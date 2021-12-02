Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man United with Martinelli starting

The teams are out for tonight’s Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United, and there are a few surprises in the line-up.

The Gunners go into the clash with fourth place in the table in their sights, while the home side will be hoping to break back into the top six.

We go into tonight’s game without both Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac, while we had worries over Bukayo Saka in the build-up also, and the latter was only deemed fit enough to fill the bench.

The good news is that Gabriel Martinelli gets a rare start as reward for his performance at the weekend, while Mo Elneny is a surprise name in the line-up.

Nuno Tavares in the teamsheet is another one, with Kieran Tierney unable to get in the team, and you can expect that to give us extra on the counter and in attack.

  1. A.Y.B says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    Let’s hope elneny justifies his start coyg

  2. Declan says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    Why no Lokonga when he was man of the match in some peoples eyes in our last game?

    1. Bob says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:30 pm

      My guess is he didn’t handle the Liverpool match well at all and Man U is closer to Liverpool quality than Newcastle.

    2. gotanidea says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:38 pm

      Probably because Elneny’s long shot skill is the best in the squad

      1. RW1 says:
        December 2, 2021 at 8:02 pm

        🤣🤣 the man has scored once in his entire Arsenal career … long shots!!!

        1. Johnze says:
          December 2, 2021 at 9:16 pm

          Agree. Looool. Gai always have very good justificafions about all temas selections. His trust in arteta is endlesa. But sometimes, i think arteta’s choices just arent the best. Did not he play martinelli last time hust because saka was injured lol ? And got lucky that Martinelli was on top shape. Did not he start AMN last time just because Partey was injured and what happened… AMN put a MOTM performance… I dont say arteta is bad or good or should stay/leave. it is not binary like that, he dies some good things, but still is a rookie manager and does not have every selection right.

  3. st sass says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    COYG
    Martinelli

  4. Sue says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:25 pm

    Elneny/Partey played well at OT last season; more of the same please!
    Good to see Gabi…

    COME ON YOU GUNNERS!!

    1. Kenya 001 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:32 pm

      Yes sue partey will have more licence to move forward , COYG 2-1 to the gooners

      1. Sue says:
        December 2, 2021 at 7:34 pm

        And to score a worldie, Kenya 🤞

    2. Kstyx says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:56 pm

      Hopefully we see a repeat of that Sue. Winning takes us to 4th and hopefully we can cement it

      1. Sue says:
        December 2, 2021 at 8:09 pm

        I’d love nothing more *wild scenes* 😄

  5. Lefront says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:26 pm

    I prefer Niles to Elneny…. Elneny just gonna expose our flaws really well count on this

    Reply
      December 2, 2021 at 9:19 pm

      And we’ll lose AMN soon if nothing’s change. Arteta play Lokonga in front of him even after he put a strong performance before liverpool. And now play an old elneny that will be gone soon and will never improve. If you did not prove yourself recently, would be normal to be on the bench. But now i cant understand. I really cant. Bjt i would now fully understand if AMN wants to leave because he does not have the time, he would deserve simple as that. And the one he was promised last summer.

      1. Ozziegunner says:
        December 2, 2021 at 10:25 pm

        👍

  6. SarsfieldNY says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    quite surprised by Mo’s inclusion. i would have gone for AMN. Hopefully playing it safe does not backfire and give manu confidence

    Reply
    December 2, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    Hopefully this will be enough to get us something from OT, am nervous

  8. Gogo says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    Leno? Why’s he not on the bench?

    1. Sue says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:35 pm

      He has a ‘tight groin’

  9. Lenohappy says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    This lineup is not really filling me with confidence, i guess Arteta wants to defend and play counter attacking football. I just wish for the first time against a big team we should play full attacking football, if we can’t play possession attacking football against this present Manchester United team, then I don’t know which big team we are going to play it against. But I’m behind the team. COYG.

    Reply
    December 2, 2021 at 7:29 pm

    Odergaard Nooooooooooooh!

    Reply
      December 2, 2021 at 7:31 pm

      Elnenny Noooooooooooooh!!!!

      1. Adajim says:
        December 2, 2021 at 7:46 pm

        😂

      2. Kstyx says:
        December 2, 2021 at 7:50 pm

        Double NOs for me as well Reggie. I don’t understand the rationale behind it but Let’s hope they both prove us wrong though. COYG

        1. Johnze says:
          December 2, 2021 at 9:21 pm

          I hope to be wrong but i would go for some arteta genius/stubborness. Why not doing it simple ? That being said, i will apologize if elneny destroy everything and score a goal lol

    2. Sir Michael says:
      December 2, 2021 at 8:14 pm

      Reggie AUBA Noooo.ooooooooooh

  11. Gogo says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    BTW just seeing Martinelli gives me good vibes. Hopefully another Maguire disaster class. Press them hard from the front boys. Arsenal win to nil hopefully.

    1. St sass says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:33 pm

      Hopefully

    2. AyParjoule says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:36 pm

      Exactly why we need lacazette and he’s not included in the team.

  12. Quantic Dream says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:32 pm

    Not a bad line up. Though would have preferred Pepé left and ESR in the center. Odegaard is an absolute liability, worse than Ozil.

    1. Skills1000 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:37 pm

      Odegaard is not worse than Ozil. Let us support whoever wears the shirt.

    2. gotanidea says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:40 pm

      Odegaard usually initiates the high pressing. Ozil didn’t do that

      1. Skills1000 says:
        December 2, 2021 at 7:45 pm

        @ GAI,

        I believe we have to find a way to limit Man United from making forward passes to CR7.
        This game is about the midfield battle

        1. gotanidea says:
          December 2, 2021 at 7:58 pm

          I’m not worried about Ronaldo, because he doesn’t do pressing and he isn’t quick anymore. In my opinion, the most threatening players are Sancho and Maguire

  13. Prof.Wenger says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:32 pm

    Odegard hmmm .. I hope he can do something because the last time he was less than average!

  14. Kenya 001 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    A martinelli start, brilliant we are winning this

  15. Longbenark says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    Well I wish us the best,

    No confidence with this lineup, no holdup play, no speed in the middle,
    I hope this formation changes after the first 25mins, Elneny and odegaard are slow, our flanks will be left open , we might be in trouble.

    1. gotanidea says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:42 pm

      Elneny’s long shoot skill is the best in the team, so maybe Arteta would like to use it against Man United. Odegaard is required to make diagonal passes and take-ons to the left side

      1. Andrew says:
        December 2, 2021 at 7:59 pm

        I guess Elneny’s stamina is the reason he’s starting him. I have a feeling the team is set to press the hell out of them!! Coyg!

      2. Bob says:
        December 2, 2021 at 8:32 pm

        That has to be a goal. It was his own player that stood on him and ref didn’t blow until after it was in.

  16. Dan kit says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:39 pm

    Strong bench if needed 👍
    Looks like he’s playing safe again 👎
    Surprised saka is on bench ,if he’s fit enough he should be starting
    COYG

    1. Kstyx says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:54 pm

      I guess, in the second half, saka will come in for odegaard, pushing ESR to the middle where he should be. With saka on the left(his best position) ESR in the middle, martinelli on the right. Laca to replace Auba and AMN/lókonga to replace elneny.. If things don’t go right. I’m not entirely confident in this line up.

    2. towny 254 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 8:16 pm

      Dan kit It will be needed

  17. Ackshay says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:42 pm

    Last 6 PL matches vs Man utd:
    3W 3D

    We can take them.

  18. SueP says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:51 pm

    I’d have been happier with Ole at the helm. A win was on the cards. Carrick has had an influence as will the arrival of their Messiah watching from the stands. New boss bounce
    COYG
    Show us that a possible 4th place is deserved

    1. Kstyx says:
      December 2, 2021 at 7:55 pm

      Yes SueP. They will be out to impress their new boss. That’s what I fear.

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        December 2, 2021 at 7:57 pm

        😩😩😩

  19. Eddie says:
    December 2, 2021 at 7:58 pm

    Elneny in Midfield is a surprise, but understandable seeing how Lokonga – Partey got ran over against the scousers.
    Still good enough to keep the midfield working today.
    No complaints from me.
    COYG, let’s work hard for the three points.
    Behind the team 👏🏼❤️

  20. GoalDan says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:14 pm

    If we get a draw, I will be happy, utd at home in the evening are tough to contain, I feel nervous 😬

  21. Kedar says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:21 pm

    Please guys win it today..
    I am watching the match at 01:50 in the Midnight in lieu of sleep

  22. Kedar says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    Goal should be given

  23. Sue says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    Surely it’s a goal…

    1. Ackshay says:
      December 2, 2021 at 8:32 pm

      He has to allow the goal or teams would do that on every set piece. Terrible refereeing as usual

      1. Sue says:
        December 2, 2021 at 8:34 pm

        Just wait for him to do them ‘a favour’

        1. Ackshay says:
          December 2, 2021 at 8:42 pm

          Yes he will try to compensate and we are gonna get screwed for his fault.

