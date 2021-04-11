Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Sheffield United tonight

The teams are out for tonight’s clash at Bramall Lane between Arsenal and Sheffield United.
The Gunners will be hoping to regain ninth place in the division when they take on the bottom of the table side.
Having picked up points in only 20% of their league matches this term, you could be excused for thinking this could be a walk in the park, but unfortunately that would be the ideal tripping-up point.
Arsenal have unfortunately struggled to win a number of these so-called easier fixtures, but there will be no excuse for failing to win tonight.
They arrive without a win in four, and with one eye on their Europa League quarter-final clash with Slavia Prague coming up on Thursday, and the three points today could well boost our morale ahead of that fixture.
We are without David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, while Arsenal.com also named Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe as doubts for tonight, which led us to name the below as our predicted line-up for this evening.
Predicted Arsenal XI as stated in our Team News earlier on:
Leno
Chambers Holding Mari Cedric
Partey Xhaka
Saka Lacazette Willian
Aubameyang
There were reports on Twitter of Aubameyang possibly missing out with the flu this evening, but as nothing was later stated on Arsenal’s official website, we decided to include him regardless.
Below you can see the official starting eleven however.
Team news is in…
Martinelli in attack
Mari returns
Chambers starts
#️⃣ #SHUARS
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 11, 2021
Is there any doubt that this Arsenal team will claim all three points this evening?
Patrick
I think Arteta is trying to improve his players’ confidence before going to Prague, hence the very strong line-up. I’m glad Ceballos returns to the CAM position and I predict he’ll make at least two crucial through balls from there
Like he has so many in past right??..he us utter rubbish and should be send back to Madrid asap. I hope we don’t start slotting Saka back at LB, he is too talented and a creator, why waste him playing as LB. Why not keep playing Cedric there.
This is Ceballos’ second start as a no 10 under Arteta. He made two great through balls when starting as a CAM in 2021 and he’s definitely more visionary than Smith-Rowe/ Odegaard
About Soares, I think he’s unfit or tired after facing Slavia Prague
Saka could be playing as LB today and Ceballos as Number 10 CAM
Martinelli on left and Pepe on Right
It will be really interesting and exciting to see Saka and Martinelli both on left side..
Both can run riot there..
It could also be a back 3 with Saka and Ceballos as wing backs.
Ceballos as wing back!😂😭🤩
Highly improbable, because Ceballos is very slow
I know. . .
I thought I was the crazy one, they are showing 3 – 5 – 2 as formation ! ! !
So I will go with yet another crazy one
3 – 3 – 1 – 3
Martinelli – Laca – Pepe
Saka
Xhaka – Partey – Ceballos
Mari – Holding – Chambers
Leno
Good line up, lot of attacking threat.
Bloody hell – Martinelli 😅 COYG
Took a bunch of injuries and sickness but he’s getting a start 😃
He’s been eased in 😆
ION… Cavani!!!!
At last sue 😂
He will probably have a stinker now
COYG
Woohoo!!
The scores are going well for you this weekend, Dan 👍
“Eased In” – According to Arsenal dictionary means:
1. Willian is quarantined.
2. Auba has recieved red card.
3. Auba is having a flu.
🤣 Very good, Vinod!!
I just saw sue last minute goal lol
I see your looking at everybody else’s prediction ,I’ve been doing the same 😂
Too many breathing down my neck, Dan, I have to 😄
Wow! Martinelli starts!
Arteta should go he is confused my heart is broken with my dear club
I think Arteta is going to experiment for the remaining league games to assess his youngsters. That should be a welcome move. I think we must now consider the next 8 games as part of preseason preparation.
Different from what I thought but hopefully we’ll get 3 points
COYG
This team could have been played 6 months ago but is only now being played because Bellerin Gabriel Cedric Odegaard ESR Auba are being saved for Prague.
Having said that Sheffield Utd are down so we should win comfortably.
I wouldn’t expect it to be an easy game.
Good to see Azeez, is ESR also injured?
Yes – ankle
Finally we were enjoying an injury free season, what a turnaround!
Glad Martinelli is getting a start. Just hope if he has a poor game people take into account he’s about as match fit as my grandmother 😅 sure he’ll look great though!
You need to change your name 😜
Well, finally our noises have worked on martinelli
I never expected that
Martinelli should have played more games at crucial times. Playing him at this time when the season is almost over makes no sense. The truth is, if we dont win the europa league and dont make top4 at the end of the season, then Arteta must go
Bench looks a bit light. We can always move Saka forward if we need a goal but it would be better to have a more proven attacker to bring on fresh
Oh, I guess that’s Willian. Hopefully won’t be needed and Nelson and azeez can get some game time.
@Davi highly doubt Azeez or Nelson will get game time. My guess is
Willian for Martinelli
Cedric for Pepe
Elneny for Partey
Agree, but I can still hope. Would really like to see how azeez does at this level
@Davi Me too. I really would like Arteta to consider the rest of the games as preseason.
Do either of you think that Arteta really thinks a top 6 finish is a possibility?
@SueP If I don’t think Arteta is now looking at the table, just trying to assess his youngsters for the remaining games. Top 6 – 8 will just be considered as a byproduct.
Bench looks good to me.
Maybe you’re right but I’d rather see Balogun instead of Nketiah if we need a goal (not that he’s proven at this level of course)
Totally agree with you Davi.
Ceballos nooooooo, Martinelli yessssssssss.
And spurs just lost.
That is sweet result…
Greenwood took his goal expertly
If Martinelli plays a blinder and wins us the game single-handedly does that mean a) Arteta is a genius for bringing him along slowly or b) Arteta is clueless for not starting him from day one?
Asking for a friend.
Option C. Arteta is (hopefully is becomes a was) afraid because of his inexperience.
Sitting on the fence with that one Trudeau??
More just pointing out Arteta is in an impossible situation on this one.
If I had to get off the fence, I’d be on the side of bringing him along slowly. Fingers crossed the time is right, could make a huge difference to building up for next year.
Arteta just can not choose the right line up, if he fixes one place he messes up another. Why oh why would you play Saka as LB, the dude is our best creative player and he is struggling from fatigue because of too much football. What does Arteta do?, Plays him as LB just when he came back from injury not even upfront and rests Cedric who has played way less football then Saka. Completely clueless manager. Can’t wait to see back of him.
Finally finally, am a big critic of Arteta but I give this one to him. Great line up, I’ve always been saying it, use Saka as cover for Tierney not Cedric. We are winning this 1-4. COYG.
Hoping Azeez gets some minutes, my favourite youngster at Arsenal.
I like the balance of the team and the fact that Ceballos will be played in the number ten role which I think is his best position.Let’s hope Martinelli’s season finally takes off tonight.
Let’s not raise our expectations on Martinelli. He’s no ronaldo or Messi. Let’s pray he gets a good game.
10pts already from this weekend prediction arsenal please make this a correct score for me
the sound on BT sport on my tv sounds like a dalek
Xhaka at Lb
Look like
Even Ceballos also playing wide on left
Saka is very central and forward for a left back….. ha ha
On what position Ceballos is playing??
Xhaka ceballos sharing the left back position. Takes 2 to replace tierney
Our press is looking poor, almost non existent. Very slow build up,hope we pick it up
Clearly players are focusing on Europa now
It is all about Thursday though.
Protect Partey Xhaka Saka Pepe Lacazette…
Pépé’s is very frustrating…
Always looses possession easily
Pepe should do better. Losing ball and heavy first touch.
Boom!!!!
I know it’s lowly SheffU 🙄 but that was a cracking goal
Well done Cellabos
One you can call an Arsenal Goal
What a goal!!
Typical old Arsenal Goal
Brilliant from Ceballos 👍
Martinelli has contributed more in 30 mins than Aubameyang in the last many many games
Agreed, night and day.
Gotanidea is spot on! Ceballos glorious flick led to Lacazette’s opener. I’m waiting for the second one from Ceballos :))
He’ll be brimming with that
I like when Mari plays, we generally look a lot more solid.