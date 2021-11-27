Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Newcastle in PL early kick-off

The teams are out for the early Saturday kick-off between Arsenal and Newcastle this afternoon, where we will be looking to claim an eighth straight win over their side.

Much of the talk in the build-up has been around the fact that this will be Eddie Howe’s first time in the dugout with his new club, especially as there was doubts that he would be there until he tested negative for Coronavirus yesterday.

His team are still in search of their first win of the 2021-22 season, having failed to win a single game in any competition, seeing their side drop to the bottom of the table, while Arsenal will be hoping they can claim all three points to see them move level on points with West Ham in fourth spot.

We were aware that we would be without Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac today, leading us to name the below line-up in our Predicted Team:
Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Saka, Partey, Lokonga, Smith Rowe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

As you can see, there was a couple names different to what was actually named.

Who else would you have started today? What are your score predictions on seeing the line-up?

Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Newcastle Newcastle

173 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Dan kit says:
    November 27, 2021 at 11:43 am

    Hopefully Martinelli gets more than his usual 28 seconds in injury time .

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      November 27, 2021 at 11:44 am

      COYG

      Reply
  2. Kedar says:
    November 27, 2021 at 11:45 am

    I don’t why Tierney is dropped again??
    Is hé having any fight with Arteta or he doesn’t fit in Arteta’s ethos now
    I hope Arteta is not loan him out

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      November 27, 2021 at 11:48 am

      Can’t start an attacking LB who can only whip long crosses and hope for our CF or RW to receive the ball

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        November 27, 2021 at 11:53 am

        Tierney is much more than that but It’s not his fault that he is being used in single way

        Reply
        1. gotanidea says:
          November 27, 2021 at 12:16 pm

          I bet nobody asked him to be so predictable in attacking. Tavares’ movements are the proof of the creativity freedom

          Reply
          1. Kedar says:
            November 27, 2021 at 1:22 pm

            There is no end product either from Tavares except inaccurate and needless shooting

            Reply
          2. Mambo says:
            November 27, 2021 at 1:22 pm

            Tierney is still our best LB, I really don’t have a clue what you’re going on about.

            Reply
    2. Eddie says:
      November 27, 2021 at 12:05 pm

      Can never satisfy fans though.
      Folks constantly accuse Teta of poor man management.
      KT has always been one of his most trusted players, the only reason Tavares came in was cuz of KT’s injury.
      Now that KT’s back, you just can’t drop Tavares because he had a bad game against Liverpool.

      Why does every decision the manager makes, fans try to make it look like he’s having issues with X player that’s why X player is not playing?
      When does it end?

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        November 27, 2021 at 12:13 pm

        Because of his history man..
        In 2 years he is having issues 2 players
        Ozil and Guendozi
        Not sure why he never choose Martinelli that’s another secret when it’s evident that he is much more hungrier than Aubameyang…

        Reply
        1. Bob says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:49 pm

          What issue did he have with Ozil? That was Emery. Arsenal higher ups decided to kick Ozil out because of his public statements about China.

          Reply
      2. Declan says:
        November 27, 2021 at 12:15 pm

        It doesn’t end Eddie, see a couple more posts below this one. I’m certainly with you on this subject, apparently a manager can’t make changes unless he’s being unfair to X player or is punishing X player for something. So much rhetorical hyperbole and It really grinds my gears.

        Reply
        1. Kedar says:
          November 27, 2021 at 12:27 pm

          There could be others reason as well like to boost Tavares Confidence…
          But we as a fans gets frustrated when we see something goes against our will or expectations and I don’t think it’s wrong to express your frustration here

          Reply
          1. David says:
            November 27, 2021 at 2:13 pm

            Expressing your frustration by trying to discredit the manager and questioning his integrity is uncalled for and dishonourable

            Reply
    3. guy says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:24 pm

      Kedar. Tierney not DROPPED! He lost his place through injury and must wait to get back in. Please use the correct word.

      Reply
  3. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 11:46 am

    Decent team, we should dominate which will hopefully allow Ode to play a free role.

    Would prefer Laca to Auba though, especially because Newcastle will prob sit deep.

