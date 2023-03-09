Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Sporting in Lisbon tonight… Kiwior makes debut

So we are just one hour away from the start of our game against Sporting in Lisbon, and we are all impatiently waiting to see the starting X! that Arteta puts out tonight.
We all know the boss is keen to give some of our lesser-used players a chance to shine, but with a sudden glut of injuries and “illnesses” ahead of the game, Arteta may not have qute so many options as he expected.
The fact is that even with all the facts at our disposal, we still have absolutely no idea what the starting line-up will look like when the teams are finally announced, but as the Sporting boss himself agreed, the team will be strong whoever Arteta picks.
Well, I had a stab at predicting the team earlier, and this was my idea…..
Turner
White – Saliba – Holding – Tomiyasu
Elneny – Jorginho – Smith-Rowe
Saka – Martinelli – Nelson
So let’s see if I was anywhere close..
And HERE IS THE OFFICIAL TEAM at last….
Arsenal XI v Sporting:
Turner,
White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko,
Jorginho, Vieira, Xhaka,
Nelson, Saka
Martinelli.
Well, I got the front three right!!!
Well Odeggard, Partey and Gabriel get a rest while we still have a strong line up. I guess at least one of Saka or Martinelli would be on the bench if we didn’t have all our back up injured. Same for Zinchenko and Xhaka.
Suprised tomi didn’t get the start though
Good line up, interesting to see how Kiwior plays…
There’s a bug going through the squad, lots of them not feeling well.
Sporting CP 1 vs 3 Arsenal
COYG 🔴⚪️
Where is our captain
He could be one of the I’ll players.
Not I’ll but ill 😂
The Kiwor selection is pleasing and it will be interesting to see how the front three line up.I hope Nelson plays on the right with Saka on the left, his natural side.
Martinelli used to play CF very well in EL two seasons ago. I think EPL CBs are still too intense to him, but maybe he can handle Sporting CBs physically
If I were Arteta, I would’ve benched Saka and fielded Cozier-Duberry instead. I think Saka needs some rest
