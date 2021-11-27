Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Newcastle in PL early kick-off

The teams are out for the early Saturday kick-off between Arsenal and Newcastle this afternoon, where we will be looking to claim an eighth straight win over their side.

Much of the talk in the build-up has been around the fact that this will be Eddie Howe’s first time in the dugout with his new club, especially as there was doubts that he would be there until he tested negative for Coronavirus yesterday.

His team are still in search of their first win of the 2021-22 season, having failed to win a single game in any competition, seeing their side drop to the bottom of the table, while Arsenal will be hoping they can claim all three points to see them move level on points with West Ham in fourth spot.

We were aware that we would be without Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac today, leading us to name the below line-up in our Predicted Team:

Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

As you can see, there was a couple names different to what was actually named.

🇬🇭 Partey in midfield

🇳🇴 Odegaard comes in

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 ESR starts Let’s go, Gooners! 💪#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/4Hsh8KOaqY — Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 27, 2021

Who else would you have started today? What are your score predictions on seeing the line-up?