    Reply
  4. gotanidea says:
    November 27, 2021 at 11:46 am

    A strong starting line-up. I bet Odegaard starts because Arteta would like to pin the Toons’ defenders down

    Reply
  5. Declan says:
    November 27, 2021 at 11:50 am

    I’m not expecting Newcastle to sit back as they have quite a potent strike force but they are suspect at the back which on both counts is the opposite of our team.

    Reply
  6. Reggie says:
    November 27, 2021 at 11:55 am

    Agree with most of team, send them out to put right their wrongs but Laccas treatment poor, singled out and dropped again, no wonder he want to go. Odergaard makes our front two weak but shouldn’t matter against poor Newcastle 4-0.

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      November 28, 2021 at 12:22 am

      Hahaha he was one of the worst on the pitch Vs Liverpool particularly tactically when ode came on too late we started beating the press through him (broke down shortly after but he was beating it.) Think Arteta got it wrong Vs liverpool on not bringing in ode for laca/lokonga and Tierney Vs tavares. Against high presses who will see a lot of the ball ode has to start over laca every time and against salah/Trent, Tierney all day. Otherwise should be based on form.

      Reply
  7. Sue says:
    November 27, 2021 at 11:56 am

    Come on you gunners!!!

    Awful conditions; hope all gooners/geordies arrived/return safely

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      November 27, 2021 at 12:19 pm

      You at the Emirates sue?

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        November 27, 2021 at 12:31 pm

        Not today, Kenya. Southampton is next for me!

        Reply
  8. mikey says:
    November 27, 2021 at 12:05 pm

    lmao this manager is so predictable Aubameyang played worse than lacazette and yet he gets dropped saka and smith rowe seem undroppable no matter how bad they play it seem the only way martinelli gets chance is if arteta get sack and new manager is brought in

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      November 27, 2021 at 12:19 pm

      Lacazette is leaving. We shouldn’t drop Smith-Rowe or Saka for a fans’ favourite like Martinelli, just because they have one bad game

      Reply
      1. Mambo says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:24 pm

        Please, Marinelli can play lw and SR in Odegaards place. Odeggard canbe on bench

        Reply
  9. Grandad says:
    November 27, 2021 at 12:13 pm

    For a number of reasons I am disappointed with the team selected and I am not as optimistic as some who predict a comfortable win.I would not be surprised if Newcastle get a ” bounce” from their new Manager and get a point, at least.Sorry to sound so despondent and hope I am proved wrong.

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      November 27, 2021 at 12:17 pm

      A draw is a possibility grandad, early kick off games are not out best games but I expect a hard fought win.

      Reply
  10. Kenya 001 says:
    November 27, 2021 at 12:14 pm

    Good lineup.COYG👌
    I think Tavares starts purely because
    couldn’t bench him. That error ftt55he made the past week, and then get benched could have ruined the boys confidence! Good thinking from the manager.

    Reply
    1. Iam_Deejaey says:
      November 27, 2021 at 12:26 pm

      Someone speaks sense finally

      Reply
  11. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 12:29 pm

    Hoping Newcastle give us a tough game, can only make the team better!

    A push over game todays won’t benefit us, barring the 3 points obv.

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      November 27, 2021 at 12:48 pm

      They are certainly not making it easy for us so far.

      Reply
  12. FootballisTrivial says:
    November 27, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Don’t see the point of Odegaard when you already have ESR. Maybe someone can explain his requirement in the team.

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      November 27, 2021 at 12:47 pm

      Øde is central mid behind striker and ESR is playing left mid.

      Reply
      1. FootballisTrivial says:
        November 27, 2021 at 12:56 pm

        Isn’t ESR a better fit for the role, and a better performer? Maybe Martinelli on the left could be tried?

        Reply
        1. Mambo says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:25 pm

          yes, thats what I thought too.

          Reply
    2. PJ-SA says:
      November 27, 2021 at 12:48 pm

      Its to give Ode a free role cz he’s a Ozil type play….loads of skill but doesn’t seem to siut the EPL either

      Reply
  13. Pco says:
    November 27, 2021 at 12:41 pm

    Callum Wilson is the type of striker we need!

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      November 27, 2021 at 12:45 pm

      I would prefer Calvert-Lewin

      Reply
  14. Ackshay says:
    November 27, 2021 at 12:46 pm

    Lack of runs is the reasons for most of our problems. Midfield dont give options when passing from the back and little to no runs from our attacking players when in opponent half.

    Reply
  15. Sean Williams says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:01 pm

    Lack of pace and intensity. If they play such slow sideways football it won’t entertain us or maybe even help us win. Is Aubameyang on the pitch?

    Reply
  16. Peterhos says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    So far I am enjoying this performance. No great cutting edge, but we are looking organised and a style of play is starting to evolve. A work in progress? Good to see Tavares and Tomiyasu playing with both feet.

    Reply
  17. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:02 pm

    Our press is so half hearted today, not looking good at all. Slow passing and Auba invisible.

    Need to pick it up!

    Reply
  18. Highbury Hero says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:06 pm

    That was extremely quick reflex from Ramsdale.

    Reply
  19. RW1 says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:07 pm

    Very poor … no movement no strategy no threat … we are just going to repeat the man utd mistake of keeping on a neophyte manager way out of his depth

    Reply
  20. Sue says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    Anfield hangover??

    Reply
  21. Ackshay says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:09 pm

    Why bother playing aubameyang if you are gonna play a playstyle that doesn’t suit him at all. Lacazette would suit this playstyle much better.

    Reply
    1. Kstyx says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:22 pm

      Did the play style ask him to miss that sitter?

      Reply
  22. Kedar says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    We only have possession… Nothing else so far

    Reply
    1. Perry ames says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:13 pm

      The miss of the century absolutely awful and he looks so disinterested

      Reply
  23. Kedar says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    How Aubameyang missed that??
    How

    Reply
  24. SueP says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:12 pm

    Gordon Bennett!!

    Reply
  25. RW1 says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:13 pm

    Aubemayang need to be put out to pasture … the fans who blasted ozil but tolerate this guy need to get real

    Reply
  26. Highbury Hero says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:14 pm

    Miss of the 21st century to rival Yakubu’s.

    Reply
  27. Sean Williams says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    Aubameyang hasn’t got it. Lost his edge. Age has betrayed him.

    Reply
    1. Ackshay says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:21 pm

      That’s not age related, his head is completely gone. Look at his face minutes after that miss, still calculating how he didn’t score.

      Reply
  28. Kev82 says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:15 pm

    2 of the bottom 3 have scored more goals than Arsenal – Progression 😆

    Reply
    1. RW1 says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:21 pm

      I believe it’s called the process

      Reply
      1. Kev82 says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:24 pm

        That’s what edu, vinai, Kronk Jr and Mr Arteta call it… The Arteta brigade think we’re massively improving 😜

        Reply
        1. Mambo says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:27 pm

          lol, I need what they smoking, its clearly the good shit.

          Reply
        2. Kedar says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:28 pm

          Same brigade used to smash Wenger on achieving top 4 but happy with this progress

          Reply
    2. Dan kit says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:21 pm

      And to think Kev I gave up a round of golf in gale force winds to watch this .

      Reply
      1. Kev82 says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:27 pm

        Playing a round of golf with storm Arwen seems more appealing Dan 😂

        Reply
    3. Sue says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:25 pm

      They’ll drive me to drink, Kev 🤣

      Reply
      1. Kev82 says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:30 pm

        Haha you’ll need a litre bottle of vodka after Thursday night then Sue 😆

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:33 pm

          And the rest 😝

          Reply
          1. Kev82 says:
            November 27, 2021 at 1:41 pm

            You’d be out like a light after a bottle of hooch Sue 😆 joking 😄

            Reply
            1. Sue says:
              November 27, 2021 at 1:49 pm

              🤣🤣 brilliant, love it! You’re not wrong!!

              Reply
              1. Kev82 says:
                November 27, 2021 at 1:54 pm

                Lol you wouldn’t be the only one Sue 🤪

                Reply
      2. Ackshay says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:41 pm

        Don’t drink and drive Sue😅

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:50 pm

          🤣👍 You’re on top form today, Ackshay

          Reply
  29. FootballisTrivial says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:16 pm

    Should Aubameyang be subbed off for that?

    Reply
  30. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:17 pm

    Not sure what Auba needs to do to get a solid run on the bench??

    Reply
  31. Kedar says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:19 pm

    What Tavares is doing…
    Only haywire shooting without any accuracy…

    Reply
  32. Sean Williams says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    It’s 0-0, bring Martinelli on.

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:23 pm

      Way too early….looking more like 88th minute sub followed by people saying, “Well he never changes a game for us” 😂

      Reply
      1. NY_Gunner says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:35 pm

        @PJ-SA
        Spot on Gooner…😂😂😂😂

        Reply
  33. Perry ames says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    Maybe the players need to spend more time doing shooting practice this next week as today has been embarrassing

    Reply
    1. Highbury Hero says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:23 pm

      Tell that to Tavares. Does he even aim for the goal? 😂

      Reply
      1. Ackshay says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:27 pm

        Bullshit tavares is the best shooter since Wilkinson. Just look at those kicks🤣

        Reply
        1. Sue says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:28 pm

          🤣🤣 love it

          Reply
        2. Mambo says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:29 pm

          Looks like Tavares is practicing his sand wedge shots

          Reply
      2. PJ-SA says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:27 pm

        Thought a couple of those were going for a throw in!

        Reply
  34. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:21 pm

    On a positive note….Gabriel seems to be completely dominating Wilson. Other than that, not too much.

    Reply
  35. Dan kit says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    Edge of your seat stuff ..
    Can not wait for the second half .

    Reply
  36. Quantic Dream says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    Bring on Tierney, Tavares is shit.

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:25 pm

      Shooting is terrible but at least he’s putting in a shift and trying to make something happen!

      I’d take off Auba and Ode long before him.

      Reply
      1. Highbury Hero says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:28 pm

        Agreed about Tavares and Ode.

        Reply
    2. Kstyx says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:47 pm

      Now u see Tavares

      Reply
  37. gotanidea says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:22 pm

    Odegaard lost the ball too many times in the first twenty minutes and Aubameyang should’ve buried it. White and Ramsdale were outstanding in the first half

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:27 pm

      Aubameyang should be subbed for Lacazzett…
      Martinelli for Odegaard…

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:30 pm

        Maybe Arteta will do that after eighty minutes, if we can’t score

        Reply
        1. Kedar says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:33 pm

          What’s the use doing that so late?

          Reply
          1. gotanidea says:
            November 27, 2021 at 1:36 pm

            I guess Arteta trusted Aubameyang and Odegaard, so he might keep them in the game for at least seventy minutes

            Reply
  38. Sean Williams says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Odegaard totally ineffectual. No intensity. No midfield maestro creating play. It’s a NO performance. We still have 45 min, give Martinelli a chance, Auba is not on the Arsenal planet…anonymous to say the least.

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:43 pm

      I don’t how he is better than Ozil in terms of Creativity…

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:43 pm

        Know*

        Reply
  39. Highbury Hero says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Not a bad half and not good either. We can’t break them. They are playing for a point and if they get us with a counter attack it is going to be very difficult.

    We must be 4th after this game so hoping for a different second half.

    Odergard and ESR still does not work.

    Reply
    1. RW1 says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:32 pm

      They are propping up the division for gods sake .. it was an awful 45 minutes of football

      Reply
    2. Kedar says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:32 pm

      We won’t even if we win because of our amazing GD
      Yes if we beat them by 14 goal margin then we can be on 4th

      Reply
    3. Kev82 says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:34 pm

      We’d have to win about 13-0 to go 4th 😅

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:35 pm

        Not 13-0… it should 14-0 because if we win by 13-0 then we will tie up GD with Westham…

        Reply
        1. Kev82 says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:37 pm

          And jump above them on goals scored 😜

          Reply
    4. Highbury Hero says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:44 pm

      🤕🤕🥴

      Reply
  40. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:30 pm

    Newcastle should’ve had a penalty 100%.

    Without Ramsdale we’d likely be around 13th in the table…single handedly (excuse the pun) keeping MA out of the sh!!te.

    Reply
    1. Kstyx says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:32 pm

      Well said

      Reply
    2. Mambo says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:34 pm

      There is no process, it is just lies that the vast majority of brainless fans will buy into.

