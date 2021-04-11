Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Sheffield United tonight

The teams are out for tonight’s clash at Bramall Lane between Arsenal and Sheffield United.

The Gunners will be hoping to regain ninth place in the division when they take on the bottom of the table side.

Having picked up points in only 20% of their league matches this term, you could be excused for thinking this could be a walk in the park, but unfortunately that would be the ideal tripping-up point.

Arsenal have unfortunately struggled to win a number of these so-called easier fixtures, but there will be no excuse for failing to win tonight.

They arrive without a win in four, and with one eye on their Europa League quarter-final clash with Slavia Prague coming up on Thursday, and the three points today could well boost our morale ahead of that fixture.

We are without David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, while Arsenal.com also named Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe as doubts for tonight, which led us to name the below as our predicted line-up for this evening.

Predicted Arsenal XI as stated in our Team News earlier on:

Leno

Chambers Holding Mari Cedric

Partey Xhaka

Saka Lacazette Willian

Aubameyang

There were reports on Twitter of Aubameyang possibly missing out with the flu this evening, but as nothing was later stated on Arsenal’s official website, we decided to include him regardless.

Below you can see the official starting eleven however.

Is there any doubt that this Arsenal team will claim all three points this evening?

Patrick