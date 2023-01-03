Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Newcastle this evening

The teams are out for tonight’s fixture between Arsenal and Newcastle United, where first will take on third in the division.

The Gunners have the chance to go 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they take on the Toon tonight, and have the advantage in the personnel department also.

We are without key striker Gabriel Jesus, but Eddie Nketiah has more than proved his worth with goals in consecutive starts since Christmas. The English forward gets the nod once again to lead the line, while our rivals are also without their main outlet in attack in Alexander Isak.

We were predicting an unchanged line-up from the one which took on Brighton on New Years Eve, and as you can see we were spot on.

⚡️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️ 🇫🇷 Saliba at the back

🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield

🇧🇷 Martinelli on the wing Let’s start 2023 positively 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B1TN2fYDuQ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 3, 2023

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks ahead of tough Newcastle clash

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids