Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Sheffield United tonight

The teams are out for tonight’s clash at Bramall Lane between Arsenal and Sheffield United.

The Gunners will be hoping to regain ninth place in the division when they take on the bottom of the table side.

Having picked up points in only 20% of their league matches this term, you could be excused for thinking this could be a walk in the park, but unfortunately that would be the ideal tripping-up point.

Arsenal have unfortunately struggled to win a number of these so-called easier fixtures, but there will be no excuse for failing to win tonight.

They arrive without a win in four, and with one eye on their Europa League quarter-final clash with Slavia Prague coming up on Thursday, and the three points today could well boost our morale ahead of that fixture.

We are without David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, while Arsenal.com also named Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe as doubts for tonight, which led us to name the below as our predicted line-up for this evening.

Predicted Arsenal XI as stated in our Team News earlier on:

Leno
Chambers Holding Mari Cedric
Partey Xhaka
Saka Lacazette Willian
Aubameyang

There were reports on Twitter of Aubameyang possibly missing out with the flu this evening, but as nothing was later stated on Arsenal’s official website, we decided to include him regardless.

Below you can see the official starting eleven however.

Is there any doubt that this Arsenal team will claim all three points this evening?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. gotanidea says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:06 pm

    I think Arteta is trying to improve his players’ confidence before going to Prague, hence the very strong line-up. I’m glad Ceballos returns to the CAM position and I predict he’ll make at least two crucial through balls from there

    Reply
    1. Logic says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:25 pm

      Like he has so many in past right??..he us utter rubbish and should be send back to Madrid asap. I hope we don’t start slotting Saka back at LB, he is too talented and a creator, why waste him playing as LB. Why not keep playing Cedric there.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        April 11, 2021 at 6:42 pm

        This is Ceballos’ second start as a no 10 under Arteta. He made two great through balls when starting as a CAM in 2021 and he’s definitely more visionary than Smith-Rowe/ Odegaard

        About Soares, I think he’s unfit or tired after facing Slavia Prague

        Reply
  2. Kedar says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Saka could be playing as LB today and Ceballos as Number 10 CAM
    Martinelli on left and Pepe on Right
    It will be really interesting and exciting to see Saka and Martinelli both on left side..
    Both can run riot there..

    Reply
    1. Vinod says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:14 pm

      It could also be a back 3 with Saka and Ceballos as wing backs.

      Reply
      1. CorporateMan says:
        April 11, 2021 at 6:22 pm

        Ceballos as wing back!😂😭🤩

        Reply
      2. gotanidea says:
        April 11, 2021 at 6:23 pm

        Highly improbable, because Ceballos is very slow

        Reply
        1. Vinod says:
          April 11, 2021 at 6:24 pm

          I know. . .

          Reply
          1. Vinod says:
            April 11, 2021 at 7:01 pm

            I thought I was the crazy one, they are showing 3 – 5 – 2 as formation ! ! !

            So I will go with yet another crazy one
            3 – 3 – 1 – 3
            Martinelli – Laca – Pepe
            Saka
            Xhaka – Partey – Ceballos
            Mari – Holding – Chambers
            Leno

  3. Vinod says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Good line up, lot of attacking threat.

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Bloody hell – Martinelli 😅 COYG

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:10 pm

      Took a bunch of injuries and sickness but he’s getting a start 😃

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        April 11, 2021 at 6:12 pm

        He’s been eased in 😆

        ION… Cavani!!!!

        Reply
        1. Dan kit says:
          April 11, 2021 at 6:14 pm

          At last sue 😂
          He will probably have a stinker now
          COYG

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            April 11, 2021 at 6:29 pm

            Woohoo!!
            The scores are going well for you this weekend, Dan 👍

        2. Vinod says:
          April 11, 2021 at 6:19 pm

          “Eased In” – According to Arsenal dictionary means:
          1. Willian is quarantined.
          2. Auba has recieved red card.
          3. Auba is having a flu.

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            April 11, 2021 at 6:30 pm

            🤣 Very good, Vinod!!

          2. Dan kit says:
            April 11, 2021 at 6:34 pm

            I just saw sue last minute goal lol
            I see your looking at everybody else’s prediction ,I’ve been doing the same 😂

          3. Sue says:
            April 11, 2021 at 6:40 pm

            Too many breathing down my neck, Dan, I have to 😄

  5. Ayan says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Wow! Martinelli starts!

    Reply
  6. Sammygunner says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Arteta should go he is confused my heart is broken with my dear club

    Reply
    1. Vinod says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:12 pm

      I think Arteta is going to experiment for the remaining league games to assess his youngsters. That should be a welcome move. I think we must now consider the next 8 games as part of preseason preparation.

      Reply
  7. Innit says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:07 pm

    Different from what I thought but hopefully we’ll get 3 points
    COYG

    Reply
    1. Wyoming says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:20 pm

      This team could have been played 6 months ago but is only now being played because Bellerin Gabriel Cedric Odegaard ESR Auba are being saved for Prague.
      Having said that Sheffield Utd are down so we should win comfortably.

      Reply
      1. Davi says:
        April 11, 2021 at 6:23 pm

        I wouldn’t expect it to be an easy game.

        Reply
  8. Vinod says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:09 pm

    Good to see Azeez, is ESR also injured?

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:12 pm

      Yes – ankle

      Reply
      1. Vinod says:
        April 11, 2021 at 6:22 pm

        Finally we were enjoying an injury free season, what a turnaround!

        Reply
  9. MartinelliTheBench says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:12 pm

    Glad Martinelli is getting a start. Just hope if he has a poor game people take into account he’s about as match fit as my grandmother 😅 sure he’ll look great though!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:44 pm

      You need to change your name 😜

      Reply
  10. Adega Olatunji says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    Well, finally our noises have worked on martinelli

    Reply
  11. SueP says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:14 pm

    I never expected that

    Reply
    1. Skills1000 says:
      April 11, 2021 at 7:04 pm

      Martinelli should have played more games at crucial times. Playing him at this time when the season is almost over makes no sense. The truth is, if we dont win the europa league and dont make top4 at the end of the season, then Arteta must go

      Reply
  12. Davi says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:19 pm

    Bench looks a bit light. We can always move Saka forward if we need a goal but it would be better to have a more proven attacker to bring on fresh

    Reply
    1. Davi says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:22 pm

      Oh, I guess that’s Willian. Hopefully won’t be needed and Nelson and azeez can get some game time.

      Reply
      1. Vinod says:
        April 11, 2021 at 6:28 pm

        @Davi highly doubt Azeez or Nelson will get game time. My guess is
        Willian for Martinelli
        Cedric for Pepe
        Elneny for Partey

        Reply
        1. Davi says:
          April 11, 2021 at 6:32 pm

          Agree, but I can still hope. Would really like to see how azeez does at this level

          Reply
          1. Vinod says:
            April 11, 2021 at 6:37 pm

            @Davi Me too. I really would like Arteta to consider the rest of the games as preseason.

          2. SueP says:
            April 11, 2021 at 6:43 pm

            Do either of you think that Arteta really thinks a top 6 finish is a possibility?

          3. Vinod says:
            April 11, 2021 at 6:48 pm

            @SueP If I don’t think Arteta is now looking at the table, just trying to assess his youngsters for the remaining games. Top 6 – 8 will just be considered as a byproduct.

    2. Declan says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:31 pm

      Bench looks good to me.

      Reply
      1. Davi says:
        April 11, 2021 at 6:36 pm

        Maybe you’re right but I’d rather see Balogun instead of Nketiah if we need a goal (not that he’s proven at this level of course)

        Reply
        1. Declan says:
          April 11, 2021 at 6:46 pm

          Totally agree with you Davi.

          Reply
  13. Declan says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:27 pm

    Ceballos nooooooo, Martinelli yessssssssss.
    And spurs just lost.

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:31 pm

      That is sweet result…
      Greenwood took his goal expertly

      Reply
  14. Trudeau says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:30 pm

    If Martinelli plays a blinder and wins us the game single-handedly does that mean a) Arteta is a genius for bringing him along slowly or b) Arteta is clueless for not starting him from day one?

    Asking for a friend.

