Confirmed Arsenal Team to take on Leicester this afternoon

The teams are out for this today’s Super Sunday clash between Arsenal and Leicester at the Emirates, with the Gunners hoping to take fourth spot back off of Manchester United.
The Red Devils beat Tottenham in a showstopper yesterday to send Ralf Rangnick’s side above us in the table, with Cristiano Ronaldo grabbing all three of his side’s goals in the 3-2 win, and we will be keen to take back fourth with a win today
We were already aware that Takehiro Tomiyasu as a doubt for today’s match, while Emile Smith Rowe was also struggling to get back to 100%, so it is no shock that the latter only finds a place on the bench.
🚨 TEAM NEWS
🇫🇷 Lacazette up front
🇬🇭 Partey holds the midfield
🇵🇹 Cedric on the right
👊 COME ON YOU GUNNERS#ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/pqkns0gf3m
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 13, 2022
Should Arteta have made some changes given we take on Liverpool in midweek? What are your predictions for today’s clash after seeing the XI?
Patrick
Arteta discusses Leicester, injury news, home fans and the race for Top Four
24 CommentsAdd a Comment
unchanged, as to be expected…no excuse not to take the game to a team who played mid-week and who don’t have Vardy available and Tielemans is on the bench
I think Iheanacho, Albrighton, Maddison and Pereira will gang up on Tierney. Pereira would likely be Leicester’s most dangerous winger, because he’s so skillful
Rodgers surely knows our left side is weaker than the right one, since it consists of Tierney, Xhaka and Martinelli. I hope Arteta and the players realize Rodgers’ game plan
Rodgers the bus driver would most likely have instructed his players to sit back in the first half and wait to attack our left wing
I understand Thieny on the left could be weak sometimes; but not Matinelli and Xhaka. Besides, Thieny has been less adventurous upfront now our days so he should be able to defend well. My worry is C Soars who is often cut out of position. I hope Odegard, Matinelli, Saka and Lacazette can press tiredlessly to cause problems for Leceister City defenders and give Arsenal a chance of winning the Match. I see a slim victory in today’s match.
I predicted a 2 – 0 win for Arsenal, as long as Xhaka and Tierney can defend well
Absolutely disgusted watching chelsea being gifted yet another win by the corrupt ref.
Only saw the absolutely brilliant goal. What did I miss?
Blatant pen for newcastle and red card for chelsea
Cheers didn’t know that as just got in.
I would give Penalty for the shirt pull by Chalobah but I’m sure different Referees will have different opinions.
Lets go boysssssss
Would like to have seen Tavares and Pepe start ,but I suppose don’t change a winning side .
COYG
Any link to watch admin
Victory for the gunners.
Why should he make changes? This is easier for us to win while a full strength squad does not guarantee victory against Liverpool. I’d accept a draw against Pool.
Let’s win this first and think of what comes next.
Let’s goooooo finally get to enjoy a game fully instead of listening on the radio at work! Going for 6-2 Arsenal just got a feeling it’s going to be one of those games, if going head over heart 3-1. Ode and Saka to light things up, also Laca to finally find the net too he deserves a goal!
Come on Arsenal 💪
Unchanged team. C’mon Gabriel M and Martin Odegaard.
I think Martinelli has the pace and tackling skill that are required for tracking back to foil the opposition’s team players plan from succeeding to do us a havoc. In this our home match against Leicester today I think Arteta should instruct Martinelli and Saka to be tracking back when necessary they should to offer exta defensive cover for Arsenal in the match in team defending.
Yesssssssssssssss! Great start!
We’re having a Partey!!!!
based on LC’s piss-poor set piece defending, we should be looking for corners at every chance…good to see Partey contribute from a goal-scoring capacity
Exciting
Tremendous start by arsenal. See that bit of gamesmanship by leicester feigning injury so Rodgers can get some quick instructions, that is what we need to learn to get to Liverpool/mcity level, The dark arts
shame Partey’s effort hit the woodwork, considering his struggles from distance…one thing that could really help propel us forward, is if we could find a way to score more from distance, like in our last match