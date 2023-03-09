Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Sporting in Lisbon tonight… Kiwior makes debut

So we are just one hour away from the start of our game against Sporting in Lisbon, and we are all impatiently waiting to see the starting X! that Arteta puts out tonight.

We all know the boss is keen to give some of our lesser-used players a chance to shine, but with a sudden glut of injuries and “illnesses” ahead of the game, Arteta may not have qute so many options as he expected.

The fact is that even with all the facts at our disposal, we still have absolutely no idea what the starting line-up will look like when the teams are finally announced, but as the Sporting boss himself agreed, the team will be strong whoever Arteta picks.

Well, I had a stab at predicting the team earlier, and this was my idea…..

Turner

White – Saliba – Holding – Tomiyasu

Elneny – Jorginho – Smith-Rowe

Saka – Martinelli – Nelson

So let’s see if I was anywhere close..

And HERE IS THE OFFICIAL TEAM at last….

Arsenal XI v Sporting:

Turner,

White, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko,

Jorginho, Vieira, Xhaka,

Nelson, Saka

Martinelli.

Well, I got the front three right!!!

