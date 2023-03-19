Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Palace today with Martinelli leading the line again

There is no doubt that Mikel Arteta will be feeling a bit stressed when deciding who to play in today’s match at the Emirates.

Not only did we see Saliba and Tomiyasu go off injured against Sporting, we also had six of our team playing 90 minutes or more just 60 hours ago, and there is bound to be a bit of tiredness in their overworked legs.

The good thing is that we facing a Crystal Palace side that is seriously lacking in confidence and have had seven defeats and five draws in their 12 games since Christmas, and apparently haven’t had a shot on goal in their last three fixtures.

But the Gunners do have the massive incentive of being able to go 8 points clear of Manchester City if they can keep the momentum to get their sixth win in a row, and can go into the international break for a deserved rest!

Well, here is my team prediction, for the reasons I outlined in my earlier Match Preview….

Ramsdale

White, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney

Xhaka, Partey, Odegaard

Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

And now it is time to find out which XI Arteta has chosen to start the game….

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️ 💪 Holding at the back

🧱 Xhaka in midfield

🪄 Trossard up top



Let’s finish strongly before the international break! pic.twitter.com/JiqPbwkkN1 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 19, 2023

Come on you Gooners!!!!!