          Fred popularity is gonna further increase with man utd fan after this🤣🤣🤣

          1. Sue says:
            December 2, 2021 at 9:03 pm

            Even I love Fred after that 😂

  24. SueP says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:30 pm

    What an incredible situation

  25. Sue says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:32 pm

    GET IN!!!!

  26. Bob says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:33 pm

    That has to be a goal. It was his own player that stood on him and ref didn’t blow until after it was in.

    1. Bob says:
      December 2, 2021 at 8:34 pm

      Hilarious, but give me a break, the game doesn’t stop unless it’s a head injury. De Gea could have saved it if he just sat there 😂

  27. SueP says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    Had to be a goal but that will set pulses racing

  28. Sue says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:35 pm

    1-0 to the Arsenal 🎶

  29. Sean Williams says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:36 pm

    Such a strange goal but the right decision. C’mon you gunners.

  30. Kstyx says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:43 pm

    And now we’re starting to let man Utd play.

    1. Sean says:
      December 2, 2021 at 8:47 pm

      Now is the time to go for the jugular!

  31. Dan kit says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:49 pm

    So impressed with Tavares 👍
    Buy of the season for me so far ,absolute beast

    1. Dan kit says:
      December 2, 2021 at 8:50 pm

      Elneny best player on the pitch thus far though .

      1. Sean says:
        December 2, 2021 at 8:53 pm

        Not watching Dan just reading the game, Taveres injured? Agreed he is an abso steal for us. Keeing Tierney out completey! Id try one or the other in front of eachther at some point. That left side would be solid defensively, especially if we have to hold out for a victory

  32. Kev82 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    Arsenal need to start keeping the ball, just letting united dominate possession

    1. Kedar says:
      December 2, 2021 at 8:52 pm

      Yes… we need to start keeping the ball
      Need to start high pressing from front

      1. Kev82 says:
        December 2, 2021 at 8:56 pm

        Yeah mate I hope we aren’t settling on the lead.

  33. RW1 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:51 pm

    What has happened to partey … atrocious

  34. Voyageur says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:53 pm

    I think we need to talk about Partey…

  35. Sean says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    Martinelli these are the chances that make u a permanent player in this 11…
    0-2 up at HT wouldve been perfect

    1. Sean says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:00 pm

      Fernandes scoring the equalizer confirms what i mean

  36. Kedar says:
    December 2, 2021 at 8:59 pm

    It was coming

    1. Kev82 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:00 pm

      Knew it was typical, trying to settle for what they have

    2. Sue says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:00 pm

      Bruno’s bad run over…

      1. Kev82 says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:02 pm

        Could of had a pen

        1. Sue says:
          December 2, 2021 at 9:04 pm

          May still yet, Kev

          1. Kev82 says:
            December 2, 2021 at 9:06 pm

            That was definitely a pen Sue wasn’t even looked at

            1. Sue says:
              December 2, 2021 at 9:19 pm

              I was sweating for sure!!

    3. Kev82 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:01 pm

      Knew it was, trying to settle for what they had!

  37. Kstyx says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:00 pm

    This was always coming after we went 1-0 up. We’ve been very sloppy

  38. Ackshay says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:01 pm

    15 match without a goal of course he was gonna score vs us. We need to fix dropping back after scoring a goal. Even arteta has questioned that mentality.

  39. Sue says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:02 pm

    Dirty sod McTominay

  40. Kedar says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:03 pm

    Bring on Saka for Odegaard and shift Martinelli on left wing and ESR behind Aubameyang

    1. Mambo says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:09 pm

      Agreed

    2. Skills1000 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:10 pm

      We need Lacazette in this match. We need someone to get Maguire busy.
      Also, this playing out from the back is an issue we have to look into.

      1. Goonerboy says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:14 pm

        Skills1000,

        I agree, Lacazette and Saka will unsettle that defense.
        Auba is the new Willian, take him out and we will do better imo.

