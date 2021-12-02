Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man United with Martinelli starting

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United, and there are a few surprises in the line-up.

The Gunners go into the clash with fourth place in the table in their sights, while the home side will be hoping to break back into the top six.

We go into tonight’s game without both Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac, while we had worries over Bukayo Saka in the build-up also, and the latter was only deemed fit enough to fill the bench.

The good news is that Gabriel Martinelli gets a rare start as reward for his performance at the weekend, while Mo Elneny is a surprise name in the line-up.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🇵🇹 Nuno on the left

🇪🇬 Elneny in midfield

🇧🇷 Martinelli starts Let's go, Gunners! 💪#MUNARS pic.twitter.com/fHAhdsdmdI — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 2, 2021

Nuno Tavares in the teamsheet is another one, with Kieran Tierney unable to get in the team, and you can expect that to give us extra on the counter and in attack.

Patrick