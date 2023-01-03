Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Newcastle this evening

The teams are out for tonight’s fixture between Arsenal and Newcastle United, where first will take on third in the division.
The Gunners have the chance to go 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table when they take on the Toon tonight, and have the advantage in the personnel department also.
We are without key striker Gabriel Jesus, but Eddie Nketiah has more than proved his worth with goals in consecutive starts since Christmas. The English forward gets the nod once again to lead the line, while our rivals are also without their main outlet in attack in Alexander Isak.
We were predicting an unchanged line-up from the one which took on Brighton on New Years Eve, and as you can see we were spot on.
⚡️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️
🇫🇷 Saliba at the back
🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield
🇧🇷 Martinelli on the wing
Let’s start 2023 positively 🙌 pic.twitter.com/B1TN2fYDuQ
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 3, 2023
Patrick
Looks like a pretty good team to me!
COYG!!!!!!
Newcastle tonight….then Spurs and Man U in the EPL
If we can get through Jan with 2 wins out of 3 I think we’ll be in for a very good chance at winning the league.
Tonight is a very big potential banana skin, let’s hope we are up for it. We only have 4 games in the whole of Jan so resting players and fatigue won’t be an issue.
We need to rest some players in the FA Cup match against the League One Side
We can and I would but we don’t really have to. How many games have our players played in the last 2 months? Not very many compared to a normal schedule that time of the year.
Today we need to bury our few chances and stay sharp in defense for 90 minutes. No more brainfarts Saliba and Gabriel, please!
COYG!!!!
This was once a fixture where you could light your stove and put on your pot and know three points was coming to put in your pot
I bet White and Saka can handle Joelinton, but Saint-Maximin’s trickeries in the second half could change that. This is why we need to score in the first twenty minutes of the game and I believe Martinelli/ Saka can do it
Newcastle players bullied our players physically last season and I expect them to do it again to Odegaard, as they know Odegaard will make diagonal passes to their left wing. Unfortunately, we don’t have Smith-Rowe to play the right AM role differently, but Partey might be able to do it
I don’t know if you’re right GAI but I don’t think we will be pushovers this time around.
COYG
I just hope it’s not another 4-4 game, don’t think my heart can handle it.
Hold on to your nerve. I’m trying my best
I hope Arteta and Odegaard analyzed their last meeting against Newcastle, SueP
Newcastle(Newsaudi) are 90% brawn 10% brain, i wouldnt risk esr in such a match.
Smith-Rowe is more physical than Odegaard and he could surprise Newcastle if he replaces Odegaard in the second half, because his playing style as the right AM is different. Unfortunately, he is still injured
Football is not all about analysis, most times we analyze nonsense and witness something else…. I only hope and wish our team the best. COYG
Great from Eddie not sure what Xhaka was thinking there. Positive start so far.