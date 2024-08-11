Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Lyon – Arteta’s going in for the kill

Considering that this is the last game before the season proper starts in Earnest, I can certainly expect Arteta to pick his strongest available side to start the game, but obviously I could be completely wrong!
Saka will need at least a half to ease him back in after his break, and I’m expecting Martinelli and Havertz to be the front line as usual. Hopefully we we would love to see Rice, Partey and Odegaard as our midfield rocks, and I have a feeling that it will be Rice, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko yet again ready to start the game, as I’m not sure that the Boss is convinced of Timber’s readiness just yet.
I don’t think Arteta will be giving any clues to his tactical surprises to our rivals just yet, but obviously the second half could be a completely different team and tactics.
Well, all we are doing now is waiting for Arteta to announce his confirmed team, and here it is…..
https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1822609409648058819?t=nHbZInrrnIlB0u80QT-Y0w&s=19
If we win of course it will be nice but what is more important is that none of our players get injured, it helps Arteta get a better understanding of our players and how to best position them and players get some practice playing with each other before 1st match
The team sheet didn’t appear Ad Pat but I looked it up on the club website
This time Martinelli starts over Trossard who played most of the match on Wednesday and it appears that Vieira has a slight injury 🙄 and Timber as well with a foot problem
Lively start to the game pjennings
Yep Sue. Early days. Hoping both Zinchenko and Martinelli have good matches. Tell what, it’s just after 10pm here and it’s 32 degrees with no rain in sight and no breeze whatsoever
COYG
Made our pressure count
Great corner and a powerful header. COYG
Nketiah is still on the bench despite going to Marseille? And Maitland-Niles is back!
Arteta playing hard ball again I see. Good on him and Edu! 😉
AMN is back baby