Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man United – Trossard on the bench

So, the big game is nearly upon as as we wait for the team news to see how Mikel Arteta will line up his team to take on one of Arsenal’s biggest challengers for the title, Manchester United.

We all know the boss doesn’t like to change his team around too much, but he does seem to like to drop in the odd surprise or tactical change to confuse our opponents, and I wonder what that will be today?

I doubt that Trossard will actually start the game today, but hopefully he will come on for the last 20 mimutes or so after we are already 3-0 up ;-), and I fully expect our wildcard Zinchenko to start in front of Kieran Tierney, so this is the team I predict….

Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko
Partey Odegaard Xhaka
Saka Nketiah Martinelli

so now we just have to wait and see which XI Arteta has decided on….

Exactly as predicted lol!

Posted by

55 Comments

Add a Comment

  2. Strong team but I am worried and nervous…
    Bruno Fernandes, Erikson and Rashford, this trio need to be tackled well to see out this match..
    But I have bad feeling about this..
    May be because fear and nervousness in mind…

    Reply

  3. Arsenal vs Man United will be fire for fire. It will be a tough and exciting match. There will be a long pass from a player that will set a quick attacker free to score a goal as if on the counter. However Arsenal are celebrating the EPL trophy. No matter what happens today Arsenal fans will still celebrate in the end.
    From how I see it the likely scorers are Nketiah, Martinelli or Rashford. I call it 1-0 or 1-1.

    Reply

      1. I’m speaking in spiritual terms but you don’t need to believe me. It’s a free world. Rashford and Nketiah have scored. In the realms of the spirit Arsenal have been crowned EPL Champions 2022/2023. Nobody can stop Arsenal this season. Its a done deal.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  4. Well done to the team and the manager on the first half of the season, we definitely did better that most expected. First half banked, and behind us. Whether we over-acheived or did as some expected is irrelevant now as the 1st half is gone.

    For the 2nd half of the season I hope the team can perform well even if we see a loss or two which is understandable.

    Fot those that are still happy if the team ends 4th from where we are now I have 2 questions.

    -Do you know for us to end 4th we’ll have to play with the form of a 7th place team?
    -Why would you be happy with that?

    At the start of the season I would’ve said 4th place was decent considering the huge spending we did. With new evidence on how we can play for half the season, I cannot understand the weak mentality someone has that would now be happy with 4th based on the EVIDENCE and ABILITY we’ve all seen?

    Now we’ll see how strong our mentality is with City smashing Wolves. COYGs let’s see us roll United over, we all know you can!

    Reply

  6. We got for the jugular from the start as we can do, get an early goal and get the crowd even more riled up. This UTD side can be got at and why not we have the talent and team play to do so.

    A huge win today and maybe, just maybe, we can start thinking we can do this and one game at a time but at this point anything less than Top3 come End of season would be really disappointing.

    Reverse scoreline from Old Trafford.
    Arsenal 3 – 1 United

    If we lose though we dust ourselves down and carry on looking infront of us. Let’s go Gunners ❤️

    Reply

      1. I won’t be too confident beating Everton at Goodison Park. I looked back to as far back as 2019 and saw we’ve only gotten a point there, losing all the other games. It could even be trickier with a new manager coming in as well.

        We need to win this game against United on our turf and open up the gap between us and to 5 points. I saw a stat last week that United have not lost a game they scored first since 2014 or 2018 (not sure). We need to go gung-ho in the first 20 mins and get the opener. We must not allow them settle at all.

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  8. Man United would likely park the bus, because that tactic was successful against us at Old Trafford and Man City

    Hopefully Magalhaes and Saliba can score first from set-pieces

    Reply

  9. Our tactics will be same as the last time we played and hopefully the ref and VAR will not help man utd by disallowing our early goal. No way Man utd gets anything if we score 1st, they will have to open and with Casemiro they will be wide open.

    Reply

  10. We had 5 tough games coming off the World cup and getting 13pts from 15 pts would have been massive regardless of Jesus injury.

    I was nervous before the reverse fixture not today i just feel we are gonna win, a big win even.

    Reply

  11. Please pick your favourite 1.will the ref blow every 50/50 challanges in favour of utd 2.VAR lights go off when arsenal contest a stonewall pwnalty for arsenal 3.fernandes and utd players telling ref what decisons should he make and when to blow the whistle 4. Refs and linesmen to celebrate when utd score 5. VAR room refs all to take a selfie in utd tops 6. Xhaka to be red carded because he blew kisses to rashford 8 . A total biased game from refs towards utd ..you choose

    Reply

  31. I think Arteta would replace White and Martinelli with Tomiyasu and Trossard after the 70th minute, if the scoreline is still 1-1

    Great cross by Xhaka and excellent positioning by Nketiah

    Reply

    1. So far we kept Erikson and Fernandes quite..
      That’s the good thing..
      But Partey needs to improve his game..
      He is being very very poor so far..
      He has lost possession 2 or 3 times pretty cheaply…
      He is not controlling game the way he normally does

      ReplyHighlight Thread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs