The teams are finally out for our trip to Manchester to take on City this evening, with the following Arsenal team to start.

All eyes will be on whether Jakub Kiwior or Leandro Trossard make their debuts after joining the club this week, and

It was difficult to gauge how much rotation manager Mikel Arteta would opt for with our main rivals for the division lining up opposite for the fourth round of the FA Cup tonight, but we absolutely nailed it in our prediction earlier on this evening.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧤 Turner between the sticks

💪 Tierney at the back

🪄 Trossard in attack ✊ Let’s do this – together! pic.twitter.com/k1paQXlBfY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 27, 2023

I’m quite excited to see how this side does against Pep Guardiola’s side this evening, and we will hopefully see two impressive debuts for our side also, with Kiwior lining up on the bench for what could well be his first outing for our side also.

City also have a strong side out also as expected, and this should be a good watch…

Patrick