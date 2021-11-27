Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Newcastle in PL early kick-off

The teams are out for the early Saturday kick-off between Arsenal and Newcastle this afternoon, where we will be looking to claim an eighth straight win over their side.
Much of the talk in the build-up has been around the fact that this will be Eddie Howe’s first time in the dugout with his new club, especially as there was doubts that he would be there until he tested negative for Coronavirus yesterday.
His team are still in search of their first win of the 2021-22 season, having failed to win a single game in any competition, seeing their side drop to the bottom of the table, while Arsenal will be hoping they can claim all three points to see them move level on points with West Ham in fourth spot.
We were aware that we would be without Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac today, leading us to name the below line-up in our Predicted Team:
Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Aubameyang
As you can see, there was a couple names different to what was actually named.
🇬🇭 Partey in midfield
🇳🇴 Odegaard comes in
🏴 ESR starts
Let's go, Gooners! 💪#ARSNEW
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) November 27, 2021
Who else would you have started today? What are your score predictions on seeing the line-up?
Hopefully Martinelli gets more than his usual 28 seconds in injury time .
COYG
I don’t why Tierney is dropped again??
Is hé having any fight with Arteta or he doesn’t fit in Arteta’s ethos now
I hope Arteta is not loan him out
Can’t start an attacking LB who can only whip long crosses and hope for our CF or RW to receive the ball
Tierney is much more than that but It’s not his fault that he is being used in single way
I bet nobody asked him to be so predictable in attacking. Tavares’ movements are the proof of the creativity freedom
There is no end product either from Tavares except inaccurate and needless shooting
Tierney is still our best LB, I really don’t have a clue what you’re going on about.
Can never satisfy fans though.
Folks constantly accuse Teta of poor man management.
KT has always been one of his most trusted players, the only reason Tavares came in was cuz of KT’s injury.
Now that KT’s back, you just can’t drop Tavares because he had a bad game against Liverpool.
Why does every decision the manager makes, fans try to make it look like he’s having issues with X player that’s why X player is not playing?
When does it end?
Because of his history man..
In 2 years he is having issues 2 players
Ozil and Guendozi
Not sure why he never choose Martinelli that’s another secret when it’s evident that he is much more hungrier than Aubameyang…
What issue did he have with Ozil? That was Emery. Arsenal higher ups decided to kick Ozil out because of his public statements about China.
It doesn’t end Eddie, see a couple more posts below this one. I’m certainly with you on this subject, apparently a manager can’t make changes unless he’s being unfair to X player or is punishing X player for something. So much rhetorical hyperbole and It really grinds my gears.
There could be others reason as well like to boost Tavares Confidence…
But we as a fans gets frustrated when we see something goes against our will or expectations and I don’t think it’s wrong to express your frustration here
Expressing your frustration by trying to discredit the manager and questioning his integrity is uncalled for and dishonourable
Kedar. Tierney not DROPPED! He lost his place through injury and must wait to get back in. Please use the correct word.
Decent team, we should dominate which will hopefully allow Ode to play a free role.
Would prefer Laca to Auba though, especially because Newcastle will prob sit deep.
A strong starting line-up. I bet Odegaard starts because Arteta would like to pin the Toons’ defenders down
I’m not expecting Newcastle to sit back as they have quite a potent strike force but they are suspect at the back which on both counts is the opposite of our team.
Agree with most of team, send them out to put right their wrongs but Laccas treatment poor, singled out and dropped again, no wonder he want to go. Odergaard makes our front two weak but shouldn’t matter against poor Newcastle 4-0.
Hahaha he was one of the worst on the pitch Vs Liverpool particularly tactically when ode came on too late we started beating the press through him (broke down shortly after but he was beating it.) Think Arteta got it wrong Vs liverpool on not bringing in ode for laca/lokonga and Tierney Vs tavares. Against high presses who will see a lot of the ball ode has to start over laca every time and against salah/Trent, Tierney all day. Otherwise should be based on form.
Come on you gunners!!!
Awful conditions; hope all gooners/geordies arrived/return safely
You at the Emirates sue?
Not today, Kenya. Southampton is next for me!
lmao this manager is so predictable Aubameyang played worse than lacazette and yet he gets dropped saka and smith rowe seem undroppable no matter how bad they play it seem the only way martinelli gets chance is if arteta get sack and new manager is brought in
Lacazette is leaving. We shouldn’t drop Smith-Rowe or Saka for a fans’ favourite like Martinelli, just because they have one bad game
Please, Marinelli can play lw and SR in Odegaards place. Odeggard canbe on bench
For a number of reasons I am disappointed with the team selected and I am not as optimistic as some who predict a comfortable win.I would not be surprised if Newcastle get a ” bounce” from their new Manager and get a point, at least.Sorry to sound so despondent and hope I am proved wrong.
A draw is a possibility grandad, early kick off games are not out best games but I expect a hard fought win.
Good lineup.COYG👌
I think Tavares starts purely because
couldn’t bench him. That error ftt55he made the past week, and then get benched could have ruined the boys confidence! Good thinking from the manager.
