The teams are finally out as Arsenal look to begin their bid for the 2023-24 Premier League title with a home victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners ran eventual champions Manchester City close for the title last term, and knowing that our rivals have already clinched a 3-0 win over Burnley yesterday, we cannot afford to start the new campaign slowly.

Thankfully we have already tasted victory last weekend, beating Pep Guardiola’s side in the Community Shield, but today’s test has it’s own challenges, although with much of our first-team squad available and the home crowd on our side, we should be able to make a statement in asserting our dominance from the off.

We know that we will be without both Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny today, which led us to predict the below in our preview earlier.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Timber

Odegaard Partey Rice

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

As you can see, we were pretty close, with just Gabriel Magalhaes making way for Kai Havertz in the selection.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 🪵 Timber at the back

🍚 Rice in the middle

📞 Eddie leads the line Time to set the tone, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/qctSrWBjzG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 12, 2023

Will Thomas Partey or Rice be dropping back into a CB or FB role in defensive phases? What are your predictions after seeing the line-up?

Patrick