  41. Vlajko says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:05 pm

    Partey the stroller

  42. RW1 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:06 pm

    Just too defensive a set up … lack of attacking ambition against one of worst man utd defenses in a long time … aubemayang should be put in the reserves .. he’s hopeless and with partey just as bad and odegaard absent we should be happy it’s all square at half time … should be dominating this team

    1. Gogo says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:14 pm

      It’s not about the set up the players are not at it. Partey has been sleeping in the midfield. Smith Rowe losing possession anyhow..

      1. Goonerboy says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:21 pm

        Gogo,

        I am surprised at some of our fans! He even used the word “too”.
        What is defensive about our set up?
        So we should go to OT and dominate UTD for the entire 90mins? Because we are prime Barcelona? Football is a game of spells for crying out loud!

        Arteta has got the team set up fantastically, he won’t make decisions for them! So many terrible decision making, bring in our technical securities in Laca and Saka, take off the hapless Odegaard and Auba and problem is solved!

        1. RW1 says:
          December 2, 2021 at 9:27 pm

          Clueless Idiot

  43. Adajim says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    That golden opportunity Martinelli squandered, hopefully it’s not coming back to hunt us.
    That’s where experience count

    1. Vlajko says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:10 pm

      Yes, there was the free space in front of ESR, and the simple tap in

    2. Goonerboy says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:12 pm

      That is because his left foot is not strong, now imagine Saka or Pepe in that position.

      United are really there for the taking, some of our players lack intelligence. Tavares while exciting, overdoes things sometimes.

    3. Skills1000 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:13 pm

      yes Adajim.

      Composure is key.

      I am really worried about this match. we need to win it

      Lacazette and Saka should come in

  44. gotanidea says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:09 pm

    We started the game with the right mentality to press high up the pitch, hence we dominated the opponents in the first ten minutes. However, we reverted to our conservative approach after the lucky goal

    Partey’s playing style scared me, because he has been sloppy lately. I wouldn’t be surprised if we get conceded because of his bad first touches

    Partey should’ve maintained his level after signing the big contract. Luckily, Elneny’s tidy playing style stabilized our midfield a little bit

  45. Goonerboy says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:10 pm

    In all our games, we always have players playing against us, Partey is the culprit this time, our progressive play is immature at times making us miss several opportunities.

    If I was the manager, Odegaard is not starting the second half at all, Saka would have combined well with Martinelli and that flank would have been more dangerous. Honestly, I do not like Odegaard.

    1. Angus says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:16 pm

      Why ode? He’s played fine. His ball to martinelli deserved better. Just as good (better actually) as the Fred pass for United’s goal.

      1. Eddie says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:18 pm

        Exactly Angus, why are they picking on Ode when there are worse players on the pitch today?

      2. SueP says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:24 pm

        Exactly
        That really should have been a goal

        1. Ozziegunner says:
          December 2, 2021 at 10:36 pm

          👍 👍 👍 👍 You can’t miss chances like that, particularly against Manchester United!

      3. Goonerboy says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:24 pm

        Why Ode? Because we have someone who can be more effective and aggressive in the position he is playing. Unfortunately, same can’t be said for Partey, who, as bad as he has been, no one on the bench is better than him.

    2. Angus says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:19 pm

      Decent enough 1st half but we sat back deeper again after the goal and I know they are not coached for that. Hope we come out fast 2nd half, big half win it and top 4 is really on.

      1. Angus says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:20 pm

        Meant to be it’s own comment not a reply.

  46. Eddie says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:17 pm

    That game was depressing to watch.
    Why do you guys keep blaming Ødegaard?
    When he’s been trying to pick these passes and the attackers are no where to be found, plus Elneny has been totally clueless today.
    How can anyone watch that and Ødegaard is the one you’re blaming?
    Even White has been pretty poor with his clearances. Matter of fact, it’s been a poor game from everyone.
    Elneny makes the game hard to watch.
    Arteta just stood there and watched that poor show.
    No pressing and no pressure.
    They better take this chance to get into the top four

    1. Goonerboy says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:28 pm

      Different opinions make the world habitable.

      Eddie, game was not depressing to watch for me!
      Elneny is having a solid game, Odegaard is too soft, slow and actually clueless.
      There was pressing and pressure in the game I saw, not consistent but it was clear, I do not agree with your assessment.

  47. Skills1000 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:19 pm

    We should have had a penalty in that first half. But VAR was on leave.

    1. Ozziegunner says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:38 pm

      Typical against United.

  48. Kedar says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:24 pm

    Aubameyang is shocker…
    He doesn’t even try to win 50-50 ball
    Pathetic

  49. Kedar says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:25 pm

    United has started better 2nd half

    1. Kev82 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:28 pm

      And now are in front 🙄

  50. Kedar says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:27 pm

    It was coming too

  51. RW1 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Someone asked in a recent post is arteta right for us in long run .. the next 40 minutes will answer that question

  52. Lenohappy says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    I can boldly say it today that we are not going anywhere under Arteta.

    1. GunneRay says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:31 pm

      I could read what was happening and what would happen before Manure scored the second! At least we have another but may need to score four at this rate!

  53. Sue says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    Here we go…

  54. Kstyx says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    It was obvious we were going to lose after going 1-0 up. Zero style of play,tactics etc. And Arteta watches on the sidelines clueless

  55. SueP says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    Oh how we need a goal scorer
    Ronaldo is something else

  56. Angus says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:29 pm

    Epic 3-2 incoming? Please?

    1. Sue says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:31 pm

      You could very well have your wish, Angus

    2. Angus says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:31 pm

      Timing odegaard get in there, epic win is on!

  57. Kev82 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    2-2 come on 💪

    1. Goonerboy says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:31 pm

      Auba almost stopped that goal take him off ffs!

  58. John Legend says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    There you have it. Tavares can not be our main LB yet. His defensive positioning isn’t good yet

    1. Kstyx says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:31 pm

      It’s not his fault ESR keeps leaving him exposed

      1. Kedar says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:33 pm

        Ball was not quite accurate at all…
        ESR was outstretched and still couldn’t get there

    2. Gunnerdev says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:41 pm

      Elneny should have covered. He was closest

  59. Kstyx says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    Good response. Now Arteta. Make subs. Take elneny out now

  60. Sue says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:30 pm

    Goal!!!!! Odegaard

    1. Sue says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:31 pm

      Well done, Martin 👍

    2. Ackshay says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:32 pm

      Auba trying his best to touch the ball. Will he swear on his child’s head like a certain someone?

      1. Sue says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:37 pm

        He’s desperate, Ackshay!!!

  61. SueP says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:31 pm

    Odegaard!
    Well well well!

  62. Sean says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:32 pm

    What was that about Ødegaard? Give the kid time he has talent. Martinelli also should have gave him an assist too

  63. GunneRay says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:35 pm

    The worse thing Arsenal can do is to score a goal because that’s when they stop playing!

  64. Kedar says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    That was risky by Odegaard
    Could be penalty

  65. Gunnerdev says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    Hero to villian

  66. Kev82 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:44 pm

    Well played ode son 🙄

  67. Sue says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    FFS

  68. Kedar says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:45 pm

    He always scores against Arsenal

    1. Kev82 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:46 pm

      He would score against us at 50

      1. Kedar says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:49 pm

        Yeah 12 years back in the CL semifinal at Emirates
        2 goals scored by him knock Arsenal out

        1. Kev82 says:
          December 2, 2021 at 9:52 pm

          Embarrassing Kedar but we’re famous for embarrassing ourselves

  69. Kev82 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:46 pm

    Arsenal team is badly disjointed and can’t defend for sh*t

  70. RW1 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:46 pm

    We just don’t feel like a winning team under arteta … am sorry but that’s just a profound limitation … and his changes are late and invariably poor

    1. Kev82 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:47 pm

      RW1 agreed out of his depth. People will say this is a free hit though.

  71. GunneRay says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:47 pm

    Weak midfield, weak defense..

    1. Kev82 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:48 pm

      Weak attack too

  72. Sue says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:48 pm

    We love ending a drought don’t we?

    1. Kev82 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:50 pm

      Extremely poor Sue this is an awful man Utd team

      1. Sue says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:52 pm

        Oh not Lingard, Kev 😫

        1. Kev82 says:
          December 2, 2021 at 9:53 pm

          Salt in the wounds Sue 👀

        2. Kedar says:
          December 2, 2021 at 9:55 pm

          He also scores always against us

          1. Sue says:
            December 2, 2021 at 9:56 pm

            There’s a long list of them, Kedar 😔

  73. GunneRay says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:49 pm

    We make this poor United look good!