Someone speaks sense finally
Hoping Newcastle give us a tough game, can only make the team better!
A push over game todays won’t benefit us, barring the 3 points obv.
They are certainly not making it easy for us so far.
Don’t see the point of Odegaard when you already have ESR. Maybe someone can explain his requirement in the team.
Øde is central mid behind striker and ESR is playing left mid.
Isn’t ESR a better fit for the role, and a better performer? Maybe Martinelli on the left could be tried?
yes, thats what I thought too.
Its to give Ode a free role cz he’s a Ozil type play….loads of skill but doesn’t seem to siut the EPL either
Callum Wilson is the type of striker we need!
I would prefer Calvert-Lewin
Lack of runs is the reasons for most of our problems. Midfield dont give options when passing from the back and little to no runs from our attacking players when in opponent half.
Lack of pace and intensity. If they play such slow sideways football it won’t entertain us or maybe even help us win. Is Aubameyang on the pitch?
So far I am enjoying this performance. No great cutting edge, but we are looking organised and a style of play is starting to evolve. A work in progress? Good to see Tavares and Tomiyasu playing with both feet.
Our press is so half hearted today, not looking good at all. Slow passing and Auba invisible.
Need to pick it up!
That was extremely quick reflex from Ramsdale.
Very poor … no movement no strategy no threat … we are just going to repeat the man utd mistake of keeping on a neophyte manager way out of his depth
Anfield hangover??
Why bother playing aubameyang if you are gonna play a playstyle that doesn’t suit him at all. Lacazette would suit this playstyle much better.
Did the play style ask him to miss that sitter?
We only have possession… Nothing else so far
The miss of the century absolutely awful and he looks so disinterested
How Aubameyang missed that??
How
Gordon Bennett!!
Aubemayang need to be put out to pasture … the fans who blasted ozil but tolerate this guy need to get real
Miss of the 21st century to rival Yakubu’s.
Aubameyang hasn’t got it. Lost his edge. Age has betrayed him.
That’s not age related, his head is completely gone. Look at his face minutes after that miss, still calculating how he didn’t score.
2 of the bottom 3 have scored more goals than Arsenal – Progression 😆
I believe it’s called the process
That’s what edu, vinai, Kronk Jr and Mr Arteta call it… The Arteta brigade think we’re massively improving 😜
lol, I need what they smoking, its clearly the good shit.
Same brigade used to smash Wenger on achieving top 4 but happy with this progress
And to think Kev I gave up a round of golf in gale force winds to watch this .
Playing a round of golf with storm Arwen seems more appealing Dan 😂
They’ll drive me to drink, Kev 🤣
Haha you’ll need a litre bottle of vodka after Thursday night then Sue 😆
And the rest 😝
You’d be out like a light after a bottle of hooch Sue 😆 joking 😄
🤣🤣 brilliant, love it! You’re not wrong!!
Lol you wouldn’t be the only one Sue 🤪
Don’t drink and drive Sue😅
🤣👍 You’re on top form today, Ackshay
Should Aubameyang be subbed off for that?
Not sure what Auba needs to do to get a solid run on the bench??
What Tavares is doing…
Only haywire shooting without any accuracy…
It’s 0-0, bring Martinelli on.
Way too early….looking more like 88th minute sub followed by people saying, “Well he never changes a game for us” 😂
@PJ-SA
Spot on Gooner…😂😂😂😂
Maybe the players need to spend more time doing shooting practice this next week as today has been embarrassing
Tell that to Tavares. Does he even aim for the goal? 😂
Bullshit tavares is the best shooter since Wilkinson. Just look at those kicks🤣
🤣🤣 love it
Looks like Tavares is practicing his sand wedge shots
Thought a couple of those were going for a throw in!
On a positive note….Gabriel seems to be completely dominating Wilson. Other than that, not too much.
Edge of your seat stuff ..
Can not wait for the second half .
Bring on Tierney, Tavares is shit.
Shooting is terrible but at least he’s putting in a shift and trying to make something happen!
I’d take off Auba and Ode long before him.
Agreed about Tavares and Ode.
Now u see Tavares
Odegaard lost the ball too many times in the first twenty minutes and Aubameyang should’ve buried it. White and Ramsdale were outstanding in the first half
Aubameyang should be subbed for Lacazzett…
Martinelli for Odegaard…
Maybe Arteta will do that after eighty minutes, if we can’t score
What’s the use doing that so late?
I guess Arteta trusted Aubameyang and Odegaard, so he might keep them in the game for at least seventy minutes
Odegaard totally ineffectual. No intensity. No midfield maestro creating play. It’s a NO performance. We still have 45 min, give Martinelli a chance, Auba is not on the Arsenal planet…anonymous to say the least.
I don’t how he is better than Ozil in terms of Creativity…
Know*
Not a bad half and not good either. We can’t break them. They are playing for a point and if they get us with a counter attack it is going to be very difficult.
We must be 4th after this game so hoping for a different second half.
Odergard and ESR still does not work.
