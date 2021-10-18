Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side

The teams are out for tonight’s clash as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal play host to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side.

The Gunners come into the clash in good form, despite dropping two points in their most recent Premier League fixture when playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Brighton, winning the three league outings prior to that.

Crystal Palace have been in fine form since the start of the campaign, with only title challengers Chelsea and Liverpool managing to claim victories against their side.

All of that will count for nothing once kick off commences however, and judging by Arteta’s line-up, our focus is going to be on offense rather than defence.

Does Arteta’s line-up fill you with confidence? What is your scoreline prediction after seeing the teams?

  1. Declan says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    Saha out, not even on bench.

    1. Sue says:
      October 18, 2021 at 7:17 pm

      He’s ill, goal-machine Benteke comes in.

      1. Skills1000 says:
        October 18, 2021 at 7:32 pm

        Hi Sue. How is it going to be tonight?
        I’m predicting Arsenal 3: Palace 1

        1. Sue says:
          October 18, 2021 at 7:34 pm

          Hey Skills.. 2-0 to the Arsenal 🙂

  2. AY75 says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    Good line-up, I would have picked Lacazette or Martinelli over Aubameyang though….. Anyways…. COYG!!

  3. Walex says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    Aubameyang is a flop he shouldn’t be on the starting line up Mr Arteta

    1. Sue says:
      October 18, 2021 at 7:19 pm

      He’s going to score now you’ve said that 😄

      1. Uzi Ozil says:
        October 18, 2021 at 7:22 pm

        Sue, I think so too…

        1. Sue says:
          October 18, 2021 at 7:29 pm

          I hope so, Uzi. He likes a goal when Mike Dean’s about…

      2. Kenya 001 says:
        October 18, 2021 at 7:35 pm

        He better start scoring I need more than two goals from him to boost my score on fantasy!

    2. Eddie says:
      October 18, 2021 at 7:26 pm

      Really now? We always have to bash some of our players each time the lineup is released?
      Is Auba going to be the next scapegoat since Xhaka and Leno are both out?

  4. Kenya 001 says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:22 pm

    The line Up looks good, now it’s up to the boys to turn up. I expect no less than 3 points. At some point I’d like to see laca and martineli given a run they are fresh with no international duty on them.

  5. gotanidea says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:24 pm

    No Zaha and Eze, it means no excuse for being conceded from Palace’s counter-attack

    Vieira seems like he wants to score from set-pieces, by starting the game with Edouard and Benteke. This is why Aubameyang should help in defending set-pieces

    Palace won’t be able to press us high up the pitch for more than twenty minutes, because of their striker types. If they can do constant high pressing, I hope Arteta won’t repeat his mistakes in Brighton

    1. Skills1000 says:
      October 18, 2021 at 7:35 pm

      @GAI. I’m optimistic about Arsenal this season.
      Watch out for surprises.
      We will make top 4.

      Man City
      Chelsea
      Liverpool
      Arsenal

      That is my top 4 prediction.

      COYG

  6. Crowther says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    Arsenal to win 3 -1 Or 3 nil

  7. Eddie says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:27 pm

    Strong line up, good one.
    Good luck to the boys, hope they secure all the 3 points.
    COYG

  8. Stephanie says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:28 pm

    Excellent Lineup

    COYG!

  9. NY_Gunner says:
    October 18, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Partway is gonna have his hands full…🤔