      Reply
  41. Walex says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:32 pm

    Ozil didn’t do more worst than what aubameyang has been in the last couple of months.

    Reply
  42. Sean Williams says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:44 pm

    Saka’s ball great, reaction to it, sad.

    Reply
  43. Sue says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    SAKAAAAAAA!!!!!

    Reply
    1. Kstyx says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:49 pm

      He deserves that Sue. Been superb this second half

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:51 pm

        Damn right, Kstyx. Hope he can carry on 🤞

        Reply
  44. RW1 says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    Our best player deserves that …

    Reply
  45. Kedar says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:46 pm

    I hope he is not offside

    Reply
  46. SueP says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:47 pm

    Excellent!!

    Reply
  47. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Game plan working, bypass Auba and let our defence create!

    Reply
  48. Sean Williams says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    That was as sharp as a needle.

    Reply
  49. Kstyx says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:48 pm

    Now we see why Tavares is given that starting shirt. Not to take anything from the brilliant Tierney. But tavares has been unplayable

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:51 pm

      Tierney is we better than him
      Miles ahead in terms of quality

      Reply
  50. gotanidea says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    And some people here said Tavares was shit 😂

    Watch his creativity

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:52 pm

      I guess only one member…
      Not people buddy

      Reply
      1. Kedar says:
        November 27, 2021 at 1:53 pm

        And I think Tierney should be back against United

        Reply
        1. gotanidea says:
          November 27, 2021 at 1:56 pm

          As long as Tierney is reluctant to cut inside, he can’t be our main attacking LB

          Reply
          1. Kedar says:
            November 27, 2021 at 1:59 pm

            I don’t see Robertson and TAA cut inside every now and then but still they both are amazing as attacking fullbacks… And Liverpool doesn’t use Big strong and powerful CF yet they score many tap ins
            I don’t see Ashley Cole used to cut inside still they we

            Reply
            1. gotanidea says:
              November 27, 2021 at 2:06 pm

              Our left overload tactic requires a good attacking LB who can do more than just making long crosses from the byline. Watch how Italy and Man City play with their attacking LBs

              Reply
  51. Highbury Hero says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:50 pm

    Two more goals to go. We won’t be 4th as I have just been informed but if we keep beating the lesser teams it is only a matter of time.

    Reply
  52. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    Saka injured unfortunately, been completely overplayed already this season. Usage of our bench to keep players fresh has been poor even when cruising games…was always a risk.

    Reply
  53. Sue says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    MARTINELLIIIIIII what an introduction!

    Reply
    1. Kev82 says:
      November 27, 2021 at 2:02 pm

      Sweeeeet happy for Gabs 😄

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        November 27, 2021 at 2:06 pm

        Brilliant finish, Kev 👌

        Reply
        1. Kev82 says:
          November 27, 2021 at 2:15 pm

          Excellent Sue and wonderful assist from Tomiyasu 👀

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            November 27, 2021 at 2:31 pm

            👍

            Reply
  54. SueP says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Really pleased, I really am! Great!!

    Reply
  55. Kedar says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    Absolutely fabulous by Martinelli and Tomiyasu

    Reply
  56. Walex says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:56 pm

    What a goal by martinelli

    Reply
  57. Ackshay says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    What a pass !!!!!
    What a goal

    Reply
  58. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    Ya Martinelli is terrible and doesn’t deserve minutes and us that want to see him get a run of starts are delusional 😂

    Technically fantastic goal, especially considering he just came on.

    Reply
    1. Kstyx says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:59 pm

      That goal was a beauty. A breath of fresh air.

      Reply
    2. Kedar says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:59 pm

      I don’t see why he can’t play up top

      Reply
    3. Skills1000 says:
      November 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm

      yes PJ. I was not expecting him to score that goal. it looks easy. one thing about martinelli is the fact that he chases everything.

      Reply
  59. Bob says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:57 pm

    Well, the fans are vindicated, haha, that was beautiful.

    Reply
    1. Bob says:
      November 27, 2021 at 1:59 pm

      (and I’m not on the side of starting Martinelli, but he should definitely be subbing in more to show if he can start. )

      Reply
      1. PJ-SA says:
        November 27, 2021 at 2:09 pm

        Well said Bob…give the guy a good 30 mins in a few games and let him start the odd EPL game.

