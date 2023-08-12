The teams are finally out as Arsenal look to begin their bid for the 2023-24 Premier League title with a home victory over Nottingham Forest.
The Gunners ran eventual champions Manchester City close for the title last term, and knowing that our rivals have already clinched a 3-0 win over Burnley yesterday, we cannot afford to start the new campaign slowly.
Thankfully we have already tasted victory last weekend, beating Pep Guardiola’s side in the Community Shield, but today’s test has it’s own challenges, although with much of our first-team squad available and the home crowd on our side, we should be able to make a statement in asserting our dominance from the off.
We know that we will be without both Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny today, which led us to predict the below in our preview earlier.
Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Timber
Odegaard Partey Rice
Saka Nketiah Martinelli
As you can see, we were pretty close, with just Gabriel Magalhaes making way for Kai Havertz in the selection.
🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️
🪵 Timber at the back
🍚 Rice in the middle
📞 Eddie leads the line
Will Thomas Partey or Rice be dropping back into a CB or FB role in defensive phases? What are your predictions after seeing the line-up?
Exciting attack minded line up. Can’t wait for kick off!
Me neither Jon although it’s on one channel havnt got
Would have loved Trossard instead of Eddie
Any pub showing it near you DAN?
Cheers Jon
I’m okay , just took the hit and added it to my subscription
Can cancel after a month
I’ll keep it then cancel December – Feb while.CL is on a break
Dan
It’s on the renamed BT channel TNT
Yeah havnt got on my subscription……have now lol ( I’ll cancel when the CL has a break )
Cost allot to have everything
It sure does
Me too prefer trossard
alright… wtf is going on with saka in midfield and rice at CB??? c
Am totally confused by this line-up!
I have to agree with you, had to read it twice looking for our defence. Hopefully it’s a masterstroke and we come out gunning. Come on Arsenal ❤️🤍 Let’s win everything this season. Red army!
Strange, stramge line, i dont get it at all. But nice to see Arteta shaking things up, just not this way and not necessarily these players in these positions. No Trossard?
Quite strange Sue, Rice center back! Or is it 3 at the back or are we gonna see partey slotting to right back? All in all hope we have a nice game.
Many wanted this…. So many pple complain last season about not switching tins up so We should nt complain. All our players are capable. If they can’t get the job done then we should nt blame Arteta for sticking with players who can get the job done
It’s about chemistry, Ordegaard has more chemistry with Haverts in the middle whereas of late Trossard and Smith Rowe have been mesmerising opponents in the left half space. It’s purely tactical
Perhaps Partey is at right back or perhaps a back three, we will find out at kick off.
Partey at rightback? Saliba has LCB with Gabriel and Kiwior both on bench? I am so confused by this line up.
It could be a gung-ho attacking formation with Timber and Partey taking turns to play inverted-fullback
Or maybe Rice will play false-CB with Timber playing inverted-LB. This would also be a very attacking tactic
False centre back? I’ve heard it all now. What next, an inverted goal keeper😂
Stones played false-CB last season, by playing CB when Man City didn’t have the ball and playing DM when they had the ball
Lol……….. Pls I can’t laugh now
Or it could be straight flat 3 CB formation of White, Saliba and Timber
3-2-4-1
White, Saliba, Timber
Partey and Rice in midfield
Saka Odegaard Havertz and Martinelli
Niketiah as CF
It will be our shape when we have the ball:
…….………….……. Ramsdale
……..…. White .… Saliba …. Rice
…………….. Partey……..… Timber
Saka . Odegaard . Havertz . Martinelli
…………………………. Nketiah
When we don’t have the ball, the formation would likely
become 4-1-4-1:
…….………….…….. Ramsdale
White ….. Saliba ….. Rice ….. Timber
………………………….. Partey
Saka . Odegaard . Havertz . Martinelli
…………………………. Nketiah
Yeah, that looks about right for the players selected.
Sky are predicting a back four of Partey, White, Saliba and Timber.
Arteta has confused me! Partey at RB, maybe?
I hope our opponents are confused as well?
Let’s go!!!
Not sure what’s in Arteta’s mind
In what shape we gonna play
Is Partey playing as RB or are we playing as flat 3 at back formation like 3-2-4-1
White, Saliba, Timber
Partey and Rice in deep Midfield
Saka Odegaard Havertz and Martinelli
Niketiah as CF
But confusing Line up
Tierney not even on the bench!
Clock ticking?
Arsenal 3 N Forest 0
I think its 3 4 3 formation. First game of the season. Let’s go boys. Talking about flexibility. Hope we see this a lot this season.
I don’t care much about any other decision Arteta made.
But not starting Trossard ahead of Nketieh?
I hope to be proved wrong but this lineup screams of a manager overthinking.
Of course yes
Clear as mud! I hope the players are fully aware of their roles as I cannot recollect this eleven in action in the pre season matches.Tierney on his way to Newcastle?
Nah, that would be only solidifying a water tight defense.
Duck me…. is this a 3 5 2?
Come on Eddie
KO delayed till 1pm
My word, Arteta certainly loves a mind game.
This team sheet have me beaten, though attacking formation formation nonetheless.
A set up that shows extreme confidence with the back four.
OT: Kick off DELAYED til 1pm, possibly longer Ticket technology system is the problem!
35000 fans OUTSIDE right now, at scheduled kickoff time.
Thanks for the info.
This line up suggests one of two things, either the gaffer has learned an awfully lot in the last campaign or he has totally gone of the rail.
Turner is aware of our usuall tactics and formations hence the total shake up to confuse him and his new team.
Oh, fair enough, was wondering if it was an attempt not just to get Hevertz in the team but to have him played in his favored spot, that he most likely will continues in.
I think Rice will take on the Stones like role. Trossard deserves a chance , the guy is good no debate, but remember he has always been more dangerous and lethal off the bench, him and Nelson. That is why Arteta spoke of “impacters” last season. And he seems to understand his role in the team
Yes my son and grandson are there and it’s total chaos at Emirates as new digital ticketing not working consistently. My two got in ok but tens of thousands still outside ground and game could be delayed even further. Likely large fine or sanctions if further delayed.
A nuisance but I’ve been watching the lionesses
Touch and go IF we can start by one o clock. Still loads of empty seats. And I had hoped to be playing bowls by 3pm. Sigh!
Think I”ll blame Wenger. Even the weather is ” his fault”!
The headlines are already written. “Shambles at The Emirates”
England 2 Columbia 1, Our own Alex Russo with both goals. HALF HOUR LEFT.
With the recently world cup style added time procedures, this game could go beyond 3:30 pm opening up a whole new can of worms.
This mess up of time, surely will affect the traveling team more.