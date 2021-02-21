Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man City at the Emirates

The teams are out for today’s big clash with Manchester City, where Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be hoping they can end a record run of wins.
Pep Guardiola’s side come into the clash on the back of 17 straight wins in all competitions, but all records must come to an end at some point right?
Arsenal do not have the best form going into the match, so fingers crossed that this goes against that, but we do have a six-match unbeaten streak at home to defend also.
Arteta will be hoping to mastermind his second victory over his former boss, after his side’s 2-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final last season, but he is yet to overcome Pep in the Premier League in his two attempts thus far, although this will be his first attempt at the Emirates.
A win today could see the Gunners climb up to eighth in the Premier League, depending on Aston Villa’s result with Leicester which is currently ongoing.
We were aware that Runarsson was already missing from the line-up, but it’s nice to see Rob Holding return to the team. Nicolas Pepe also deserves his start, in what looks like the manager showing priority to the Europa League.
After seeing the team, what do you predict will be the scoreline?
Patrick
Good to see Tesco and Mari back!
COYG
I thought the Tesco was a typo initially then I thought for a moment and laughed to myself 😀
😂👍
I like the team. COYG
I hope we win I did say 2-1 to us but would have preferred to keep the two centre backs the same and also smithrowe playing but ma picks the team so let’s get behind the team
Despite underperforming again and again and again… Willian is here. No balogun. Why not giving a try there ??? We have nothing to loose.
Fantastic Lineup
COYG…….
Nice Team Sheet
Hopefully Pépé will match Performance of ESR today
After playing so well the last two games Arteta decided it best to Bench Ceballos for Elneny or does he wants to park bus?
Errrrr Elneny is an hustler and runner?
Tell me you seriously don’t consider Xhaka-Ceballos as runners to chase City’s players?
Also How does that lineup looks like a bus parking one?
Then u just answered the question he’s scared and wants to defend. Both of them for one forward pass they make they give a thousand to the back. Also last I checked Ceballos seems to be our best tackler and make more interception than any of our midfielders
So you call 4 attackers, a DM and a Deep Lying Playmaker with 4 defenders a plan for a defensive game?
I ain’t even debating this with you anymore.
Eddie that midfield is bad take it or leave it. Elneny and Xhaka against city lol. We are going to defend throughout this match.
you always have to complain, isn’t it?
I have always complained about the xi but today he is spot on…
You can’t play same players every game in this crazy season.
Rodri is not in the city xi even though he is one of their best midfielders this season
Sometimes you go with players that can give you energy for 90min
Nice team, love it… Looking strong, with creativity and trickery behind Auba.
both Mari and Holding are slow but more composed than Gabriel. hopefully Elneny and Xhaka do not lose ball often
I am worried for Playing out from back..
Loosing ball in dangerous position
spot on. if we could do without those, we would have good game
In comes the moaning
Are you moaning about moaning?
Clearly not lol, hes making a sound assumption based on the last 30 games give or take.
Lacazette should have played. Hold up play will be nonexistent. Saka needs rest simple. Arteta is a clown officially.
Will remind you this if we produce a good performance
hold up play? I thought it was why we wanted giroud gone sometime ago.
Big test for Mari in his first game back after injury.
At Grandad
Big test for the guys first game back coach put him against the most inform team. And to play with a slow Rob Holding.
Who is slower btw holding and luiz if I may ask
The four left-footed players on our left side and Odegaard would likely pin Cancelo down in Man City’s area. Arteta surely knows better than me, but I’d prefer a right-footed LW instead of Pepe
Holding is not quick, but he is quicker and better than Luis in my opinion.
Good lineup
Especially attack
Good luck to the lads cos they really need it and cant some guys here stop moaning every time a squad is chosen jeez?
Much work required from both Xhaka and elneny to nullify City’s Midfield monsters
I consider Man City’s midfielders as artists, but starting Fellaini, Pogba, Matic and McTominay in midfield would be monstrous
Goodluck to the team…the performance will be assesed at the of the game,result is secondary in this type of game
Yesterday,
Bayern Munich beaten;
Atletico Madrid beaten and Liverpool beaten.
Today, can it be Man City?
I certainly hope so.
Am also feeling it #majorupset
Kenny, with Man City form, I don’t hope so
This team selection is fantastic and i think it’s build around Odegaard. An assist or two maybe from him today. COUNTERATTACK FOOTBALL TODAY. And any arsenal fan that understands football knows that that is MA’s gameplan today. COYG. Prediction: one nil to the gooners
Good line-up from the coach and lets hope the players selected get the result
we have 4 brazilians and there on the bench!!!holding LOL watch him cost us..COYG
Leicester has won so the Man City lead is now just 7 points. However I still think Arsenal start as favourite. I am expecting a good win for the Gunners Final whistle it is going to be Gooners 3-0.
With a brace from willian coming out of the bench ?
ill have what ur on by 4
Xhaka AND Elnenny is a worry playing together, no pace or positivity there but the rest of the team is better balanced than normal. I just think the midfield is a defeatist line up but we will see. Surprised again Lacca is not involved, something not right there.
Already??? Sheesh
I know sue fantastic start 😂🤯
Holding came to the pitch with his mat
Where the hell was holding game over already maybe
Wow 😂
I now love it when people on here call me negative and fool. Arteta 😂😂😂😂clueless
It is still early in the game. Let us support our team.
Skills that’s not his style bro
One of the shortest player on pitch scored with head..
So frustrating..
Holding i told u guys
Way too Ez.. game already over..🤨
Yes… It is
We’re the easiest team to concede in 90 seconds against. 10-0 incoming.
Top of the league MEANS top of the league.
I mean score against. Lol
Flip me I don’t believe that shite.
Could b a cricket score
Its gonna be a cricket score today! One down already 🙁
Sterling’s 50th goal against Arsenal at the emirates!
Why do we always make him look like Messi, Kev?!!
We make every player look like prime messi Sue lol sterling is hardly known for his aerial threat but he’s playing against us so he’s gonna be like miroslav Klose today 😂
Sad to not see balogun making the team sheet. Especially with willian out of form. Why not giving just a few tries here and there ? The way arrêta is handling this case is concerning. What does he see that we don’t ? Seems clearly not football reasons here… If he is waiting for him to sign, it is not fair. At 19, he can also expect few game time before signing too. He is not that young to wait and wait forever. If they were clearly only better options ahead. But for many weeks nketiah proved little and was ahead. Same with Willian. Balogun is not stupid. He can see how some players (sancho for example) can develop elsewhere. So arsenal on their side too have to show him some faith… Anyway, lets see what will happen on the pitch today
I’ve seen enough…3mins of this dross is all I can stomach..
Good luck to the boys..
Don’t complete disgrace the shirt today pls..
What’s more worrying is pathetic start and no reaction to conceding the goal. Still like Bambi in the headlights
No challenge on the ball or player by Bellerin or Holding! Teirney getting ripped to shreds, not match fit but nice to see him and Mari in.
You have to give City credit they are on form… maybe a really bad day for Mikel!!
Holding was dropped 4 a reason he’s shite sub him now
Totally agree, but you need a bold decision for that
So many so called fans not supporting our team. Instead of saying it’s all over, say COYG. It’s only 0-1 ffs
Why “so called fans” who the hell are you to say that. We are supporting the team but we are all intiled to Express our opinion
Supporting is one thing, hoping is something else Innit. City so good as a team and individually.
I do wish for an Arsenal draw at least
Thebush can you be an effective supporter or even a supporter at all if you have zero hope for your team? What’s the point?
With the form Gundogan has been in I feared for us today when I heard de bruyne was back.
Bless us wers getting excited about Odegard when city have 4 or 5 if them!
Bernardo Silva, foden, de bruyne and gundogan all ruthlessly creative with immense vision in attack.
A big difference is that man city look to play quick ball forward but we quite clearly dont. We could have the ball on the edge of city’s area and 3 passes later Leno has it. Way too negative
Aubemayang is a liability in these games doesn’t work hard enough and chickens too readily … but we just don’t have enough players who are comfortable on the ball … critically in the middle of the park where their dominance is massive
It’s 1-0 that’s all, stop fcuking moaning everyone!
Teams know we’re still asleep in the first minutes so push especially hard then.
Seems like we’re growing into the game however
Am surprised the way you people are moaning just after 20minutes. Where is ur support? Get behind the team and stop moaning.Man city is the most inform team on planet Earth nw.