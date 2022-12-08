Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Lyon in Dubai – Nketiah leads the line

At last we have an Arsenal game to watch, despite all the attention being on the World Cup in Dubai.

But Mikel Arteta has to get his squad fit and ready to keep our title challenge on track against West Ham on Boxing Day, so there will have been some serious training sessions going on already on our warm weather break.

Despite having lost a host of players to the World Cup, Arteta still has a strong team starting today against Lyon, although with both Ramsdale and Turner both otherwise disposed at the moment, Karl Hein hets a chance again to show his worth.

Cedric, Holding, Gabriel and Tierney are not a bad back four, and Elneny and Lokonga will be looking to impress the Boss while they have the chance.

Obviously Nketiah will be keen to get a run of games (and goals) and with Vieira, Odegaard and Nelson around to supply him, he should get a few chances today.

I am seriously waiting expectantly to see the Gunners in action again. Not long now…

COYG!!!

⚡️𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️ 🧤 Hein between the posts

💪 Sambi starts in midfield

🎯 Eddie leads the line 📺 Get your Match Pass on https://t.co/4KJlfLdIj1 to watch the action LIVE pic.twitter.com/ctugaZz7WT — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 8, 2022

