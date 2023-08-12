Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Nottingham Forest on opening PL weekend

The teams are finally out as Arsenal look to begin their bid for the 2023-24 Premier League title with a home victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Gunners ran eventual champions Manchester City close for the title last term, and knowing that our rivals have already clinched a 3-0 win over Burnley yesterday, we cannot afford to start the new campaign slowly.

Thankfully we have already tasted victory last weekend, beating Pep Guardiola’s side in the Community Shield, but today’s test has it’s own challenges, although with much of our first-team squad available and the home crowd on our side, we should be able to make a statement in asserting our dominance from the off.

We know that we will be without both Gabriel Jesus and Mo Elneny today, which led us to predict the below in our preview earlier.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale
White Saliba Gabriel Timber
Odegaard Partey Rice
Saka Nketiah Martinelli

As you can see, we were pretty close, with just Gabriel Magalhaes making way for Kai Havertz in the selection.

Will Thomas Partey or Rice be dropping back into a CB or FB role in defensive phases? What are your predictions after seeing the line-up?

Patrick

    1. I have to agree with you, had to read it twice looking for our defence. Hopefully it’s a masterstroke and we come out gunning. Come on Arsenal ❤️🤍 Let’s win everything this season. Red army!

  4. Strange, stramge line, i dont get it at all. But nice to see Arteta shaking things up, just not this way and not necessarily these players in these positions. No Trossard?

    2. Many wanted this…. So many pple complain last season about not switching tins up so We should nt complain. All our players are capable. If they can’t get the job done then we should nt blame Arteta for sticking with players who can get the job done

    3. It’s about chemistry, Ordegaard has more chemistry with Haverts in the middle whereas of late Trossard and Smith Rowe have been mesmerising opponents in the left half space. It’s purely tactical

  7. It could be a gung-ho attacking formation with Timber and Partey taking turns to play inverted-fullback

    Or maybe Rice will play false-CB with Timber playing inverted-LB. This would also be a very attacking tactic

      1. It will be our shape when we have the ball:

        …….………….……. Ramsdale
        ……..…. White .… Saliba …. Rice
        …………….. Partey……..… Timber
        Saka . Odegaard . Havertz . Martinelli
        …………………………. Nketiah

        When we don’t have the ball, the formation would likely
        become 4-1-4-1:

        …….………….…….. Ramsdale
        White ….. Saliba ….. Rice ….. Timber
        ………………………….. Partey
        Saka . Odegaard . Havertz . Martinelli
        …………………………. Nketiah

  11. Not sure what’s in Arteta’s mind
    In what shape we gonna play
    Is Partey playing as RB or are we playing as flat 3 at back formation like 3-2-4-1

    White, Saliba, Timber
    Partey and Rice in deep Midfield
    Saka Odegaard Havertz and Martinelli
    Niketiah as CF

    But confusing Line up

  14. I think its 3 4 3 formation. First game of the season. Let’s go boys. Talking about flexibility. Hope we see this a lot this season.

  17. Clear as mud! I hope the players are fully aware of their roles as I cannot recollect this eleven in action in the pre season matches.Tierney on his way to Newcastle?

  20. My word, Arteta certainly loves a mind game.

    This team sheet have me beaten, though attacking formation formation nonetheless.

    A set up that shows extreme confidence with the back four.

  21. OT: Kick off DELAYED til 1pm, possibly longer Ticket technology system is the problem!
    35000 fans OUTSIDE right now, at scheduled kickoff time.

  22. Thanks for the info.

    This line up suggests one of two things, either the gaffer has learned an awfully lot in the last campaign or he has totally gone of the rail.

  23. I think Rice will take on the Stones like role. Trossard deserves a chance , the guy is good no debate, but remember he has always been more dangerous and lethal off the bench, him and Nelson. That is why Arteta spoke of “impacters” last season. And he seems to understand his role in the team

  24. Yes my son and grandson are there and it’s total chaos at Emirates as new digital ticketing not working consistently. My two got in ok but tens of thousands still outside ground and game could be delayed even further. Likely large fine or sanctions if further delayed.

  25. Touch and go IF we can start by one o clock. Still loads of empty seats. And I had hoped to be playing bowls by 3pm. Sigh!

    Think I”ll blame Wenger. Even the weather is ” his fault”!

  28. With the recently world cup style added time procedures, this game could go beyond 3:30 pm opening up a whole new can of worms.

    This mess up of time, surely will affect the traveling team more.

