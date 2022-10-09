Confirmed official Arsenal team to take on Liverpool today – Tomiyasu and White start

So today is the biggest day of the season so far (just like last week against Spurs!), but I’m really glad the game is at the Emirates as Arsenal are aiming to continue their 100% home winning streak this season.

We were quite lucky with the Queen’s funeral and the international break gave us a chance to get most of our injured stars back to full fitness, although Oleks Zinchenko has been revealed as a doubt for today’s game.

But we have more than enough firepower available and we will be seeing a practically full strength side, so there will no excuses available to Areta if it all goes disastrously wrong today, as it does so often when we come up against Jurgen Klopp’s superstars.

So this is the team that Patrick predicted in his Preview earlier, and without Zinchenko I personally can’t see it will be any different, unless there is a late unexcpected surprise…

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Jesus

And here we now have Mikel Arteta’s official choice…

Introducing our starting XI… 🇯🇵 Tomiyasu starts

🇳🇴 Odegaard returns

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Saka on the wing COME ON ARSENAL! ✊ pic.twitter.com/8b31BTrgp8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 9, 2022

