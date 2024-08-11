Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Lyon – Arteta’s going in for the kill

Considering that this is the last game before the season proper starts in Earnest, I can certainly expect Arteta to pick his strongest available side to start the game, but obviously I could be completely wrong!

Saka will need at least a half to ease him back in after his break, and I’m expecting Martinelli and Havertz to be the front line as usual. Hopefully we we would love to see Rice, Partey and Odegaard as our midfield rocks, and I have a feeling that it will be Rice, Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko yet again ready to start the game, as I’m not sure that the Boss is convinced of Timber’s readiness just yet.

I don’t think Arteta will be giving any clues to his tactical surprises to our rivals just yet, but obviously the second half could be a completely different team and tactics.

Well, all we are doing now is waiting for Arteta to announce his confirmed team, and here it is…..

https://x.com/Arsenal/status/1822609409648058819?t=nHbZInrrnIlB0u80QT-Y0w&s=19

