Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man City – Tomiyasu is back

Mikel Arteta has been quite lucky with keeping his best XI fit and playing every week, so it is quite easy to predict the Arsenal starting XI recently. I have a feeling that Arteta knew that the game against Wolves was likely to be postponed as he didn’t rotate at all for the game against Norwich, other than the enforced absence of Tomiyasu due to Covid.

Even though the Gunners have had an outbreak of Covid amongst the coaching staff, including the boss himself who will be watching the game at home while isolating, it would appear that the players themselves have been quite closely protected.

We know that Aubameyang has already left for AFCON, and as Partey and Gabriel will be departing after this game as well, Arteta will be forced to make changes for the North London derby in a couple of weeks, but for now I am expecting little to none changes.

So here is the team that Yash predicted yesterday.

Ramsdale

White Holding Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Lacazette

And here is the confirmed team as announced by the Gunners just now….

Other than the return of Tomiyasu for Holding, there are no other changes….

Nketiah not in the squad after contracting Covid….

  1. SueP says:
    January 1, 2022 at 11:41 am

    It’s as strong as it can be
    COYG

    1. David Funnell says:
      January 1, 2022 at 11:58 am

      We are about 4 world class players to match a great Man City squad

  2. Arsenal2win says:
    January 1, 2022 at 11:52 am

    The worse Arsenal will get 4rm this match is a draw.

  3. Splendid says:
    January 1, 2022 at 11:52 am

    There has to be belief that we can best them. This game is a mental battle, if we get the mentality right then everything will fall into place.

  4. J4C says:
    January 1, 2022 at 11:55 am

    We are winning 2:1

  5. Kstyx says:
    January 1, 2022 at 12:03 pm

    The team that plays better today wins. The two teams are on form. Mistakes are what will be punished. If we can keep concentration for the entire match, then we stand a chance. Let’s not lie, on paper, man City are better than us in all departments but they are beatable when they make mistakes as many teams have proven. We just need to be 100% in the game and bring the game to them. COYG

  6. pjennings says:
    January 1, 2022 at 12:04 pm

    Hopefully we all show up and all stand up and be counted 🙏. Xhaka has to be on his very best of behaviour. Should he get booked in the first half or early in the second half, he needs to be pulled off immediately. We can’t afford to play with 10 men. That guy concerns me in these big matches. Arsenal 3 Manchester City 1. It’s just after 10pm here in Australia 🇦🇺

    1. jon fox says:
      January 1, 2022 at 12:28 pm

      So Xhaka concerns you in “these big matches”. Not in ALL the other matches too, as he does to me?

      1. pjennings says:
        January 1, 2022 at 1:44 pm

        How many times did Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane get sent off in big matches???? It’s just the nature of the beast. Xhaka, as you’ve often mentioned, is as slow as a wet week causing late tackles. He does organise the players, and that’s about it. And he causes penalties

  7. Havyn says:
    January 1, 2022 at 12:18 pm

    Happy Tomi is back

    1. Malaysian gunner says:
      January 1, 2022 at 1:54 pm

      What did I say?Be careful of the mo.
      Arsenal were denied a penalty abd now Gabrield has been sent off.
      The football authorities want to peroetuate the
      mc s domination
      Dont forget the stamp on the Japs face went unpunished.
      Draw yr own conclusion

  8. SueP says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:00 pm

    A real contest so far

  9. pjennings says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:45 pm

  10. Malaysian gunner says:
    January 1, 2022 at 1:57 pm

    Xaka needs to be sold.

