Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Nottm Forest – Partey is back

Arsenal have suddenly developed a very long injury list towards the end of the season, and that may have contributed to our devastating defeat by Brighton last week, but considering that players that were still available we still had more than enough quality to win the game.
Maybe the motivation had been drained from the lads after watching Man City win so easily just before our game, or perhaps we are simply trying to find excuses for a lacklustre performance in front of our fans, which left a bitter taste in fans’ mouths as they streamed out of the Emirates long before the whistle blew.
But today, we are away in Nottingham, and no excuses will be accepted, as I believe Arteta will make sure the team understands that last week was unacceptable.
I think Arteta will still pick his strongest team available, which is what i predicted in my earlier post.
Here is the team I picked,
Ramsdale
White…Kiwior…Holding..Tierney
Partey…Xhaka
Odegaard
Trossard.. Jesus… Saka
And now we can compare that with Arteta’s final confirmed team here….
⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️️
🔙 Partey returns
🪄 Trossard starts
🌶️ Saka on the wing
Let's end our away campaign the way we started it 👊 pic.twitter.com/Auk2fHTyfB
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 20, 2023
Where?
Arsenal.com is down as well. Hope this isn’t a portent.
Okay all good lol
I guess this confirms the end for Tierney then?
Yes I think so
May be on his way to Newcastle
Good move for him
Newcastle doesn’t have quality LB
Dan Burn will be on bench from next season
Tierney will start as LB at Newcastle
Yes indeed Ken.It could also mean that Xhaka is not leaving.
Xhaka to Leverkusen almost confirmed
Reported by Romano
Last game of the season will show it, it depends on how he is after the game with the lap of honour at the end, mad isn’t it, he has gone from being one of the most despised players to one of the fan’s favourite in a matter of eighteen months, how mental is that, shows the character Xhaka has, most would have left after the way he had a go at the fans and the response he got after that game. I take my hat off to him and wish him all the best if he does go and he scored against Spurs
-It’s the end of Tierney at Arsenal
-Granit Xhaka is still probably going to leave (don’t see him been used as a permanent inverted LB
-Arteta will not drop his inverted left-back tactic anytime soon
I think your mistaken.Xhaka will take over as an inverted LB.
But I think if this the case Arteta is missing out a chance to do experiment…
We all know league is all but over…
And Forest will play for Their lives…
So it will be a tough match so experimenting in tough game to whether that experiment works or not is more effective than doing it in training or pre season game..
Especially when you can do experiment because you have nothing to play for and you have nothing to loose or win..
We not gonna win league this year and we not gonna finish below 2nd spot even though we loose our last 2 games as well
Yeah, that looks about as I see it.
Xhaka plays inverted LB despite leaving Arsenal? He isn’t better than Tierney in tight spaces, unless Partey plays there and Xhaka plays left AM as usual
We always use 3-2-4-1 formation when we have the ball. It’s just 4-3-3 on paper and when we don’t have the ball
But today it looks Xhaka won’t be playing Zinchenko’s role as inverted LB
I think we will play actual 3 at back instead of modified 3 at back…
Xhaka May play further up field
Trust me, our back-three will change into back-four when we don’t have the ball
The left DM will drop into the LB position as we always do, or one of the DMs will drop into the CB position as Man City always do
I think this is the final nail for Tierney and he will leave, which means we now have to spend more on getting a good left back, to be honest, I am a bit perplexed at this line up, Partey is distracted and has been poor since the West Ham game, let’s hope we get no less than 35 million for Tierney, that is a real shame if he goes and I think he will go to Newcastle and he will thrive. Going to be a tricky game today, Spurs losing brought a smile to my face, and hasn’t Emery done well this season.
And if Arteta wants to continue with 3 at back then he may need specialist LB just like pep
Second position is confirmed why doesn’t Arteta use the other young players and rest the likes of Saka and also see how these other players perform in a competitive match. With Xhaka likely to go is it not good to get someone from the juniors to play. We have players like Azeez who can get a run.
Our coach seems to be very stubborn or maybe he was just lucky that the team played very well until March. He makes a lot of unusual decisions.
Azez will not make it to the first team, just like Patino.
But they must get chances to play in meaningless games like these. to be honest our team is not bringing enough junior players to the first team. Now and again we need to have some junior players tried out. We are lacking in some areas and all we have been doing lately is buy buy. Some of the purchases like Lokonga, Tavares leaves wondering if we couldn’t have given an opportunity to a junior player. Can we really keep Elneny who just plays about 10 or less games a season and not give Azeez a chance.
The team cant be filling every position with a purchase. Edu and Arteta are really making weird decisions like selling Willock and buying Lokonga. Lets bring up some junior players and use the transfer budget for really top top talent.
Azeez is on loan
He is back at the club. Smith Rowe should also get a chance.
Simba, while our position is confirmed, Forests isn’t, they are still fighting relegation. If we play some of the juniors and lose, the other teams fighting relegation would probably put in complaints, which could cost us £’s. There is a law that says club’s have to play their strongest teams.
Why would they complain if we are using players on our roster. Should we not use players like Turner in these games who is a full international. Are we going to be fined for playing Nelson and Nketiah?
I’m afraid Nottingham will win this. They need one more win to avoid relegation while our team is likely already apathetic about playing for nothing
Looks like a back three to me and not with Xhaka at LB, as someone said.
If thats the case I like the set up, given our injuries
