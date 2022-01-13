Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Liverpool in EFL Cup clash

The teams are out for tonight’s EFL Cup first-leg clash between Arsenal and Liverpool at Anfield, with Chelsea already having beaten Tottenham to reach the final of the competition.

Manchester City have won each of the last four editions of the competition, but the now-eliminated West Ham United managed to beat them in a penalty shoot-out, leaving one of three teams left to lift the trophy this time around.

It will be no mean feat for any of the teams, but with the Blues having already made the final they are the current favourites of course. Their form is far from bulletproof in recent months however and either of Liverpool or Arsenal could beat them, but we have 180+ minutes of football to get through before considering that task at Wembley.

We have the likes of Thomas Partey, Mo Elneny and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang absent due to their obligations at the ongoing AFCON, but we are also believed to have further personnel issues also, which is why we do not have a full-strength side out on show.

Will this XI be able to deny Liverpool the comfortable victory they will be looking for from the first-leg?

Patrick