    Reply
    1. Vinod says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:36 pm

      Option C. Arteta is (hopefully is becomes a was) afraid because of his inexperience.

      Reply
    2. SueP says:
      April 11, 2021 at 6:44 pm

      Sitting on the fence with that one Trudeau??

      Reply
      1. Trudeau says:
        April 11, 2021 at 7:03 pm

        More just pointing out Arteta is in an impossible situation on this one.

        If I had to get off the fence, I’d be on the side of bringing him along slowly. Fingers crossed the time is right, could make a huge difference to building up for next year.

        Reply
  15. Logic says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    Arteta just can not choose the right line up, if he fixes one place he messes up another. Why oh why would you play Saka as LB, the dude is our best creative player and he is struggling from fatigue because of too much football. What does Arteta do?, Plays him as LB just when he came back from injury not even upfront and rests Cedric who has played way less football then Saka. Completely clueless manager. Can’t wait to see back of him.

    Reply
  16. Chapo says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    Finally finally, am a big critic of Arteta but I give this one to him. Great line up, I’ve always been saying it, use Saka as cover for Tierney not Cedric. We are winning this 1-4. COYG.

    Reply
  17. PJ-SA says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:35 pm

    Hoping Azeez gets some minutes, my favourite youngster at Arsenal.

    Reply
  18. Grandad says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:35 pm

    I like the balance of the team and the fact that Ceballos will be played in the number ten role which I think is his best position.Let’s hope Martinelli’s season finally takes off tonight.

    Reply
  19. Phenom says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:38 pm

    Let’s not raise our expectations on Martinelli. He’s no ronaldo or Messi. Let’s pray he gets a good game.

    Reply
  20. Samson Afolayan says:
    April 11, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    10pts already from this weekend prediction arsenal please make this a correct score for me

    Reply
  21. SueP says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:02 pm

    the sound on BT sport on my tv sounds like a dalek

    Reply
  22. Ackshay says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:08 pm

    Xhaka at Lb

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      April 11, 2021 at 7:10 pm

      Look like
      Even Ceballos also playing wide on left

      Reply
  23. Declan says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    Saka is very central and forward for a left back….. ha ha

    Reply
  24. Kedar says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    On what position Ceballos is playing??

    Reply
    1. Ackshay says:
      April 11, 2021 at 7:22 pm

      Xhaka ceballos sharing the left back position. Takes 2 to replace tierney

      Reply
  25. PJ-SA says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    Our press is looking poor, almost non existent. Very slow build up,hope we pick it up

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      April 11, 2021 at 7:22 pm

      Clearly players are focusing on Europa now

      Reply
  26. Wyoming says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:23 pm

    It is all about Thursday though.
    Protect Partey Xhaka Saka Pepe Lacazette…

    Reply
  27. Kedar says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Pépé’s is very frustrating…
    Always looses possession easily

    Reply
  28. Vinod says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:30 pm

    Pepe should do better. Losing ball and heavy first touch.

    Reply
  29. Sue says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    Boom!!!!

    Reply
  30. SueP says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    I know it’s lowly SheffU 🙄 but that was a cracking goal

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      April 11, 2021 at 7:36 pm

      Well done Cellabos

      Reply
    2. Vinod says:
      April 11, 2021 at 7:36 pm

      One you can call an Arsenal Goal

      Reply
  31. Vinod says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    What a goal!!

    Reply
  32. Kedar says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Typical old Arsenal Goal

    Reply
  33. Dan kit says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:36 pm

    Brilliant from Ceballos 👍

    Reply
  34. FootballisTrivial says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    Martinelli has contributed more in 30 mins than Aubameyang in the last many many games

    Reply
    1. MartinelliTheBench says:
      April 11, 2021 at 7:46 pm

      Agreed, night and day.

      Reply
  35. Dendrite says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:38 pm

    Gotanidea is spot on! Ceballos glorious flick led to Lacazette’s opener. I’m waiting for the second one from Ceballos :))

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      April 11, 2021 at 7:44 pm

      He’ll be brimming with that

      Reply
  36. PJ-SA says:
    April 11, 2021 at 7:46 pm

    I like when Mari plays, we generally look a lot more solid.

    Reply

