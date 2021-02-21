Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man City at the Emirates

The teams are out for today’s big clash with Manchester City, where Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be hoping they can end a record run of wins.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into the clash on the back of 17 straight wins in all competitions, but all records must come to an end at some point right?

Arsenal do not have the best form going into the match, so fingers crossed that this goes against that, but we do have a six-match unbeaten streak at home to defend also.

Arteta will be hoping to mastermind his second victory over his former boss, after his side’s 2-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final last season, but he is yet to overcome Pep in the Premier League in his two attempts thus far, although this will be his first attempt at the Emirates.

A win today could see the Gunners climb up to eighth in the Premier League, depending on Aston Villa’s result with Leicester which is currently ongoing.

We were aware that Runarsson was already missing from the line-up, but it’s nice to see Rob Holding return to the team. Nicolas Pepe also deserves his start, in what looks like the manager showing priority to the Europa League.

After seeing the team, what do you predict will be the scoreline?

