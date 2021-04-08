Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Slavia Prague

The teams are out as Arsenal look to gain an advantage from their home leg of the Europa League first-leg clash against Slavia Prague.

The visitors have impressed on the road in the two previous rounds, winning in England and Scotland against Leicester and Rangers, and will be hoping they can make that three on the bounce.

Arsenal didn’t win their last away leg either, but they already had a two-goal lead going into the second-leg before losing 1-0 to Olympiacos which still saw them through.

The Gunners had already confirmed that they would be without the likes of David Luiz and Kieran Tierney, which led us to name the following predicted line-up earlier on of:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Mari Soares

Partey Xhaka

Saka Smith Rowe Willian

Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta decided to name the following however, with just two changes from what we had expected.

Are you happy with the named XI? Will Arteta’s decision to bench Auba come back to haunt him?

Patrick