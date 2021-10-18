Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side

The teams are out for tonight’s clash as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal play host to Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace side.
The Gunners come into the clash in good form, despite dropping two points in their most recent Premier League fixture when playing out a 0-0 stalemate with Brighton, winning the three league outings prior to that.
Crystal Palace have been in fine form since the start of the campaign, with only title challengers Chelsea and Liverpool managing to claim victories against their side.
All of that will count for nothing once kick off commences however, and judging by Arteta’s line-up, our focus is going to be on offense rather than defence.
⭐️ OUR STARTING XI ⭐️
🏴 @KieranTierney1 starts
🏴 @BukayoSaka87 on the wing
🇬🇦 @Auba leads the line
#️⃣ #ARSCRY
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 18, 2021
Does Arteta’s line-up fill you with confidence? What is your scoreline prediction after seeing the teams?
Patrick
Saha out, not even on bench.
He’s ill, goal-machine Benteke comes in.
Hi Sue. How is it going to be tonight?
I’m predicting Arsenal 3: Palace 1
Hey Skills.. 2-0 to the Arsenal 🙂
Good line-up, I would have picked Lacazette or Martinelli over Aubameyang though….. Anyways…. COYG!!
Aubameyang is a flop he shouldn’t be on the starting line up Mr Arteta
He’s going to score now you’ve said that 😄
Sue, I think so too…
I hope so, Uzi. He likes a goal when Mike Dean’s about…
He better start scoring I need more than two goals from him to boost my score on fantasy!
Really now? We always have to bash some of our players each time the lineup is released?
Is Auba going to be the next scapegoat since Xhaka and Leno are both out?
The line Up looks good, now it’s up to the boys to turn up. I expect no less than 3 points. At some point I’d like to see laca and martineli given a run they are fresh with no international duty on them.
No Zaha and Eze, it means no excuse for being conceded from Palace’s counter-attack
Vieira seems like he wants to score from set-pieces, by starting the game with Edouard and Benteke. This is why Aubameyang should help in defending set-pieces
Palace won’t be able to press us high up the pitch for more than twenty minutes, because of their striker types. If they can do constant high pressing, I hope Arteta won’t repeat his mistakes in Brighton
@GAI. I’m optimistic about Arsenal this season.
Watch out for surprises.
We will make top 4.
Man City
Chelsea
Liverpool
Arsenal
That is my top 4 prediction.
COYG
Arsenal to win 3 -1 Or 3 nil
Strong line up, good one.
Good luck to the boys, hope they secure all the 3 points.
COYG
Excellent Lineup
COYG!
Partway is gonna have his hands full…🤔