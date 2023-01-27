The teams are finally out for our trip to Manchester to take on City this evening, with the following Arsenal team to start.
All eyes will be on whether Jakub Kiwior or Leandro Trossard make their debuts after joining the club this week, and
It was difficult to gauge how much rotation manager Mikel Arteta would opt for with our main rivals for the division lining up opposite for the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight, but we absolutely nailed it in our prediction earlier on this evening.
I’m quite excited to see how this side does against Pep Guardiola’s side this evening, and we will hopefully see two impressive debuts for our side also, with Kiwior lining up on the bench for what could well be his first outing for our side also.
City also have a strong side out also as expected, and this should be a good watch…
Happy with that. Hope Partey gets through the game safely
Getting excited. Good team choice. Looking forward to see Viera and Trossard and hopefully Kiwior at some stage. Creative team. COYG
I have a feeling that we will win and trossard will score
Good team, might end a draw and rematch at the emirates
I was hoping kiwior to start.games like this are the ones new comers should be starting to gauge their strength
I’m sorry but I dont like what i’m seeing! Elneny is injured meaning we have NO cover for either Xhaka or Partey! WTH is wrong with mikel? This is an effing nothing competition ’cause we have a clear shot at better things. Kiwior plays DM, just pair him with lokonga. The FA has never looked so useless to us as today! In the past, it was our pathway to Europe but not this season. Our midfield is down to two senior players! Let that sink!
1- it’s not an “effing nothing competition” as you call it.
2- if we play a really second rate team and get hammered, how do you think that will set us up psychologically when we play them twice in the league?
3- the result tonight is more important than winning the F A Cup.
4- look at the bigger picture.
5- the F A Cup is the oldest and most respected cup competition in the world.
No disrespect but:
1-Based off our current position we are better of chasing ucl ’cause FA doesn’t give you that so it’s basically useless to our goals this season.
2- So if we lose today that’s our season gone? I don’t think so! We came back from a more painful loss at old Trafford remember?
3-The result tonight has zero bearing on how we perfom in the league IF we keep our players healthy
4- I’m looking at the bigger picture
5- Agreed 100% again no disrespect whatsoever
This is a psychological war game, pep is no fool for playing an almost his strongest eleven, this match is a case study and both teams will be hoping no to show too much of their cards tonight
I wish Arteta rested Partey and played Lokonga instead, but I guess Arteta considered the difficulty level of the game
He also doesn’t Marquinhos yet and Smith-Rowe seems to be injured, otherwise Nketiah could get some rest
Hopefully our key players will just take it easy, because the game at Goodison Park is far more important
@GAI My thoughts exactly. Why risk against masters of the dark arts when we could afford to drop out of the FA and still have a clear shot at Europe?
It’s called momentum which player can replace Harlland or De Brune in that City team, but all of them started, who doesn’t want FA cup. Players pick injuries even without kicking a ball.
I bet Arteta doesn’t want our fringe and squad rotation players to get humiliated by Man City
@Gai I concur totally. I wonder why Arteta is trying to risk Pathey. We still don’t have City squad capacity. FA shouldn’t be too much of a priority Europa and EPL should be. I guess the coach want to promote Arsenal history with FA. I hope it doesn’t end hurting anybody in our first 11 players.
Yeah, Partey is too important for EPL and EL. Lokonga should’ve started the game
Longonga against City midfielders is a murder, think it even is funny a player that couldn’t even make a mark against the midfielders of Oxford United
Seriously, lokonga against one of the best midfield in the world would be the biggest joke of the century
Its unfortunate but Mikel has never tried Ben White in midfield even though he has experience there he cannot do worse than Lokonga has done there surely. Will need this thread to follow as I have no access to the game.
@Makayah I suggest BBC live text or twitter must have live feeds
Too much change I feel, Looks like MA is rotating on a grand scale with Rob Holding in for William Saliba and Odegaard, Zinchenko, Ramsdale, White and Martinelli out also. Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez start for City. I feel a long night coming on but hope i’m wrong! MA is obviously prioritizing the EPL.
City fielded a really strong team too…
Yes, City is playing pretty much same line up they’ve had all season, only goalkeeper changed. Meanwhile we have made 6 changes!
A double deal for Trossard and Caicedo for 100 mill would have been nice to unleash today
Honestly I just want to see a good fight, no matter the result. This is probably on paper the most difficult place to go so as long as boys keep fighting for 90 minutes, I’m proud.
Coyg! Will be interesting to see how this slightly rotated squad performs against a full strength City.
Basically a free hit tonight, don’t think any fans would be particularly upset if we had one less competition to worry about. On the flip side a result with half the team rotated would put the cat amongst the pigeons in terms of depth questions. Win/win.
THIS selection shows beyond sensible doubt that MA is definitely prioritising the Prem above the FA CUP.
It is extremely likely we will lose tonight with this much weakened team.
TBH, it is probably the wisest thing that could happen, as we do NOT have the depth of squad to chase the English Double.
THAT IS OBVIOUS TO ME, FOR JUST ONE!
agree Jon. Also, i think this is just a good challenge for players like Vieira. And for Partey he will need to be ready for City to target him in the EPL fixture. He struggled against United’s press and City’s will go after him even more.
Big challenge for Vieira tonight in the face of a physically powerful midfield trio which is as strong as any in the League.So far he has not set the heather on fire in his limited opportunities but perhaps tonight he can dispel the doubts of many fans, myself included.Holding will have his hands full with Haaland but with the increasingly impressive Gabriel to assist, hopefully they can keep the Norwegian relatively quiet.Tough match, and I would happily settle for a draw.
I hope we win tonight. I’ve loved the FA Cup since I was a little child. Wish the lineup was a bit stronger. City have an amazing 2nd team. The best 2nd team in the league
We do really have a special relationship with the FA cup as a club but can see why we’ve rotated a little. City are playing their 1st team.
Gutted that ESR is out again. Although it sounds minor, he needs game time if he is going to help down the stretch.
Starting to give off Diaby and Wilshire vibes…
Certainly is🙁
Personally believe this is the best way to go ,as much as the FA cup is a massive competition,we have bigger fish to fry this season ,if we lose then so be it ,it won’t be a massive set back , just hope that some of our second string actually show up .
Wonder if City will get punished for surrounding the ref there 🙂
Calm it down buddy ,we are only 2 mins in .
Enjoying this so far apart from Holdings error which Turner/Tomi mopped up perfectly.
Our fans putting City to shame too.
The fans have been superb
You’d think we were at home at times. Superb. Cheers go up when city lose the ball, mad.
Not expecting a win but City look as though they have eyes on the CL
It has a weird vibe so far
Why do I have this awful feeling that Holding is going to grapple with Haaland once too often and give a away a penalty or worse still get himself sent off. He’s got form for doing that.
It’s been on my mind too
Very impressive so far ,nothing between the teams TBF .
Just settling down which is good for us .
Trossard is the real deal
Agree mate
Been impressive so far. Always liked him at Brighton but you never know how that will transfer at a higher level. Looks completely at home in the team already.
KDB ,amazing player .
Holding gives me the willies
So far so good, but Holding is a risk in second half. Partey excellent and Trossard impressive.
Trossard is better than I thought. He’s reminding me of Mane, not so much in playing style but how he went from a good player at Southampton to a top one at Liverpool.
If Holding stays on and lasts the game we will know he has learnt something from the Spurs game last season.
Trossard made dangerous shots and crosses. I think Holding has to be replaced by Saliba, to avoid the second yellow card
Been impressed with Turner apart from the one he kicked out of play he’s been assured with playing out the back and made a couple of interceptions outside his area.
Agree
Boy, Trossard looks tidy, intelligent and dangerous.
Wow.
We look like a peopee team out there, nothing between the two team so far.
Trossard was really good.. Because he can shoot with real venom by either foot so it’s really difficult for defenders to judge which side he will go..
We so far kept City at bay…
Holding need to be replaced before it’s too late..
Viera need to improve his game..
He is not playing well today..
If martinelli don’t pick up really quick, trosard will bench him, trosard can do everything martinelli can do and he’s even good in one versus one. Partey had been really good too.
Yeah.. and Trossard is much better with his left foot than Martinelli so it’s really difficult for defender to judge which side he will go..
HT and a perf with no worries, apart from Holding who is not Arsenal quality and never has been. I predict his red card in second half(second yellow) unless he is changed.
But all in all, a superb perf from our “weakened side” against their almost full strength side. We look at least their equals and that without many of our key players.
I am beginning to have serious hopes of us winning the title after this, all things considered. THOUGH WE ARE STILL VERY VULNERABLE IF AND WHEN KEY PLAYERS GET INJURED!
Huge 45 minutes for Lokonga and his future at Arsenal