Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Slavia Prague

The teams are out as Arsenal look to gain an advantage from their home leg of the Europa League first-leg clash against Slavia Prague.
The visitors have impressed on the road in the two previous rounds, winning in England and Scotland against Leicester and Rangers, and will be hoping they can make that three on the bounce.
Arsenal didn’t win their last away leg either, but they already had a two-goal lead going into the second-leg before losing 1-0 to Olympiacos which still saw them through.
The Gunners had already confirmed that they would be without the likes of David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, which led us to name the following predicted line-up earlier on of:
Leno
Bellerin Holding Mari Soares
Partey Xhaka
Saka Smith Rowe Willian
Aubameyang
Mikel Arteta decided to name the following however, with just two changes from what we had expected.
📋 Tonight's team news…
🏴 @EmileSmithRowe starts
🇵🇹 @OficialCedric at left back
🇫🇷 @LacazetteAlex leads the line
#️⃣ #UEL
Are you happy with the named XI? Will Arteta’s decision to bench Auba come back to haunt him?
Patrick
So glad ESR and Saka are back! COYG
Would’ve liked to have seen Martinelli in the role that Willian is playing tonight. We need to keep Slavia on the back foot whilst our midfield and defence do their job. Thank god it’s nowhere near some of the predictions of Pepe, Willian and Aubamayang. Bellerin has got to be on his toes tonight and do what he’s paid for ie DEFEND properly
It is baffling!! No doubt we’ll see him for the odd 10 minutes or so…
No Martinelli again 😂
Anyway COYG
I wonder what he has to do to get a start!
Good question but maybe he hasn’t come back from the injury very well or he sits around the training ground drinking beer and back-talking the manager – he is one of those bad kids who sit in the back of the class?
We have no way of knowing of course as he never gets a chance to show us for meaningful minutes and Arteta doesn’t say anything (and I realize that he is under no obligation but if he were a bit more forthcoming it could defuse some of the angst).
Joel Lopez can replace Soares if he becomes injured. Unfortunately Chambers is unfit, so we’ll rely on Bellerin for aerial duels with Slavia Prague’s LW
Benching Aubameyang and Pepe is a good decision, because we need attackers who make us win the ball possession like Willian, Smith-Rowe and Saka. Slavia Prague’s defenders are dominant in the air and they’d probably sit back in the first twenty minutes, so it’d be useless to start Aubameyang and Pepe
Great lineup… Nice to see ESR and Saka again.
No complaint from me. Good luck boys, no matter how bad this season has been, as a fan I wish y’all luck and hope you get the win tonight.
Only 5 games stands between your way and European glory.
So go for it..
COYG!
May be Martinelli on left and ESR and Number 10
Is Laca captain for the match?
I thought Bellerin was… ?
I think it would be Bellerin. He is the oldster
Great lineup. Hopefully William turn up too.
A little disappointed to see Willian starting and would liked to have seen Mari over Gabriel but I’m not the manager. Good luck everyone COYG.
Same here… Let’s even see the whole young guns play together for once to kinda have an idea of what the future holds..
I rather see a :
Martinelli
Odegaard smith-rowe saka
Xhaka partey
Lopez Gabriel holding cedric
Leno
But we wish the lads selected success today
Pls what of odegaad why his he absent
Injured…
I am worried about this game. I pray the team does bot underestimate the opponent.