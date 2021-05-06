Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Villarreal for a place in the final

We are around an hour away until tonight’s huge semi-final clash between Arsenal and Villarreal at the Emirates, with a place in the Europa League final at stake.

The Gunners might be a little confident after the way they finished off the first-leg last week, earning an away goal as well as looking extremely dangerous in attack.

Our win at the weekend can’t have hurt the morale of our side either, leading from the sixth minute of play until the final whistle against Newcastle.

The manager kept lips tightly sealed ahead of tonight’s selection, refusing to rule out or talk up whether key players like Kieran Tierney, David Luiz or Alexandre Lacazette were in line to feature, which led us to predict this line-up earlier on today:

Leno
Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Aubameyang

As you can see, Mikel Arteta had slightly different ideas.


Edit. Xhaka pulled up in the warm-up and has been replaced by Tierney

This line-up hasn’t clouded the confidence I have had throughout the day that Arsenal WILL get the job done, although it would obviously have been a huge boost if Tierney had been ready to start.

It looks to me as if Saka has returned to left back, with Xhaka taking up his usual role in midfield, but time will tell.

What are your predictions after seeing the team?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. Reggie says:
    May 6, 2021 at 6:46 pm

    Doesn’t matter who is in the team if we win, if we dont, everything matters. COYG!

    Reply
    1. Reggie says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:38 pm

      Only need 1-0 but i actually think we have far better players than Villareal and we will beat them 3-0.

      Reply
      1. Atid says:
        May 6, 2021 at 7:48 pm

        4141?

        Leno
        Bellerin Holding Mari Xhaka
        Partey
        Pepe Smith-Rowe Odegaard Saka
        Aubameyang

        Reply
    2. Oyama says:
      May 6, 2021 at 8:05 pm

      Xhaka out injured, Tierney in

      Reply
  2. gotanidea says:
    May 6, 2021 at 6:48 pm

    If we lose, it’ll be because of the protesters outside the Emirates. Why can’t they do it tomorrow??

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      May 6, 2021 at 6:52 pm

      What????

      Reply
    2. Reggie says:
      May 6, 2021 at 6:55 pm

      Dont be a fool GOI.

      Reply
    3. Declan says:
      May 6, 2021 at 6:56 pm

      Nothing to do with Villarreal then?

      Reply
    4. Dennis Moriarty says:
      May 6, 2021 at 6:58 pm

      GAI is this genuine? You really feel that a protest outside the stadium could have an adverse effect on professional footballers? Heard it all now.

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        May 6, 2021 at 7:14 pm

        If I could hear the annoying noise when Arsenal played against Everton, let alone the players

        Reply
        1. SueP says:
          May 6, 2021 at 7:18 pm

          I understand your concern goi
          I am hopeful that any goings on outside the ground don’t affect what is going on inside. Perhaps your nerves are getting the better of you

          Reply
          1. gotanidea says:
            May 6, 2021 at 7:23 pm

            The protesters could’ve enjoyed tonight’s match at home and complain about it outside the stadium tomorrow. I really don’t understand why they need to do it in this crucial time

        2. A J says:
          May 6, 2021 at 7:24 pm

          Top flight Pro Footballers hearing “annoying noise” ?????????

          Tottenham away is nice and peaceful then !

          Sorry GAI, but that is the very sort of weak losing mentality we need to eradicate from our club

          Reply
          1. Sue says:
            May 6, 2021 at 7:31 pm

            Sorry gai, I’m with AJ 👍

    5. Atid says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:52 pm

      They protested before the players got there then turned to roaring home the players on their arrival. Proper support if you ask me. Wish I could have been there.

      Reply
  3. Uzi Ozil says:
    May 6, 2021 at 6:50 pm

    Arsenal please don’t make the fans be mocked ridiculously today. If we win, it’s gonna be an all English affair in Europe. My only fear is we have the tendency to bottle up when it matters most. CoyG’

    Reply
  4. Declan says:
    May 6, 2021 at 6:52 pm

    Saka at left back?

    Reply
  5. RSH says:
    May 6, 2021 at 6:54 pm

    Win or the seasons a bust. All comes down to this…

    Reply
  6. Lugdush says:
    May 6, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    Good line up…i would prefer Martinelli on the left and esr at n10, but it’s ok for me. I like the tándem between saka and esr at the left.

    Reply
  7. Sean M says:
    May 6, 2021 at 6:57 pm

    Either Saka LWB or ESR CM. Either way, pretty attacking lineup and great to see KT and Laca on the bench. COYG!!

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:01 pm

      Yes… These only possibilities we can see

      Reply
  8. Seroti says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:00 pm

    Arteta has just throw is all but nothing dice and I kind of om with team selection.

    Reply
  9. Sue says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    The nerves are jangling a little…. Come on boys, make us proud!
    Would love to see a frontflip! Being 90%, would Auba be up for it??!! COYG

    Reply
    1. Alanball08 says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:13 pm

      sue 3 front flips will do tonight
      E Can’t say he hasn’t put a team that isn’t going for it tonight
      Will smash them to bits tonight
      4-1

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        May 6, 2021 at 7:32 pm

        4-1 😝 I think we’ll all be doing frontflips, Alan!!

        Reply
  10. Stephanie says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:07 pm

    COYG 💕

    Reply
  11. David Rusa says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    The rowdy fans obviously have an effect. Can’t they find another day to demonstrate? These demonstrators are disruptive and whoever supports their action isn’t serious. Instead of focusing on the game we are talking about a group of people whose sole aim is disruption. I am sorry nobody can convince me that all those demonstrators are our fans. What is their motive today? Does Kroenke sleep at Emirates? This is an act in bad taste!

