change, and as long as we get the win, I’m more than happy to see us work on making this system work.
In even better news, Jamie Vardy has been given a place on the bench, seemingly showing that he isn’t deemed fit enough to complete the 90, and they appear to be fielding one of Harvey Barnes or James Maddison up front in his place.
Can David Luiz prove himself in a conventional defence again? Will Xhaka and Ceballos relish the freedom in midfield that Partey should unlock for them? What are your predictions for tonight after seeing the team?
Patrick
25 CommentsAdd a Comment
Thank God. Good line up at last
Coyg!
So excited…. juicy line up… COYG
Really excited. Would have preferred elneny in place of xhaka but fingers crossed xhaka puts in a good performance tonight.
Elneny was busy for 90 mins on Thursday, Xhaka is okay.
So was Laca, saka, Luiz and Gabriel.
I hope so too, Kstix… 😁
Yes I hope they all do and I have a really good feeling about this game.
4-2-3-1
I would say
I think it’d be 4-2-3-1 when attacking and 3-4-3 when defending
This line up is too strong for Leicester to handle.
4 3 3…..hmmmn..looks good
Our bench is real thin!..
Anything other than a win is just unacceptable at this point..
A goal or 2 will settle this game..
1-0 to the Arsenal..COYG!
Finally a proper formation and team selection. COYG
4-2-3-1 when we have the ball:
……………………… Leno
Bellerin . Luiz . Gabriel . Tierney
……………. Partey …………. Xhaka
Saka ………….. Ceballos …………. Aubameyang
……………………… Lacazette
And 3-4-3 when we’re defending:
………………………. Leno
……….. Partey . Luiz . Gabriel
Bellerin . Ceballos . Xhaka . Tierney
…. Saka … Lacazette … Aubameyang
I wonder why Wenger and Emery couldn’t train their players with dynamic formation like this. I’m excited to see Saka as inverted RW and I believe we’d beat Leicester easily
Yes gotanidea,
I love Saka’s position on that right wing, his flair and unpredictability will come in handy, also looking forward to his combination with Bellerin down that right…coyg!
I also can’t wait to see Partey, Bellerin, Saka and Ceballos dissect Leicester’s defense from the right wing
Big games and a lot of our rivals dropped points. That usually means
Lol. Don’t jinx it. Yes, I know we usually lose when opportunities come like this but maybe tonight, we’ll have a change
Argh! Shh, RSH 🤫😆
A strong line up. I am confident for a win after seeing the line up: it is a good thing that MA is changing formation today,for I am sure Rogers would have worked on our 3-4-3 system thinking we would line up that way. Arsenal 2 – 1 Leicester
Not about formation, it’s about the right attitude, be positive and move the ball quicker……
Finally ,4-3-3 pattern, we will win it , let’s go guys
Just saw Partey’s initiation song video…… the team seems to be in high spirits…… COYG!….. let’s win this 💪🏾
💪💪💪💪