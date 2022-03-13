Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Leicester this afternoon

The teams are out for this today’s Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Leicester at the Emirates, with the Gunners hoping to take fourth spot back off of Manchester United.

The Red Devils beat Tottenham in a showstopper yesterday to send Ralf Rangnick’s side above us in the table, with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing all three of his side’s goals in the 3-2 win, and we will be keen to take back fourth with a win today

We were already aware that Takehiro Tomiyasu as a doubt for today’s match, while Emile Smith Rowe was also struggling to get back to 100%, so it is no shock that the latter only finds a place on the bench.

Should Arteta have made some changes given we take on Liverpool in midweek? What are your predictions for today’s clash after seeing the XI?

Patrick

Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four

24 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    March 13, 2022 at 3:40 pm

    unchanged, as to be expected…no excuse not to take the game to a team who played mid-week and who don’t have Vardy available and Tielemans is on the bench

    Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    March 13, 2022 at 3:45 pm

    I think Iheanacho, Albrighton, Maddison and Pereira will gang up on Tierney. Pereira would likely be Leicester’s most dangerous winger, because he’s so skillful

    Rodgers surely knows our left side is weaker than the right one, since it consists of Tierney, Xhaka and Martinelli. I hope Arteta and the players realize Rodgers’ game plan

    Rodgers the bus driver would most likely have instructed his players to sit back in the first half and wait to attack our left wing

    Reply
    1. Sylva Olabanji says:
      March 13, 2022 at 4:08 pm

      I understand Thieny on the left could be weak sometimes; but not Matinelli and Xhaka. Besides, Thieny has been less adventurous upfront now our days so he should be able to defend well. My worry is C Soars who is often cut out of position. I hope Odegard, Matinelli, Saka and Lacazette can press tiredlessly to cause problems for Leceister City defenders and give Arsenal a chance of winning the Match. I see a slim victory in today’s match.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        March 13, 2022 at 4:23 pm

        I predicted a 2 – 0 win for Arsenal, as long as Xhaka and Tierney can defend well

        Reply
  3. Ackshay says:
    March 13, 2022 at 3:47 pm

    Absolutely disgusted watching chelsea being gifted yet another win by the corrupt ref.

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      March 13, 2022 at 3:54 pm

      Only saw the absolutely brilliant goal. What did I miss?

      Reply
      1. Ackshay says:
        March 13, 2022 at 3:57 pm

        Blatant pen for newcastle and red card for chelsea

        Reply
        1. Declan says:
          March 13, 2022 at 4:00 pm

          Cheers didn’t know that as just got in.

          Reply
        2. John Legend says:
          March 13, 2022 at 4:03 pm

          I would give Penalty for the shirt pull by Chalobah but I’m sure different Referees will have different opinions.

          Reply
  4. DaJuhi says:
    March 13, 2022 at 3:48 pm

    Lets go boysssssss

    Reply
  5. Dan kit says:
    March 13, 2022 at 3:58 pm

    Would like to have seen Tavares and Pepe start ,but I suppose don’t change a winning side .
    COYG

    Reply
  6. Lenohappy says:
    March 13, 2022 at 3:58 pm

    Any link to watch admin

    Reply
  7. Mrcool says:
    March 13, 2022 at 3:59 pm

    Victory for the gunners.

    Reply
  8. John Legend says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:00 pm

    Why should he make changes? This is easier for us to win while a full strength squad does not guarantee victory against Liverpool. I’d accept a draw against Pool.
    Let’s win this first and think of what comes next.

    Reply
  9. Angus MacDonald says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:03 pm

    Let’s goooooo finally get to enjoy a game fully instead of listening on the radio at work! Going for 6-2 Arsenal just got a feeling it’s going to be one of those games, if going head over heart 3-1. Ode and Saka to light things up, also Laca to finally find the net too he deserves a goal!

    Reply
  10. Kev82 says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:11 pm

    Come on Arsenal 💪

    Reply
    1. Sean Williams says:
      March 13, 2022 at 4:31 pm

      Unchanged team. C’mon Gabriel M and Martin Odegaard.

      Reply
  11. Samuel Akinsola Adebosin says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:37 pm

    I think Martinelli has the pace and tackling skill that are required for tracking back to foil the opposition’s team players plan from succeeding to do us a havoc. In this our home match against Leicester today I think Arteta should instruct Martinelli and Saka to be tracking back when necessary they should to offer exta defensive cover for Arsenal in the match in team defending.

    Reply
  12. Angus MacDonald says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:43 pm

    Yesssssssssssssss! Great start!

    Reply
  13. Sean Williams says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:43 pm

    We’re having a Partey!!!!

    Reply
  14. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:44 pm

    based on LC’s piss-poor set piece defending, we should be looking for corners at every chance…good to see Partey contribute from a goal-scoring capacity

    Reply
  15. SueP says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:48 pm

    Exciting

    Reply
  16. Ackshay says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:52 pm

    Tremendous start by arsenal. See that bit of gamesmanship by leicester feigning injury so Rodgers can get some quick instructions, that is what we need to learn to get to Liverpool/mcity level, The dark arts

    Reply
  17. The-Real-Vieira-Lynn-4ever says:
    March 13, 2022 at 4:53 pm

    shame Partey’s effort hit the woodwork, considering his struggles from distance…one thing that could really help propel us forward, is if we could find a way to score more from distance, like in our last match

    Reply