  74. Kev82 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:51 pm

    Grrrrrrrr Aubameyang 😡

    1. Sue says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:54 pm

      I’m beginning to wonder if he’ll ever score again, Kev…

      1. Kev82 says:
        December 2, 2021 at 9:55 pm

        He’s done Sue I don’t even care if he manages a goal now

        1. Sue says:
          December 2, 2021 at 9:59 pm

          Who would you want to bring in, in the window?

          1. Kev82 says:
            December 2, 2021 at 10:02 pm

            A new manager Arteta is tactically clueless Sue. Auba would be going back to St Etienne

        2. Ozziegunner says:
          December 2, 2021 at 10:43 pm

          👍 Needs time on the bench; misfiring costing too many points!

  75. Vlajko says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:51 pm

    I hate to say it, but in a few weeks we’ll be tenth, and they will be fourth. Downward spiral, here we come…

  76. Perry ames says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    So bad v a shit side

    1. Angus says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:56 pm

      Are they though? They were nailed on favs for top 4 start of the season (naysayers who said we couldn’t catch them no matter what happened now say we must finish 4th and above them for the season to be good, funny these ever moving goalposts.) Wouldnt rule out at result yet either given the way the games gone.

  77. Angus says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:52 pm

    Epic 4-3? Worked last time 🙂

  78. RW1 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:53 pm

    Why fck is aubemayang an Arsenal player .. he’s utterly useless and has been all season

    1. GunneRay says:
      December 2, 2021 at 9:55 pm

      Defo lost his mojo. Not looking like he’s going to find it any time soon!

  79. SueP says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:55 pm

    Auba hasn’t got his scoring boots on up till now.
    Ronaldo has

  80. lcebox says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    Very sloppy play in parts and sone decent play.
    Seems like the players have just finnished a summer tournament, tired and messy.
    But still in with a chance come on the lads.

  81. Gunnerdev says:
    December 2, 2021 at 9:59 pm

    Does elneny know we want the ball down there end ffs

    1. Kstyx says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:20 pm

      Not his fault. The fault of the manager who selected him to start out of the blue

  82. RW1 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:03 pm

    Winning teams have winning managers not novices .. it’s basically that simple ..

    1. Ozziegunner says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:44 pm

      👍

  83. Angus says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:04 pm

    Know noone will care right now but what defending there by the 2 left back, Tomi in particular.

  84. AyParjoule says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:09 pm

    Weldone guys… Flop of the night is Thomas Partey

    1. GunneRay says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:11 pm

      Agree! Is he really that average?

      1. Ozziegunner says:
        December 2, 2021 at 10:48 pm

        👍 Partey’s form is a concern for a player of his class.

    2. RW1 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:11 pm

      Nope flop off the night was arteta .. ridiculous team choice of a manager with neither nouce nor ambition

    3. Sekman says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:11 pm

      No it’s arteta

  85. Sekman says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:10 pm

    Pepe for sure leaving

  86. Logic says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:11 pm

    Only Arteta can bring back a player in such a crucial match who has not played most of the season. Why oh why bring Elneny in and disturb the team balance, it’s not like Eleny is Kante. So that’s why some intelligent ppl were saying don’t be fooled by our results against the small team. Our results against city, Liverpool and now poor United prove that we are not progressing in direction. Arsenal fans have gold fish memory few good results against the poor teams and wlthey forgot what we have suffered under Arteta.

    1. Perry ames says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:14 pm

      Shameful performances from party and aubameyang please take your money and fvuk off please

    2. Kev82 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:18 pm

      Logic unfortunately people will always make excuses for Peps cone man

  87. Adajim says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:11 pm

    KT should be starting this kind of match

    1. Kev82 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:13 pm

      Oh no Arteta is isolating him now he’ll be on the move soon out on loan

  88. SueP says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:12 pm

    I obviously saw a different game to some
    It wasn’t a poor performance as a whole.
    Ronaldo knows how to put the ball in the back of the net and sadly Auba is having a mixed period. Commitment has been good and the wrong time to play ManU. Disappointed but sometimes it’s not your night

    1. Perry ames says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:15 pm

      Really

      1. SueP says:
        December 2, 2021 at 10:26 pm

        Meaning what Perry?
        I’m not micro analytical but if Auba could convert chances then the result might have been different. If Odegaard hadn’t made a silly foul….. if Ronaldo wasn’t the ultimate professional…

    2. Kev82 says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:16 pm

      @Sue P too many of these results now! Conceded 5 to man city, 4 to Liverpool, 3 to a extremely poor man Utd team with Michael Carrick in charge and Chelsea played us off the pitch at home. Wouldn’t bet 50p on that team beating Everton.

