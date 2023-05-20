Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Nottm Forest – Partey is back

Arsenal have suddenly developed a very long injury list towards the end of the season, and that may have contributed to our devastating defeat by Brighton last week, but considering that players that were still available we still had more than enough quality to win the game.

Maybe the motivation had been drained from the lads after watching Man City win so easily just before our game, or perhaps we are simply trying to find excuses for a lacklustre performance in front of our fans, which left a bitter taste in fans’ mouths as they streamed out of the Emirates long before the whistle blew.

But today, we are away in Nottingham, and no excuses will be accepted, as I believe Arteta will make sure the team understands that last week was unacceptable.

I think Arteta will still pick his strongest team available, which is what i predicted in my earlier post.

Here is the team I picked,

Ramsdale

White…Kiwior…Holding..Tierney

Partey…Xhaka

Odegaard

Trossard.. Jesus… Saka

And now we can compare that with Arteta’s final confirmed team here….

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚡️️ 🔙 Partey returns

🪄 Trossard starts

🌶️ Saka on the wing Let's end our away campaign the way we started it 👊 pic.twitter.com/Auk2fHTyfB — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 20, 2023

