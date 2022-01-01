Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man City – Tomiyasu is back

Mikel Arteta has been quite lucky with keeping his best XI fit and playing every week, so it is quite easy to predict the Arsenal starting XI recently. I have a feeling that Arteta knew that the game against Wolves was likely to be postponed as he didn’t rotate at all for the game against Norwich, other than the enforced absence of Tomiyasu due to Covid.

Even though the Gunners have had an outbreak of Covid amongst the coaching staff, including the boss himself who will be watching the game at home while isolating, it would appear that the players themselves have been quite closely protected.

We know that Aubameyang has already left for AFCON, and as Partey and Gabriel will be departing after this game as well, Arteta will be forced to make changes for the North London derby in a couple of weeks, but for now I am expecting little to none changes.

So here is the team that Yash predicted yesterday.…

Ramsdale

White Holding Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Lacazette

And here is the confirmed team as announced by the Gunners just now….

Other than the return of Tomiyasu for Holding, there are no other changes….

Nketiah not in the squad after contracting Covid….