      1. SueP says:
        December 2, 2021 at 10:34 pm

        I beg to differKev82
        It absolutely wasn’t a beating. I can definitely agree that sometimes there is a switch that goes off and complacency can set in, but that rectified itself with Odegaard‘S goal and then got ruined by the penalty which was silly
        No, it wasn’t a beating but I’ll always be disappointed after a loss

    3. pjennings says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:16 pm

      I totally agree with you Sue P. I think too many people are f–king around on their computers instead of watching the game

      1. Sekman says:
        December 2, 2021 at 10:19 pm

        You are the one f king around.

        That was a terrible performance and a terrible team selection

      2. SueP says:
        December 2, 2021 at 10:28 pm

        Thanks for your support there.
        Some people have totally unrealistic expectations from every game that is played.

        1. AY75 says:
          December 2, 2021 at 10:42 pm

          I totally share your opinion…… we’re one man short playing with Auba these days, it’s up to Arteta to drop him though.

    4. Kstyx says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:17 pm

      No, an ageing Ronaldo can be shut up as proven by Watford and many more. We got complacent after our 1-0 lead and gave Utd alot of space to play. Elneny and odegaard had no business playing this game. Auba too.

  89. GunneRay says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:13 pm

    Nice gift for Manure there! Like I said, when we score we stop playing. It’s criminal and MA won’t change it. Can’t change it.

    1. Sue says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:15 pm

      👍

    2. Kstyx says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:19 pm

      Swears

  90. Skills1000 says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:13 pm

    VAR IS A SCAM.

    We had a penalty in the first half.

    1. Perry ames says:
      December 2, 2021 at 10:16 pm

      Do you honestly think you will get anything of var at old Trafford you must be mad

      1. Skills1000 says:
        December 2, 2021 at 10:38 pm

        I get your point though. decisions like this affect the results. I also felt our strikers lack composure a little bit.

        Aubameyang deserve to be on the bench

        1. Ozziegunner says:
          December 2, 2021 at 10:53 pm

          👍👍

  91. Vinod says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:20 pm

    At least we didn’t go down without a fight.

  92. Kstyx says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    Should have known odegaard getting away with a penalty last game was a red flag and Arteta still played him at the detriment of making ESR look bad. Everyone knows ESR doesn’t play well on the wings. He was built for the center

  93. gizzle says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:28 pm

    Auba is finished surely Arteta realizes this , no movement , no attack , no nothing ,We have been duped with Partey , Athletico players function only in Athletico (Turan, Greizman,Saul etc), Odeegard is useless , in the last game he gave a newcastle player a bear hug and in this one he decided to get his penalty , Elneny was Elneny . Lokonga and AMN are available for Godsake .

  94. instrooments says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:28 pm

    Do not change a winning team as simple as that….

    elneny coming in and saka not playing though injured totally unbalanced the team…

    ESR became anonymous, right side of attack lacked width, left side of attack completely dead as Tavares kept passing back than running into the 18 yard box, I hope he hasn’t lost his confidence and fearlessness

    The fight and holdup play of lacazette was missing, odegaard is too lightweight….

    Aubameyang’s form is shocking, shots are very weak recently… anonymous most parts of the game…

    Poor poor game ……

  95. BBS says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:29 pm

    Wow, this game was easy to not lose
    Arteta has a certain inability to read what a game need

    We were not able to play our game cos of lack of a side-midfielder – Smith-Rowe was also joining the midfield (which seemed needed to compliment Odeegard & that in itself is 1 why Odeegard weakens us)

    And why and what does Arteta have against Lacazette – that guys improves our 11, why does Arteta want any slight reason to drop him, our compactness and tenacity reduces with Odeegard.

    That said, why is he not treating Auba the way he’s treating Lacazette.
    Lacazette doesn’t get this sooooo long grace to be messing and still be making the team

    Auba’s level now, he should be our 3rd choice.

    I am not happy cos this game was easy to win, we were better than Man Utd

    there was even Pepe – even if he doesnt want to bring in Saka, all we needed was a side midfielder to pivot our gameplay to – that’s how we play -should have made that change since, the game was loudly screaming for it (Saka or Pepe)

    We were evidently struggling to play our game

  96. Adajim says:
    December 2, 2021 at 10:43 pm

    Tomi my man of the match

