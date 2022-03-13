Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Leicester this afternoon

The teams are out for this today’s Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Leicester at the Emirates, with the Gunners hoping to take fourth spot back off of Manchester United.

The Red Devils beat Tottenham in a showstopper yesterday to send Ralf Rangnick’s side above us in the table, with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing all three of his side’s goals in the 3-2 win, and we will be keen to take back fourth with a win today

We were already aware that Takehiro Tomiyasu as a doubt for today’s match, while Emile Smith Rowe was also struggling to get back to 100%, so it is no shock that the latter only finds a place on the bench.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🇫🇷 Lacazette up front

🇬🇭 Partey holds the midfield

🇵🇹 Cedric on the right 👊 COME ON YOU GUNNERS#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/pqkns0gf3m — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 13, 2022

Should Arteta have made some changes given we take on Liverpool in midweek? What are your predictions for today’s clash after seeing the XI?

Patrick

