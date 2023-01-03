Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Newcastle this evening

The teams are out for tonight’s fixture between Arsenal and Newcastle United, where first will take on third in the division.

The Gunners have the chance to go 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they take on the Toon tonight, and have the advantage in the personnel department also.

We are without key striker Gabriel Jesus, but Eddie Nketiah has more than proved his worth with goals in consecutive starts since Christmas. The English forward gets the nod once again to lead the line, while our rivals are also without their main outlet in attack in Alexander Isak.

We were predicting an unchanged line-up from the one which took on Brighton on New Years Eve, and as you can see we were spot on.

Mikel Arteta talks ahead of tough Newcastle clash

  2. Newcastle tonight….then Spurs and Man U in the EPL

    If we can get through Jan with 2 wins out of 3 I think we’ll be in for a very good chance at winning the league.

    Tonight is a very big potential banana skin, let’s hope we are up for it. We only have 4 games in the whole of Jan so resting players and fatigue won’t be an issue.

  3. Today we need to bury our few chances and stay sharp in defense for 90 minutes. No more brainfarts Saliba and Gabriel, please!

    COYG!!!!

  4. This was once a fixture where you could light your stove and put on your pot and know three points was coming to put in your pot

  5. I bet White and Saka can handle Joelinton, but Saint-Maximin’s trickeries in the second half could change that. This is why we need to score in the first twenty minutes of the game and I believe Martinelli/ Saka can do it

    Newcastle players bullied our players physically last season and I expect them to do it again to Odegaard, as they know Odegaard will make diagonal passes to their left wing. Unfortunately, we don’t have Smith-Rowe to play the right AM role differently, but Partey might be able to do it

      1. Smith-Rowe is more physical than Odegaard and he could surprise Newcastle if he replaces Odegaard in the second half, because his playing style as the right AM is different. Unfortunately, he is still injured

  6. Football is not all about analysis, most times we analyze nonsense and witness something else…. I only hope and wish our team the best. COYG

