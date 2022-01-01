Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man City – Tomiyasu is back

Mikel Arteta has been quite lucky with keeping his best XI fit and playing every week, so it is quite easy to predict the Arsenal starting XI recently. I have a feeling that Arteta knew that the game against Wolves was likely to be postponed as he didn’t rotate at all for the game against Norwich, other than the enforced absence of Tomiyasu due to Covid.
Even though the Gunners have had an outbreak of Covid amongst the coaching staff, including the boss himself who will be watching the game at home while isolating, it would appear that the players themselves have been quite closely protected.
We know that Aubameyang has already left for AFCON, and as Partey and Gabriel will be departing after this game as well, Arteta will be forced to make changes for the North London derby in a couple of weeks, but for now I am expecting little to none changes.
So here is the team that Yash predicted yesterday.…
Ramsdale
White Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Martinelli
Lacazette
And here is the confirmed team as announced by the Gunners just now….
Our first starting XI of 2022…
🇯🇵 Tomiyasu returns
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 starts
🇧🇷 @gabimartinelli in attack #ARSMCI 🔴 pic.twitter.com/lzpk9JG7tY
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 1, 2022
Other than the return of Tomiyasu for Holding, there are no other changes….
Nketiah not in the squad after contracting Covid….
14 CommentsAdd a Comment
It’s as strong as it can be
COYG
We are about 4 world class players to match a great Man City squad
The worse Arsenal will get 4rm this match is a draw.
There has to be belief that we can best them. This game is a mental battle, if we get the mentality right then everything will fall into place.
We are winning 2:1
The team that plays better today wins. The two teams are on form. Mistakes are what will be punished. If we can keep concentration for the entire match, then we stand a chance. Let’s not lie, on paper, man City are better than us in all departments but they are beatable when they make mistakes as many teams have proven. We just need to be 100% in the game and bring the game to them. COYG
Hopefully we all show up and all stand up and be counted 🙏. Xhaka has to be on his very best of behaviour. Should he get booked in the first half or early in the second half, he needs to be pulled off immediately. We can’t afford to play with 10 men. That guy concerns me in these big matches. Arsenal 3 Manchester City 1. It’s just after 10pm here in Australia 🇦🇺
So Xhaka concerns you in “these big matches”. Not in ALL the other matches too, as he does to me?
How many times did Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane get sent off in big matches???? It’s just the nature of the beast. Xhaka, as you’ve often mentioned, is as slow as a wet week causing late tackles. He does organise the players, and that’s about it. And he causes penalties
Happy Tomi is back
What did I say?Be careful of the mo.
Arsenal were denied a penalty abd now Gabrield has been sent off.
The football authorities want to peroetuate the
mc s domination
Dont forget the stamp on the Japs face went unpunished.
Draw yr own conclusion
A real contest so far
How many times did Patrick Vieira and Roy Keane get sent off in big matches???? It’s just the nature of the beast. Xhaka, as you’ve often mentioned, is as slow as a wet week causing late tackles. He does organise the players, and that’s about it. And he causes penalties
Xaka needs to be sold.