They are propping up the division for gods sake .. it was an awful 45 minutes of football
We won’t even if we win because of our amazing GD
Yes if we beat them by 14 goal margin then we can be on 4th
We’d have to win about 13-0 to go 4th 😅
Not 13-0… it should 14-0 because if we win by 13-0 then we will tie up GD with Westham…
And jump above them on goals scored 😜
🤕🤕🥴
Newcastle should’ve had a penalty 100%.
Without Ramsdale we’d likely be around 13th in the table…single handedly (excuse the pun) keeping MA out of the sh!!te.
Well said
There is no process, it is just lies that the vast majority of brainless fans will buy into.
Ozil didn’t do more worst than what aubameyang has been in the last couple of months.
Saka’s ball great, reaction to it, sad.
SAKAAAAAAA!!!!!
He deserves that Sue. Been superb this second half
Damn right, Kstyx. Hope he can carry on 🤞
Our best player deserves that …
I hope he is not offside
Excellent!!
Game plan working, bypass Auba and let our defence create!
That was as sharp as a needle.
Now we see why Tavares is given that starting shirt. Not to take anything from the brilliant Tierney. But tavares has been unplayable
Tierney is we better than him
Miles ahead in terms of quality
And some people here said Tavares was shit 😂
Watch his creativity
I guess only one member…
Not people buddy
And I think Tierney should be back against United
As long as Tierney is reluctant to cut inside, he can’t be our main attacking LB
I don’t see Robertson and TAA cut inside every now and then but still they both are amazing as attacking fullbacks… And Liverpool doesn’t use Big strong and powerful CF yet they score many tap ins
I don’t see Ashley Cole used to cut inside still they we
Our left overload tactic requires a good attacking LB who can do more than just making long crosses from the byline. Watch how Italy and Man City play with their attacking LBs
Two more goals to go. We won’t be 4th as I have just been informed but if we keep beating the lesser teams it is only a matter of time.
Saka injured unfortunately, been completely overplayed already this season. Usage of our bench to keep players fresh has been poor even when cruising games…was always a risk.
MARTINELLIIIIIII what an introduction!
Sweeeeet happy for Gabs 😄
Brilliant finish, Kev 👌
Excellent Sue and wonderful assist from Tomiyasu 👀
👍
Really pleased, I really am! Great!!
Absolutely fabulous by Martinelli and Tomiyasu
What a goal by martinelli
What a pass !!!!!
What a goal
Ya Martinelli is terrible and doesn’t deserve minutes and us that want to see him get a run of starts are delusional 😂
Technically fantastic goal, especially considering he just came on.
That goal was a beauty. A breath of fresh air.
I don’t see why he can’t play up top
yes PJ. I was not expecting him to score that goal. it looks easy. one thing about martinelli is the fact that he chases everything.
Well, the fans are vindicated, haha, that was beautiful.
(and I’m not on the side of starting Martinelli, but he should definitely be subbing in more to show if he can start. )
Well said Bob…give the guy a good 30 mins in a few games and let him start the odd EPL game.
This routine of giving him 1-5 mins every few games is BS and also can cause players to be over played…..e.g. Saka injury now
Martinelli is a beast. This guy is a gem. Saka needs a rest.
That technique is top quality
Martinelli definitely deserves to start more than Aubameyang now. Auba couldn’t have scored that.
Great goal
That’s the stuff!
I think arteta wasn’t happy he scored
Hahahahahaha 😂😂😂 come on man, you can’t really believe that.
Why?
We have our very own Mbappe or Halaand who rots on the bench. What a player!
Spot on HH. Arteta probably frowned on that. Now there’s pressure to start him
Why?
Because he scored SueP. It will be a hard job not to start martinelli in the next game
Hope he does Kstyx
Lokonga looking very leggy now, think it’s time to bring on AMN for some fresh legs in the midfield.
Good Sub
Never thought I’d see it.
Why indeed. Why does Arteta cling to his favorites? Tried and tested or simply biased?
Odegaard not doing it.
Saka MOTM 👍
Gabriel MOTM for me to be honest. Totally dominant over Wilson and stabled the base for our attack.
So aubameyang robs me of 3pts $60 and a personal bet… BENCHED next match!!!
Oh dear!!
Can’t believe that act of violence on Martinelli was not a penalty
Agree. Shoulders a slightly less pointy bone than the elbow but still a bone. Didn’t try to play the ball and hit his face, curious decision.
Important win! Onto Old Trafford on Thursday big performance needed 😄
Three points. Can’t argue with that. The game at Old Trafford will define the season. Certain players need to step up. Isn’t that right Auba and Ode?
But… but… How did we won against such great team, they played 1:1 with mighty Brighton two rounds before🤔
Pardon Lord Party Pooper?
Not at all Pat, I am very pleased with a win and the performance, just wanted to point out with a little sarcasm how stupid were those coments a week ago saying that Brighton played draw at Anfield.
LOL okay mate, i like a bit of sarcasm, but maybe we needa sarcasm emoji so others dont get upset lol
Fanbase is in a weird place currently with all the different currents that swirling around, misunderstandings are natural. Onwards and upwards 🙂