    Reply
    1. Atid says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:57 pm

      Are you there outside the ground? The videos I have seen clearly show the fans supporting the players on their arrival and only protesting about kroenke before that. Don’t be so judgemental of what BT want to show, obviously BT want to show bad elements of the people that wanted the ESL, as the ESL was not going to be on BT.

      Reply
  12. Sean Williams says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Got to say it as many supporters will be thinking it. Xhaka left back????? Arteta is an obstinate ‘Shmuck’, using an Americanism. Hard to believe.

    Reply
    1. RW1 says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:13 pm

      Sadly not anymore

      Reply
    2. Declan says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:14 pm

      Saka at left back I would think.

      Reply
      1. Silentstan says:
        May 6, 2021 at 7:21 pm

        mmm maybe

        Reply
      2. gotanidea says:
        May 6, 2021 at 7:29 pm

        I believe it’ll be the usual asymmetrical 4-3-3, with Smith-Rowe at Ceballos’ post:

        ……………………… Leno
        Bellerin . Holding . Mari . Xhaka
        …………………….. Partey
        ………… Odegaard …………. Smith-Rowe
        Saka ………………………………….. Pepe
        ……………………… Aubameyang

        Smith-Rowe will interchange between left side and center of the midfield, whereas Odegaard will drop deep more often and move to the middle occasionally. Both will try to pass diagonally, after one side is overloaded by the opponents

        Reply
  13. Chuma Ikeazor says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    No fear… Go Gooners. Glory calls.

    Reply
  14. Lokosoft says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:11 pm

    In as much as I always love my beloved team to win, I pray we lose this one cos it might be a blessing in disguise for the future……. Dealing with serious mixed feelings here

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:15 pm

      You should never want Arsenal to lose. No mixed feelings. By winning it might bring a winning mentality.

      Reply
      1. Lokosoft says:
        May 6, 2021 at 7:32 pm

        SueP not if the reward in the future is greater than the sacrifice of the past……. Losing will make them keep trusting a rubbish process we all are still unable to see clearly after almost a season and a half,

        Arteta basically depends on luck and winning this might get his job more secured which I am not in support of. They say no pain no gain

        Reply
  15. Timothy says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    I’ll take, settle 4 a 1-0 2 the Arsenal!! from Timmy Blazen Gunner Paul in Bermuda Gunner’s 4 life! 👋👍✌️🙏

    Reply
  16. Biscuitbum says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    There’s no point in not starting with Tierney, given that out season hinges on this game. Even if he breaks down, we can get him fit for next season. Basically it’s shit or bust time.

    Reply
    1. SueP says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:20 pm

      I understand where you are coming from, but if Arsenal play brightly from the off, then do you not think that protecting Tierney for as long as possible is a good idea? God forbid he gets injured again.

      Reply
  17. John says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    3-1 Arsenal win tonight.

    Reply
  18. Silentstan says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:19 pm

    I think that selection is bizarre.
    Xhaka should be alongside Partey, alas we have no holding mf.
    We will concede and need to score at least 3.

    Reply
    1. Gogo says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:28 pm

      Xhaka is beside Partey, Saka at LB

      Reply
    2. gotanidea says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:30 pm

      I think it’ll be the usual asymmetrical 4-3-3, with Smith-Rowe at Ceballos’ post:

      ……………………… Leno
      Bellerin . Holding . Mari . Xhaka
      …………………….. Partey
      ………… Odegaard …………. Smith-Rowe
      Saka ………………………………….. Pepe
      ……………………… Aubameyang

      Smith-Rowe will interchange between left side and center of the midfield, whereas Odegaard will drop deep more often and move to the middle occasionally. Both will try to pass diagonally, after one side is overloaded by the opponents

      Reply
      1. Indian Gunner London says:
        May 6, 2021 at 7:40 pm

        GAI: If this is the formation, we are done for. Lord help us.
        My view is it is 4-2-3-1 (which I think has a narrow chance of squeaking through) as below:-
        …………………….Leno……………………
        Bellerin Holding Mari Saka
        …………….Partey Xhaka……………
        …..Pepe Odegaard ESR…..
        …………….Aubameyang………..

        Reply
        1. gotanidea says:
          May 6, 2021 at 7:56 pm

          I like your formation. But someone has to stay behind to stop Chukwueze’s counter-attacks, hence Xhaka plays LB

          Reply
  19. Sean Williams says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:50 pm

    Looks like Saka LB….good that it’s not Xhaka. COYG!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  20. Basil says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    Whatever the formation, whatever the team, all I want is Arsenal in the freaking finals.

    Reply
  21. Dunchirado says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:52 pm

    No matter the information Arteta use this night, at this stage it will difficult to beat this Emery side…I see Man Utd vs Villarreal in the Final.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      May 6, 2021 at 7:56 pm

      My son in law is a Manc, he said he’d rather play Villarreal as they’ve (MU) struggled against us lately!! 😳

      Xhak out > Tesco in!

      Reply
  22. Mikki says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    Where did you get your line up from ?

    Reply
  23. Sean Williams says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:57 pm

    Yeahhhh Tierney. Thank you!!!

    Reply
  24. Bur says:
    May 6, 2021 at 7:59 pm

    I am a bit nervous over this team selection and it starts with the goal keeper. But still ……..here’s hoping!

    Reply