        This routine of giving him 1-5 mins every few games is BS and also can cause players to be over played…..e.g. Saka injury now

        Reply
  60. Skills1000 says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    Martinelli is a beast. This guy is a gem. Saka needs a rest.

    That technique is top quality

    Reply
  61. Kstyx says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:58 pm

    Martinelli definitely deserves to start more than Aubameyang now. Auba couldn’t have scored that.

    Reply
  62. Sean Williams says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    Great goal

    Reply
  63. Break-on-through says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    That’s the stuff!

    Reply
  64. Walex says:
    November 27, 2021 at 1:59 pm

    I think arteta wasn’t happy he scored

    Reply
    1. ArsenalWhy says:
      November 27, 2021 at 2:03 pm

      Hahahahahaha 😂😂😂 come on man, you can’t really believe that.

      Reply
    2. SueP says:
      November 27, 2021 at 2:04 pm

      Why?

      Reply
  65. Highbury Hero says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    We have our very own Mbappe or Halaand who rots on the bench. What a player!

    Reply
    1. Kstyx says:
      November 27, 2021 at 2:03 pm

      Spot on HH. Arteta probably frowned on that. Now there’s pressure to start him

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        November 27, 2021 at 2:05 pm

        Why?

        Reply
        1. Kstyx says:
          November 27, 2021 at 2:08 pm

          Because he scored SueP. It will be a hard job not to start martinelli in the next game

          Reply
          1. SueP says:
            November 27, 2021 at 2:09 pm

            Hope he does Kstyx

            Reply
  66. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:03 pm

    Lokonga looking very leggy now, think it’s time to bring on AMN for some fresh legs in the midfield.

    Reply
  67. Kstyx says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:06 pm

    Good Sub

    Reply
    1. Kstyx says:
      November 27, 2021 at 2:06 pm

      Never thought I’d see it.

      Reply
  68. Joe. S says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    Why indeed. Why does Arteta cling to his favorites? Tried and tested or simply biased?

    Reply
  69. Sean Williams says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:16 pm

    Odegaard not doing it.

    Reply
  70. Sue says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:20 pm

    Saka MOTM 👍

    Reply
  71. PJ-SA says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:21 pm

    Gabriel MOTM for me to be honest. Totally dominant over Wilson and stabled the base for our attack.

    Reply
  72. Ackshay says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:25 pm

    So aubameyang robs me of 3pts $60 and a personal bet… BENCHED next match!!!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      November 27, 2021 at 2:27 pm

      Oh dear!!

      Reply
  73. Sean Williams says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:26 pm

    Can’t believe that act of violence on Martinelli was not a penalty

    Reply
    1. Angus says:
      November 28, 2021 at 12:37 am

      Agree. Shoulders a slightly less pointy bone than the elbow but still a bone. Didn’t try to play the ball and hit his face, curious decision.

      Reply
  74. Kev82 says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:31 pm

    Important win! Onto Old Trafford on Thursday big performance needed 😄

    Reply
  75. Joe. S says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:36 pm

    Three points. Can’t argue with that. The game at Old Trafford will define the season. Certain players need to step up. Isn’t that right Auba and Ode?

    Reply
  76. Lord Mortivor says:
    November 27, 2021 at 2:45 pm

    But… but… How did we won against such great team, they played 1:1 with mighty Brighton two rounds before🤔

    Reply
    1. Admin Pat says:
      November 27, 2021 at 2:53 pm

      Pardon Lord Party Pooper?

      Reply
      1. Lord Mortivor says:
        November 27, 2021 at 3:03 pm

        Not at all Pat, I am very pleased with a win and the performance, just wanted to point out with a little sarcasm how stupid were those coments a week ago saying that Brighton played draw at Anfield.

        Reply
        1. Admin Pat says:
          November 27, 2021 at 5:05 pm

          LOL okay mate, i like a bit of sarcasm, but maybe we needa sarcasm emoji so others dont get upset lol

          Reply
        2. Angus says:
          November 28, 2021 at 12:25 am

          Fanbase is in a weird place currently with all the different currents that swirling around, misunderstandings are natural. Onwards and upwards 🙂

          Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs