Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man City in the FA Cup including debutant

The teams are finally out for our trip to Manchester to take on City this evening, with the following Arsenal team to start.

All eyes will be on whether Jakub Kiwior or Leandro Trossard make their debuts after joining the club this week, and

It was difficult to gauge how much rotation manager Mikel Arteta would opt for with our main rivals for the division lining up opposite for the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight, but we absolutely nailed it in our prediction earlier on this evening.

I’m quite excited to see how this side does against Pep Guardiola’s side this evening, and we will hopefully see two impressive debuts for our side also, with Kiwior lining up on the bench for what could well be his first outing for our side also.

City also have a strong side out also as expected, and this should be a good watch…

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Man City

62 Comments

Add a Comment

  7. I’m sorry but I dont like what i’m seeing! Elneny is injured meaning we have NO cover for either Xhaka or Partey! WTH is wrong with mikel? This is an effing nothing competition ’cause we have a clear shot at better things. Kiwior plays DM, just pair him with lokonga. The FA has never looked so useless to us as today! In the past, it was our pathway to Europe but not this season. Our midfield is down to two senior players! Let that sink!

    Reply

    1. 1- it’s not an “effing nothing competition” as you call it.
      2- if we play a really second rate team and get hammered, how do you think that will set us up psychologically when we play them twice in the league?
      3- the result tonight is more important than winning the F A Cup.
      4- look at the bigger picture.
      5- the F A Cup is the oldest and most respected cup competition in the world.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. No disrespect but:
        1-Based off our current position we are better of chasing ucl ’cause FA doesn’t give you that so it’s basically useless to our goals this season.
        2- So if we lose today that’s our season gone? I don’t think so! We came back from a more painful loss at old Trafford remember?
        3-The result tonight has zero bearing on how we perfom in the league IF we keep our players healthy
        4- I’m looking at the bigger picture
        5- Agreed 100% again no disrespect whatsoever

        ReplyHighlight Thread

        1. This is a psychological war game, pep is no fool for playing an almost his strongest eleven, this match is a case study and both teams will be hoping no to show too much of their cards tonight

          ReplyHighlight Thread

  8. I wish Arteta rested Partey and played Lokonga instead, but I guess Arteta considered the difficulty level of the game

    He also doesn’t Marquinhos yet and Smith-Rowe seems to be injured, otherwise Nketiah could get some rest

    Hopefully our key players will just take it easy, because the game at Goodison Park is far more important

    Reply

      1. It’s called momentum which player can replace Harlland or De Brune in that City team, but all of them started, who doesn’t want FA cup. Players pick injuries even without kicking a ball.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

    2. @Gai I concur totally. I wonder why Arteta is trying to risk Pathey. We still don’t have City squad capacity. FA shouldn’t be too much of a priority Europa and EPL should be. I guess the coach want to promote Arsenal history with FA. I hope it doesn’t end hurting anybody in our first 11 players.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  9. Its unfortunate but Mikel has never tried Ben White in midfield even though he has experience there he cannot do worse than Lokonga has done there surely. Will need this thread to follow as I have no access to the game.

    Reply

  10. Too much change I feel, Looks like MA is rotating on a grand scale with Rob Holding in for William Saliba and Odegaard, Zinchenko, Ramsdale, White and Martinelli out also. Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez start for City. I feel a long night coming on but hope i’m wrong! MA is obviously prioritizing the EPL.

    Reply

  13. Honestly I just want to see a good fight, no matter the result. This is probably on paper the most difficult place to go so as long as boys keep fighting for 90 minutes, I’m proud.

    Reply

  14. Coyg! Will be interesting to see how this slightly rotated squad performs against a full strength City.

    Basically a free hit tonight, don’t think any fans would be particularly upset if we had one less competition to worry about. On the flip side a result with half the team rotated would put the cat amongst the pigeons in terms of depth questions. Win/win.

    Reply

  15. THIS selection shows beyond sensible doubt that MA is definitely prioritising the Prem above the FA CUP.

    It is extremely likely we will lose tonight with this much weakened team.

    TBH, it is probably the wisest thing that could happen, as we do NOT have the depth of squad to chase the English Double.

    THAT IS OBVIOUS TO ME, FOR JUST ONE!

    Reply

    1. agree Jon. Also, i think this is just a good challenge for players like Vieira. And for Partey he will need to be ready for City to target him in the EPL fixture. He struggled against United’s press and City’s will go after him even more.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  16. Big challenge for Vieira tonight in the face of a physically powerful midfield trio which is as strong as any in the League.So far he has not set the heather on fire in his limited opportunities but perhaps tonight he can dispel the doubts of many fans, myself included.Holding will have his hands full with Haaland but with the increasingly impressive Gabriel to assist, hopefully they can keep the Norwegian relatively quiet.Tough match, and I would happily settle for a draw.

    Reply

  17. I hope we win tonight. I’ve loved the FA Cup since I was a little child. Wish the lineup was a bit stronger. City have an amazing 2nd team. The best 2nd team in the league

    COYG!!!!

    Reply

  18. Gutted that ESR is out again. Although it sounds minor, he needs game time if he is going to help down the stretch.

    Starting to give off Diaby and Wilshire vibes…

    Reply

  19. Personally believe this is the best way to go ,as much as the FA cup is a massive competition,we have bigger fish to fry this season ,if we lose then so be it ,it won’t be a massive set back , just hope that some of our second string actually show up .

    Reply

  23. Why do I have this awful feeling that Holding is going to grapple with Haaland once too often and give a away a penalty or worse still get himself sent off. He’s got form for doing that.

    Reply

  29. Trossard is better than I thought. He’s reminding me of Mane, not so much in playing style but how he went from a good player at Southampton to a top one at Liverpool.

    If Holding stays on and lasts the game we will know he has learnt something from the Spurs game last season.

    Reply

  30. Trossard made dangerous shots and crosses. I think Holding has to be replaced by Saliba, to avoid the second yellow card

    Reply

  31. Been impressed with Turner apart from the one he kicked out of play he’s been assured with playing out the back and made a couple of interceptions outside his area.

    Reply

  34. Trossard was really good.. Because he can shoot with real venom by either foot so it’s really difficult for defenders to judge which side he will go..
    We so far kept City at bay…
    Holding need to be replaced before it’s too late..
    Viera need to improve his game..
    He is not playing well today..

    Reply

  35. If martinelli don’t pick up really quick, trosard will bench him, trosard can do everything martinelli can do and he’s even good in one versus one. Partey had been really good too.

    Reply

  36. HT and a perf with no worries, apart from Holding who is not Arsenal quality and never has been. I predict his red card in second half(second yellow) unless he is changed.

    But all in all, a superb perf from our “weakened side” against their almost full strength side. We look at least their equals and that without many of our key players.

    I am beginning to have serious hopes of us winning the title after this, all things considered. THOUGH WE ARE STILL VERY VULNERABLE IF AND WHEN KEY PLAYERS GET INJURED!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs