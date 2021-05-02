Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Newcastle

Arsenal are up north today as they take on Newcastle at St James’s Park, but we’d be lying if we didn’t have the Europa League in the back of our minds.

We will face Villarreal at the Emirates on Thursday, needing to overturn a 2-1 deficit, and that away goal means that just a 1-0 victory will see us through.

We should be focussing on today’s job at hand though, and Newcastle will be up for this.

The Magpies are closing in on safety from the drop, needing just six points from their remining five matches to secure promotion, even though their current points tally could see them through assuming that one of Fulham or West Brom are unlikely to return the maximum possible points.

Arsenal go into today’s game without Alexandre Lacazette, as confirmed by Arsenal, while Kieran Tierney also remains a doubt, and with claims that we could well rotate with Thursday in mind, we named the below predicted line-up:

Ryan

Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney

Ceballos Elneny

Willian Odegaard Martinelli

Aubameyang

As you can see, Mikel Arteta had slightly different ideas although that could have been that Tierney wasn’t ready. Here is the confirmed team as shown on Arsenal’s official website.

Ryan

Bellerin

David Luiz

Gabriel

Xhaka

Elneny

Ceballos

Willian

Odegaard

Martinelli

Aubameyang (c)

Is this team strong enough to get the three points? What are your predictions after seeing the confirmed team?

Patrick