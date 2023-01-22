Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Man United – Trossard on the bench

So, the big game is nearly upon as as we wait for the team news to see how Mikel Arteta will line up his team to take on one of Arsenal’s biggest challengers for the title, Manchester United.

We all know the boss doesn’t like to change his team around too much, but he does seem to like to drop in the odd surprise or tactical change to confuse our opponents, and I wonder what that will be today?

I doubt that Trossard will actually start the game today, but hopefully he will come on for the last 20 mimutes or so after we are already 3-0 up ;-), and I fully expect our wildcard Zinchenko to start in front of Kieran Tierney, so this is the team I predict….

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Zinchenko

Partey Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

so now we just have to wait and see which XI Arteta has decided on….

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🧱 Gabriel at the back

🪄 Odegaard in midfield

📞 Nketiah leads the line 👊 Up for the fight – together! pic.twitter.com/OjJqnWU9W9 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 22, 2023

Exactly as predicted lol!