Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Leicester with formation change

Arsenal have named their team to take on Leicester today, with an exciting 4-3-3 formation being used.

Fans have been calling for a change, with the back three deemed too defensive, and their prayers have been answered.

The Spaniard has opted to name a midfield three of Thomas Partey, Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka today, and with Bukayo Saka getting the nod in a front three.

Confirmed XI as found on the Arsenal website:

1 Leno
2 Bellerin
23 David Luiz
6 Gabriel
3 Tierney
8 Ceballos
34 Xhaka
18 T. Partey
7 Saka
9 Lacazette
14 Aubameyang (c)

Substitutes
13 R. Rúnarsson
15 Maitland-Niles
20 Mustafi
25 Elneny
28 Willock
19 Pepe
30 Nketiah

With Partey playing between both Xhaka and Ceballos, I can’t help but be excited ahead of the kick-off, although I do hold some reservations over David Luiz in a back-four once again.

A clean sheet will not be my priority tonight, but it should be a refreshing change, and as long as we get the win, I’m more than happy to see us work on making this system work.

In even better news, Jamie Vardy has been given a place on the bench, seemingly showing that he isn’t deemed fit enough to complete the 90, and they appear to be fielding one of Harvey Barnes or James Maddison up front in his place.

Can David Luiz prove himself in a conventional defence again? Will Xhaka and Ceballos relish the freedom in midfield that Partey should unlock for them? What are your predictions for tonight after seeing the team?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Dani Ceballos Granit Xhaka Thomas Partey

25 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Lenohappy says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    Thank God. Good line up at last

    Reply
  2. Goonerboy says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:33 pm

    Coyg!

    Reply
  3. Sue says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    So excited…. juicy line up… COYG

    Reply
    1. Kstix says:
      October 25, 2020 at 6:36 pm

      Really excited. Would have preferred elneny in place of xhaka but fingers crossed xhaka puts in a good performance tonight.

      Reply
      1. Goonerboy says:
        October 25, 2020 at 6:37 pm

        Elneny was busy for 90 mins on Thursday, Xhaka is okay.

        Reply
        1. Kstix says:
          October 25, 2020 at 6:41 pm

          So was Laca, saka, Luiz and Gabriel.

          Reply
      2. Sue says:
        October 25, 2020 at 6:44 pm

        I hope so too, Kstix… 😁

        Reply
        1. Kstix says:
          October 25, 2020 at 6:46 pm

          Yes I hope they all do and I have a really good feeling about this game.

          Reply
  4. Dan kit says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:34 pm

    4-2-3-1
    I would say

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      October 25, 2020 at 6:38 pm

      I think it’d be 4-2-3-1 when attacking and 3-4-3 when defending

      Reply
  5. Mbizo says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    This line up is too strong for Leicester to handle.

    Reply
  6. Arsenal314 says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    4 3 3…..hmmmn..looks good

    Reply
  7. Jimmy Bauer says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Our bench is real thin!..
    Anything other than a win is just unacceptable at this point..
    A goal or 2 will settle this game..
    1-0 to the Arsenal..COYG!

    Reply
  8. david says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:36 pm

    Finally a proper formation and team selection. COYG

    Reply
  9. gotanidea says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    4-2-3-1 when we have the ball:

    ……………………… Leno
    Bellerin . Luiz . Gabriel . Tierney
    ……………. Partey …………. Xhaka
    Saka ………….. Ceballos …………. Aubameyang
    ……………………… Lacazette

    And 3-4-3 when we’re defending:

    ………………………. Leno
    ……….. Partey . Luiz . Gabriel
    Bellerin . Ceballos . Xhaka . Tierney
    …. Saka … Lacazette … Aubameyang

    I wonder why Wenger and Emery couldn’t train their players with dynamic formation like this. I’m excited to see Saka as inverted RW and I believe we’d beat Leicester easily

    Reply
    1. Goonerboy says:
      October 25, 2020 at 6:41 pm

      Yes gotanidea,

      I love Saka’s position on that right wing, his flair and unpredictability will come in handy, also looking forward to his combination with Bellerin down that right…coyg!

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        October 25, 2020 at 6:44 pm

        I also can’t wait to see Partey, Bellerin, Saka and Ceballos dissect Leicester’s defense from the right wing

        Reply
  10. RSH says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    Big games and a lot of our rivals dropped points. That usually means

    Reply
    1. Kstix says:
      October 25, 2020 at 6:39 pm

      Lol. Don’t jinx it. Yes, I know we usually lose when opportunities come like this but maybe tonight, we’ll have a change

      Reply
    2. Sue says:
      October 25, 2020 at 6:42 pm

      Argh! Shh, RSH 🤫😆

      Reply
  11. Buchi says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    A strong line up. I am confident for a win after seeing the line up: it is a good thing that MA is changing formation today,for I am sure Rogers would have worked on our 3-4-3 system thinking we would line up that way. Arsenal 2 – 1 Leicester

    Reply
  12. Goaldan says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:40 pm

    Not about formation, it’s about the right attitude, be positive and move the ball quicker……

    Reply
  13. Glorious says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Finally ,4-3-3 pattern, we will win it , let’s go guys

    Reply
  14. AY75 says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:43 pm

    Just saw Partey’s initiation song video…… the team seems to be in high spirits…… COYG!….. let’s win this 💪🏾

    Reply
  15. speedy says:
    October 25, 2020 at 6:45 pm

    💪💪💪💪

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs