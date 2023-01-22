Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man United – Trossard on the bench

So, the big game is nearly upon as as we wait for the team news to see how Mikel Arteta will line up his team to take on one of Arsenal’s biggest challengers for the title, Manchester United.
We all know the boss doesn’t like to change his team around too much, but he does seem to like to drop in the odd surprise or tactical change to confuse our opponents, and I wonder what that will be today?
I doubt that Trossard will actually start the game today, but hopefully he will come on for the last 20 mimutes or so after we are already 3-0 up ;-), and I fully expect our wildcard Zinchenko to start in front of Kieran Tierney, so this is the team I predict….
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Partey Odegaard Xhaka
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
so now we just have to wait and see which XI Arteta has decided on….
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🧱 Gabriel at the back
🪄 Odegaard in midfield
📞 Nketiah leads the line
👊 Up for the fight – together! pic.twitter.com/OjJqnWU9W9
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 22, 2023
Exactly as predicted lol!
Trossard is on the bench.
Strong team but I am worried and nervous…
Bruno Fernandes, Erikson and Rashford, this trio need to be tackled well to see out this match..
But I have bad feeling about this..
May be because fear and nervousness in mind…
Yes I think we are all nervous but on the other hand the team are better prepared because they are more mature now
You worry about 3 guys there, I bet you Utd fans are more worried and are probably scared of what 6 of our players will do
Arsenal vs Man United will be fire for fire. It will be a tough and exciting match. There will be a long pass from a player that will set a quick attacker free to score a goal as if on the counter. However Arsenal are celebrating the EPL trophy. No matter what happens today Arsenal fans will still celebrate in the end.
From how I see it the likely scorers are Nketiah, Martinelli or Rashford. I call it 1-0 or 1-1.
“Celebrating the EPL trophy”? How can that be, when we are still half a season away from either winning it or not? CARE TO EXPLAIN THAT mysterious and plain wrong remark?
I’m speaking in spiritual terms but you don’t need to believe me. It’s a free world. Rashford and Nketiah have scored. In the realms of the spirit Arsenal have been crowned EPL Champions 2022/2023. Nobody can stop Arsenal this season. Its a done deal.
“Spiritual terms”? Here on Earth?
At least I am on EARTH. Have no idea what planet you inhabit though!
Well done to the team and the manager on the first half of the season, we definitely did better that most expected. First half banked, and behind us. Whether we over-acheived or did as some expected is irrelevant now as the 1st half is gone.
For the 2nd half of the season I hope the team can perform well even if we see a loss or two which is understandable.
Fot those that are still happy if the team ends 4th from where we are now I have 2 questions.
-Do you know for us to end 4th we’ll have to play with the form of a 7th place team?
-Why would you be happy with that?
At the start of the season I would’ve said 4th place was decent considering the huge spending we did. With new evidence on how we can play for half the season, I cannot understand the weak mentality someone has that would now be happy with 4th based on the EVIDENCE and ABILITY we’ve all seen?
Now we’ll see how strong our mentality is with City smashing Wolves. COYGs let’s see us roll United over, we all know you can!
Arsenal 4-2 Manure.
We got for the jugular from the start as we can do, get an early goal and get the crowd even more riled up. This UTD side can be got at and why not we have the talent and team play to do so.
A huge win today and maybe, just maybe, we can start thinking we can do this and one game at a time but at this point anything less than Top3 come End of season would be really disappointing.
Reverse scoreline from Old Trafford.
Arsenal 3 – 1 United
If we lose though we dust ourselves down and carry on looking infront of us. Let’s go Gunners ❤️
With City winning, it’s vital that we get something from this match, preferably a win
COYG
At least we shouldn’t loose..
Our standing match is with Everton which we will win..
So worst we can we can have 6 points lead on City..
I won’t be too confident beating Everton at Goodison Park. I looked back to as far back as 2019 and saw we’ve only gotten a point there, losing all the other games. It could even be trickier with a new manager coming in as well.
We need to win this game against United on our turf and open up the gap between us and to 5 points. I saw a stat last week that United have not lost a game they scored first since 2014 or 2018 (not sure). We need to go gung-ho in the first 20 mins and get the opener. We must not allow them settle at all.
Man United would likely park the bus, because that tactic was successful against us at Old Trafford and Man City
Hopefully Magalhaes and Saliba can score first from set-pieces
Our tactics will be same as the last time we played and hopefully the ref and VAR will not help man utd by disallowing our early goal. No way Man utd gets anything if we score 1st, they will have to open and with Casemiro they will be wide open.
We had 5 tough games coming off the World cup and getting 13pts from 15 pts would have been massive regardless of Jesus injury.
I was nervous before the reverse fixture not today i just feel we are gonna win, a big win even.
Please pick your favourite 1.will the ref blow every 50/50 challanges in favour of utd 2.VAR lights go off when arsenal contest a stonewall pwnalty for arsenal 3.fernandes and utd players telling ref what decisons should he make and when to blow the whistle 4. Refs and linesmen to celebrate when utd score 5. VAR room refs all to take a selfie in utd tops 6. Xhaka to be red carded because he blew kisses to rashford 8 . A total biased game from refs towards utd ..you choose
All can be except Xhaka getting red
He is far more disciplined now
Very intense start
Very fierce start…
Game can go any direction…
Partey is looking little shaky in 1st 10 mins
It seems he is be outnumbered in midfield
A yellow card for white but nothing for the portuguese twat for the kick out
I said Partey is shaky..
Damn
But a superbly taken goal
A great goal to be fair. Let’s see how they react!
Loved the response from the team right after the goal, took it on the chin, called for more noise from the fans.
Monster team mentality
Goal!!!
Eddie, Eddie, Eddie!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Lovely worked goal
We almost caught on counter attack..
Steady boys
What does it take for ref to book Man U players?
Gary neville is such a tit so bias towards man utd
Neville deliberately ignored that Arteta was complaining about the fact it was repeatedly fouling by Shaw, not the challenge itself.
Neville is nothing but lunatic a*s*h*le
This why i dislike Man U more than Spurs
I am glad we don’t have to listen to that twat as we have Peter Drury and Lee Dixon on our channel
Why the hell are we giving the ball away so cheaply? Zinchenko, White all guilty
Partey is so poor today with his passing
It seems we are playing under massive pressure
Partey needs to up his game. He is been uncharacteristically poor.
2 or 3 times he has lost the possession Cheaply..
Partey is pretty poor today with his passing…
He is loosing possession very cheaply…
Why is Arsenal playing like they are scared? Too many wrong passes
I guess only Zinchenko is playing fearlessly…
That’s the difference between seasoned PL winner and 1s time PL contenders
Partey not having a good one and I really think this ref is clearly leaning one way with his decisions.
Commentary is a farce, saying it’s about time Arteta gets a yellow and no mention of Shaw constant fouling.
Refs are a joke and so are commentators.
Luke shaw is doing the same thing Malacia did to Mahrez and Ref are letting them get away with it.
I think Arteta would replace White and Martinelli with Tomiyasu and Trossard after the 70th minute, if the scoreline is still 1-1
Great cross by Xhaka and excellent positioning by Nketiah
I think hw should do it now. Martinelli lost all his 1v1 and has been in poor form since the world cup, and White has a yellow card and not in his top game.
I think so, but it would destroy their confidence. Rashford and Wan-Bissaka were just too good in the first half
But I said here other day that Martinelli won’t get better of Wan Bissaka..
Wan Bissaka is really solid defensively…
Arteta need to tweak something around…
Pretty even first half ,utd grew into it before the half was up .
Rashford is the danger man ,he’s on it today .
So far we kept Erikson and Fernandes quite..
That’s the good thing..
But Partey needs to improve his game..
He is being very very poor so far..
He has lost possession 2 or 3 times pretty cheaply…
He is not controlling game the way he normally does
Commitment fantastic from both sides
Do ManU fans pay more for SKY then the rest of us? Asking for a friend.