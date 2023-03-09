Arsenal News Arsenal previews

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Sporting in Lisbon tonight… Kiwior makes debut

So we are just one hour away from the start of our game against Sporting in Lisbon, and we are all impatiently waiting to see the starting X! that Arteta puts out tonight.

We all know the boss is keen to give some of our lesser-used players a chance to shine, but with a sudden glut of injuries and “illnesses” ahead of the game, Arteta may not have qute so many options as he expected.

The fact is that even with all the facts at our disposal, we still have absolutely no idea what the starting line-up will look like when the teams are finally announced, but as the Sporting boss himself agreed, the team will be strong whoever Arteta picks.

Well, I had a stab at predicting the team earlier, and this was my idea…..

Turner
White – Saliba – Holding – Tomiyasu
Elneny – Jorginho – Smith-Rowe
Saka – Martinelli – Nelson

So let’s see if I was anywhere close..

And HERE IS THE OFFICIAL TEAM at last….

Arsenal XI v Sporting:

Turner,
White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko,
Jorginho, Vieira, Xhaka,
Nelson, Saka
Martinelli.

Well, I got the front three right!!!

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

WATCH – Arteta discusses Arsenal’s trip to Lisbon, the injury and illness problems and the possible return of Jesus…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

More Stories / Latest News
Sporting boss says Arsenal “are always strong”, no matter who plays…
Sporting v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for EL clash
Arsenal Women’s Australian international Steph Catley will miss Reading match due to injury
Posted by

Tags Sporting v Arsenal

12 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Well Odeggard, Partey and Gabriel get a rest while we still have a strong line up. I guess at least one of Saka or Martinelli would be on the bench if we didn’t have all our back up injured. Same for Zinchenko and Xhaka.

    Suprised tomi didn’t get the start though

    Reply

  6. Martinelli used to play CF very well in EL two seasons ago. I think EPL CBs are still too intense to him, but maybe he can handle Sporting CBs physically

    If I were Arteta, I would’ve benched Saka and fielded Cozier-Duberry instead. I think Saka needs some rest

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs