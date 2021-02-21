Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man City at the Emirates

The teams are out for today’s big clash with Manchester City, where Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will be hoping they can end a record run of wins.

Pep Guardiola’s side come into the clash on the back of 17 straight wins in all competitions, but all records must come to an end at some point right?

Arsenal do not have the best form going into the match, so fingers crossed that this goes against that, but we do have a six-match unbeaten streak at home to defend also.

Arteta will be hoping to mastermind his second victory over his former boss, after his side’s 2-0 victory in the FA Cup semi-final last season, but he is yet to overcome Pep in the Premier League in his two attempts thus far, although this will be his first attempt at the Emirates.

A win today could see the Gunners climb up to eighth in the Premier League, depending on Aston Villa’s result with Leicester which is currently ongoing.

We were aware that Runarsson was already missing from the line-up, but it’s nice to see Rob Holding return to the team. Nicolas Pepe also deserves his start, in what looks like the manager showing priority to the Europa League.

After seeing the team, what do you predict will be the scoreline?

  1. Sue says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:33 pm

    Good to see Tesco and Mari back!
    COYG

    Reply
    1. Twig says:
      February 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

      I thought the Tesco was a typo initially then I thought for a moment and laughed to myself 😀

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        February 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

        😂👍

        Reply
  2. Declan says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    I like the team. COYG

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      February 21, 2021 at 3:39 pm

      I hope we win I did say 2-1 to us but would have preferred to keep the two centre backs the same and also smithrowe playing but ma picks the team so let’s get behind the team

      Reply
    2. Johnze says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:13 pm

      Despite underperforming again and again and again… Willian is here. No balogun. Why not giving a try there ??? We have nothing to loose.

      Reply
  3. Kazzy Emzy says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    Fantastic Lineup
    COYG…….

    Reply
  4. Kedar says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:34 pm

    Nice Team Sheet
    Hopefully Pépé will match Performance of ESR today

    Reply
  5. Andrey says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:35 pm

    After playing so well the last two games Arteta decided it best to Bench Ceballos for Elneny or does he wants to park bus?

    Reply
    1. Eddie says:
      February 21, 2021 at 3:38 pm

      Errrrr Elneny is an hustler and runner?
      Tell me you seriously don’t consider Xhaka-Ceballos as runners to chase City’s players?
      Also How does that lineup looks like a bus parking one?

      Reply
      1. Andrey says:
        February 21, 2021 at 3:52 pm

        Then u just answered the question he’s scared and wants to defend. Both of them for one forward pass they make they give a thousand to the back. Also last I checked Ceballos seems to be our best tackler and make more interception than any of our midfielders

        Reply
        1. Eddie says:
          February 21, 2021 at 4:08 pm

          So you call 4 attackers, a DM and a Deep Lying Playmaker with 4 defenders a plan for a defensive game?

          I ain’t even debating this with you anymore.

          Reply
      2. Lenohappy says:
        February 21, 2021 at 4:09 pm

        Eddie that midfield is bad take it or leave it. Elneny and Xhaka against city lol. We are going to defend throughout this match.

        Reply
    2. adajim says:
      February 21, 2021 at 3:39 pm

      you always have to complain, isn’t it?

      Reply
      1. Pepe says:
        February 21, 2021 at 4:02 pm

        I have always complained about the xi but today he is spot on…
        You can’t play same players every game in this crazy season.
        Rodri is not in the city xi even though he is one of their best midfielders this season
        Sometimes you go with players that can give you energy for 90min

        Reply
  6. Eddie says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:36 pm

    Nice team, love it… Looking strong, with creativity and trickery behind Auba.

    Reply
  7. adajim says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    both Mari and Holding are slow but more composed than Gabriel. hopefully Elneny and Xhaka do not lose ball often

    Reply
  8. Kedar says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    I am worried for Playing out from back..
    Loosing ball in dangerous position

    Reply
    1. adajim says:
      February 21, 2021 at 3:40 pm

      spot on. if we could do without those, we would have good game

      Reply
  9. Joe Allysons says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:39 pm

    In comes the moaning

    Reply
    1. Defund_My_Opinion says:
      February 21, 2021 at 3:49 pm

      Are you moaning about moaning?

      Reply
      1. Defund_My_Fanboys_Opinion says:
        February 21, 2021 at 4:17 pm

        Clearly not lol, hes making a sound assumption based on the last 30 games give or take.

        Reply
  10. Jah son says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:40 pm

    Lacazette should have played. Hold up play will be nonexistent. Saka needs rest simple. Arteta is a clown officially.

    Reply
    1. Chuxzzy1 says:
      February 21, 2021 at 3:49 pm

      Will remind you this if we produce a good performance

      Reply
    2. newera gunner says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:16 pm

      hold up play? I thought it was why we wanted giroud gone sometime ago.

      Reply
  11. Grandad says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:41 pm

    Big test for Mari in his first game back after injury.

    Reply
    1. Jah son says:
      February 21, 2021 at 3:49 pm

      At Grandad
      Big test for the guys first game back coach put him against the most inform team. And to play with a slow Rob Holding.

      Reply
      1. Chuxzzy1 says:
        February 21, 2021 at 3:51 pm

        Who is slower btw holding and luiz if I may ask

        Reply
  12. gotanidea says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    The four left-footed players on our left side and Odegaard would likely pin Cancelo down in Man City’s area. Arteta surely knows better than me, but I’d prefer a right-footed LW instead of Pepe

    Reply
  13. Grandad says:
    February 21, 2021 at 3:55 pm

    Holding is not quick, but he is quicker and better than Luis in my opinion.

    Reply
  14. Innit says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:02 pm

    Good lineup
    Especially attack

    Reply
  15. Wes says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    Good luck to the lads cos they really need it and cant some guys here stop moaning every time a squad is chosen jeez?

    Reply
  16. Kazzy Emzy says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:04 pm

    Much work required from both Xhaka and elneny to nullify City’s Midfield monsters

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:14 pm

      I consider Man City’s midfielders as artists, but starting Fellaini, Pogba, Matic and McTominay in midfield would be monstrous

      Reply
  17. Iykmatt says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:07 pm

    Goodluck to the team…the performance will be assesed at the of the game,result is secondary in this type of game

    Reply
  18. Kenny says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:11 pm

    Yesterday,
    Bayern Munich beaten;
    Atletico Madrid beaten and Liverpool beaten.

    Today, can it be Man City?
    I certainly hope so.

    Reply
    1. Wes says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:15 pm

      Am also feeling it #majorupset

      Reply
    2. Dunchirado says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:21 pm

      Kenny, with Man City form, I don’t hope so

      Reply
  19. bukky says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:20 pm

    This team selection is fantastic and i think it’s build around Odegaard. An assist or two maybe from him today. COUNTERATTACK FOOTBALL TODAY. And any arsenal fan that understands football knows that that is MA’s gameplan today. COYG. Prediction: one nil to the gooners

    Reply
  20. Olasunkanmi says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:21 pm

    Good line-up from the coach and lets hope the players selected get the result

    Reply
  21. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:24 pm

    we have 4 brazilians and there on the bench!!!holding LOL watch him cost us..COYG

    Reply
  22. Wyoming says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    Leicester has won so the Man City lead is now just 7 points. However I still think Arsenal start as favourite. I am expecting a good win for the Gunners Final whistle it is going to be Gooners 3-0.

    Reply
    1. Johnze says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:29 pm

      With a brace from willian coming out of the bench ?

      Reply
    2. mickmematethemasterfarter says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:29 pm

      ill have what ur on by 4

      Reply
  23. Reggie says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:25 pm

    Xhaka AND Elnenny is a worry playing together, no pace or positivity there but the rest of the team is better balanced than normal. I just think the midfield is a defeatist line up but we will see. Surprised again Lacca is not involved, something not right there.

    Reply
  24. Sue says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    Already??? Sheesh

    Reply
    1. Defund The Media says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:33 pm

      I know sue fantastic start 😂🤯

      Reply
    2. Eddie says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:33 pm

      Holding came to the pitch with his mat

      Reply
  25. Perry ames says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    Where the hell was holding game over already maybe

    Reply
  26. AlexLaca9 says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    Wow 😂

    Reply
  27. Jah son says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:33 pm

    I now love it when people on here call me negative and fool. Arteta 😂😂😂😂clueless

    Reply
    1. Skills1000 says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:34 pm

      It is still early in the game. Let us support our team.

      Reply
      1. Defund The Media says:
        February 21, 2021 at 4:43 pm

        Skills that’s not his style bro

        Reply
  28. Kedar says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    One of the shortest player on pitch scored with head..
    So frustrating..

    Reply
  29. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    Holding i told u guys

    Reply
  30. GunneRay says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    Way too Ez.. game already over..🤨

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:35 pm

      Yes… It is

      Reply
  31. S says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:34 pm

    We’re the easiest team to concede in 90 seconds against. 10-0 incoming.

    Top of the league MEANS top of the league.

    Reply
    1. S says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:35 pm

      I mean score against. Lol

      Reply
  32. Bur says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Flip me I don’t believe that shite.

    Reply
  33. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Could b a cricket score

    Reply
  34. Kieron Blandford says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:35 pm

    Its gonna be a cricket score today! One down already 🙁

    Reply
  35. Kev82 says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    Sterling’s 50th goal against Arsenal at the emirates!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:38 pm

      Why do we always make him look like Messi, Kev?!!

      Reply
      1. Kev82 says:
        February 21, 2021 at 4:43 pm

        We make every player look like prime messi Sue lol sterling is hardly known for his aerial threat but he’s playing against us so he’s gonna be like miroslav Klose today 😂

        Reply
  36. Johnze says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    Sad to not see balogun making the team sheet. Especially with willian out of form. Why not giving just a few tries here and there ? The way arrêta is handling this case is concerning. What does he see that we don’t ? Seems clearly not football reasons here… If he is waiting for him to sign, it is not fair. At 19, he can also expect few game time before signing too. He is not that young to wait and wait forever. If they were clearly only better options ahead. But for many weeks nketiah proved little and was ahead. Same with Willian. Balogun is not stupid. He can see how some players (sancho for example) can develop elsewhere. So arsenal on their side too have to show him some faith… Anyway, lets see what will happen on the pitch today

    Reply
  37. Jimmy Bauer says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:36 pm

    I’ve seen enough…3mins of this dross is all I can stomach..
    Good luck to the boys..
    Don’t complete disgrace the shirt today pls..

    Reply
  38. Gmv8 says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:38 pm

    What’s more worrying is pathetic start and no reaction to conceding the goal. Still like Bambi in the headlights

    Reply
  39. Sean says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    No challenge on the ball or player by Bellerin or Holding! Teirney getting ripped to shreds, not match fit but nice to see him and Mari in.

    You have to give City credit they are on form… maybe a really bad day for Mikel!!

    Reply
  40. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:40 pm

    Holding was dropped 4 a reason he’s shite sub him now

    Reply
    1. Thebush says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:45 pm

      Totally agree, but you need a bold decision for that

      Reply
  41. Innit says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:43 pm

    So many so called fans not supporting our team. Instead of saying it’s all over, say COYG. It’s only 0-1 ffs

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:47 pm

      Why “so called fans” who the hell are you to say that. We are supporting the team but we are all intiled to Express our opinion

      Reply
    2. Thebush says:
      February 21, 2021 at 4:48 pm

      Supporting is one thing, hoping is something else Innit. City so good as a team and individually.
      I do wish for an Arsenal draw at least

      Reply
      1. Defund The Media says:
        February 21, 2021 at 4:51 pm

        Thebush can you be an effective supporter or even a supporter at all if you have zero hope for your team? What’s the point?

        Reply
  42. Kieron Blandford says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    With the form Gundogan has been in I feared for us today when I heard de bruyne was back.
    Bless us wers getting excited about Odegard when city have 4 or 5 if them!
    Bernardo Silva, foden, de bruyne and gundogan all ruthlessly creative with immense vision in attack.

    Reply
  43. Perry ames says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:44 pm

    A big difference is that man city look to play quick ball forward but we quite clearly dont. We could have the ball on the edge of city’s area and 3 passes later Leno has it. Way too negative

    Reply
  44. RW1 says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:48 pm

    Aubemayang is a liability in these games doesn’t work hard enough and chickens too readily … but we just don’t have enough players who are comfortable on the ball … critically in the middle of the park where their dominance is massive

    Reply
  45. Declan says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:49 pm

    It’s 1-0 that’s all, stop fcuking moaning everyone!

    Reply
  46. Gmv8 says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:50 pm

    Teams know we’re still asleep in the first minutes so push especially hard then.

    Reply
  47. Thebush says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:51 pm

    Seems like we’re growing into the game however

    Reply
  48. Clive says:
    February 21, 2021 at 4:53 pm

    Am surprised the way you people are moaning just after 20minutes. Where is ur support? Get behind the team and stop moaning.Man city is the most inform team on planet Earth nw.

    Reply

