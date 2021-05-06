Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Villarreal for a place in the final

We are around an hour away until tonight’s huge semi-final clash between Arsenal and Villarreal at the Emirates, with a place in the Europa League final at stake.
The Gunners might be a little confident after the way they finished off the first-leg last week, earning an away goal as well as looking extremely dangerous in attack.
Our win at the weekend can’t have hurt the morale of our side either, leading from the sixth minute of play until the final whistle against Newcastle.
The manager kept lips tightly sealed ahead of tonight’s selection, refusing to rule out or talk up whether key players like Kieran Tierney, David Luiz or Alexandre Lacazette were in line to feature, which led us to predict this line-up earlier on today:
Leno
Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney
Partey Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Aubameyang
As you can see, Mikel Arteta had slightly different ideas.
Edit. Xhaka pulled up in the warm-up and has been replaced by Tierney
This line-up hasn’t clouded the confidence I have had throughout the day that Arsenal WILL get the job done, although it would obviously have been a huge boost if Tierney had been ready to start.
It looks to me as if Saka has returned to left back, with Xhaka taking up his usual role in midfield, but time will tell.
What are your predictions after seeing the team?
Patrick
Doesn’t matter who is in the team if we win, if we dont, everything matters. COYG!
Only need 1-0 but i actually think we have far better players than Villareal and we will beat them 3-0.
4141?
Leno
Bellerin Holding Mari Xhaka
Partey
Pepe Smith-Rowe Odegaard Saka
Aubameyang
Xhaka out injured, Tierney in
If we lose, it’ll be because of the protesters outside the Emirates. Why can’t they do it tomorrow??
What????
Dont be a fool GOI.
Nothing to do with Villarreal then?
GAI is this genuine? You really feel that a protest outside the stadium could have an adverse effect on professional footballers? Heard it all now.
If I could hear the annoying noise when Arsenal played against Everton, let alone the players
I understand your concern goi
I am hopeful that any goings on outside the ground don’t affect what is going on inside. Perhaps your nerves are getting the better of you
The protesters could’ve enjoyed tonight’s match at home and complain about it outside the stadium tomorrow. I really don’t understand why they need to do it in this crucial time
Top flight Pro Footballers hearing “annoying noise” ?????????
Tottenham away is nice and peaceful then !
Sorry GAI, but that is the very sort of weak losing mentality we need to eradicate from our club
Sorry gai, I’m with AJ 👍
They protested before the players got there then turned to roaring home the players on their arrival. Proper support if you ask me. Wish I could have been there.
Arsenal please don’t make the fans be mocked ridiculously today. If we win, it’s gonna be an all English affair in Europe. My only fear is we have the tendency to bottle up when it matters most. CoyG’
Saka at left back?
Win or the seasons a bust. All comes down to this…
Good line up…i would prefer Martinelli on the left and esr at n10, but it’s ok for me. I like the tándem between saka and esr at the left.
Either Saka LWB or ESR CM. Either way, pretty attacking lineup and great to see KT and Laca on the bench. COYG!!
Yes… These only possibilities we can see
Arteta has just throw is all but nothing dice and I kind of om with team selection.
The nerves are jangling a little…. Come on boys, make us proud!
Would love to see a frontflip! Being 90%, would Auba be up for it??!! COYG
sue 3 front flips will do tonight
E Can’t say he hasn’t put a team that isn’t going for it tonight
Will smash them to bits tonight
4-1
4-1 😝 I think we’ll all be doing frontflips, Alan!!
COYG 💕
The rowdy fans obviously have an effect. Can’t they find another day to demonstrate? These demonstrators are disruptive and whoever supports their action isn’t serious. Instead of focusing on the game we are talking about a group of people whose sole aim is disruption. I am sorry nobody can convince me that all those demonstrators are our fans. What is their motive today? Does Kroenke sleep at Emirates? This is an act in bad taste!
Are you there outside the ground? The videos I have seen clearly show the fans supporting the players on their arrival and only protesting about kroenke before that. Don’t be so judgemental of what BT want to show, obviously BT want to show bad elements of the people that wanted the ESL, as the ESL was not going to be on BT.
Got to say it as many supporters will be thinking it. Xhaka left back????? Arteta is an obstinate ‘Shmuck’, using an Americanism. Hard to believe.
Sadly not anymore
Saka at left back I would think.
mmm maybe
I believe it’ll be the usual asymmetrical 4-3-3, with Smith-Rowe at Ceballos’ post:
……………………… Leno
Bellerin . Holding . Mari . Xhaka
…………………….. Partey
………… Odegaard …………. Smith-Rowe
Saka ………………………………….. Pepe
……………………… Aubameyang
Smith-Rowe will interchange between left side and center of the midfield, whereas Odegaard will drop deep more often and move to the middle occasionally. Both will try to pass diagonally, after one side is overloaded by the opponents
No fear… Go Gooners. Glory calls.
In as much as I always love my beloved team to win, I pray we lose this one cos it might be a blessing in disguise for the future……. Dealing with serious mixed feelings here
You should never want Arsenal to lose. No mixed feelings. By winning it might bring a winning mentality.
SueP not if the reward in the future is greater than the sacrifice of the past……. Losing will make them keep trusting a rubbish process we all are still unable to see clearly after almost a season and a half,
Arteta basically depends on luck and winning this might get his job more secured which I am not in support of. They say no pain no gain
I’ll take, settle 4 a 1-0 2 the Arsenal!! from Timmy Blazen Gunner Paul in Bermuda Gunner’s 4 life! 👋👍✌️🙏
There’s no point in not starting with Tierney, given that out season hinges on this game. Even if he breaks down, we can get him fit for next season. Basically it’s shit or bust time.
I understand where you are coming from, but if Arsenal play brightly from the off, then do you not think that protecting Tierney for as long as possible is a good idea? God forbid he gets injured again.
3-1 Arsenal win tonight.
I think that selection is bizarre.
Xhaka should be alongside Partey, alas we have no holding mf.
We will concede and need to score at least 3.
Xhaka is beside Partey, Saka at LB
GAI: If this is the formation, we are done for. Lord help us.
My view is it is 4-2-3-1 (which I think has a narrow chance of squeaking through) as below:-
…………………….Leno……………………
Bellerin Holding Mari Saka
…………….Partey Xhaka……………
…..Pepe Odegaard ESR…..
…………….Aubameyang………..
I like your formation. But someone has to stay behind to stop Chukwueze’s counter-attacks, hence Xhaka plays LB
Looks like Saka LB….good that it’s not Xhaka. COYG!!!!!!!!
Whatever the formation, whatever the team, all I want is Arsenal in the freaking finals.
No matter the information Arteta use this night, at this stage it will difficult to beat this Emery side…I see Man Utd vs Villarreal in the Final.
My son in law is a Manc, he said he’d rather play Villarreal as they’ve (MU) struggled against us lately!! 😳
Xhak out > Tesco in!
Where did you get your line up from ?
Yeahhhh Tierney. Thank you!!!
I am a bit nervous over this team selection and it starts with the goal keeper. But still ……..here’s hoping!