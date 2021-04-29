Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Villarreal for first-leg clash

The teams are out as Arsenal look to earn an advantage from their opening leg of their Europa League semi-final clash with Villarreal.
This will be the first time that the Gunners have come up against their former manager Unai Emery since he quit the club 16 months, and also the first time that the two sides have met in the Europa League.
We will be hoping that there isn’t another first this evening, with us unbeaten against the Spanish side in four previous encounters.
Mikel Arteta revealed important team news when revealing that all of David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette were all in contention to feature this evening, although how fit they are remains to be seen.
With our understanding of the team news, we predicted the following XI to take to the field from kick-off.
Predicted Arsenal XI from earlier on today:
Ryan
Chambers Luiz Gabriel Xhaka
Partey Elneny
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Lacazette
📋 Tonight's team is in…
🇳🇴 Odegaard starts
🇨🇮 Pepe leads the line
🏴 Holding partners Mari
#️⃣ #UEL
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2021
How do you see this encounter playing out after seeing the line-up?
Patrick
Pepé at CF?
False 9
False dribbler as well.
Maybe Smith-Rowe, like what De Bruyne did for Man City lately
It looks good but Arteta might panic and give us a fake line up
Yes Declan. I have always wanted this. he is a better finisher than Lacazette. We are winning this match
The winner of this tie is this season Champion. We beat Villarreal we are champions.
HH, I don’t think any of them can beat Man Utd in the Final, tho Emery can surprise anyone when is come to Europa
Hi Dunchirado. I am in the opinion that the winner of this tie will beat Roma in the final 😉🤣
Pépé is playing as False 9
Or Ødegaard is playing as false 9 maybe.
Pepe as a no.9 in a 4:3:2:1 Just copying Mancity yesterday by playing without a striker, possession based football.This is experimental Arteta doesn’t trust his decisions.An away win wll be vital but tome it seems like a defensive gameplay.Coyg!
No striker… Well it worked for City last night 😉
Tonight is huge!!!! COYG
I support Arteta but I think this is the wrong match for experimenting and I hope it works out. COYG!
Seems like the choice of the lineup was advised by Pep, I understand we are in a desperate moment to save the season.
I wish Aub played even for 30 minutes,Arteta game plan is wrong and wont work,why cant he go for usual way so that we can win or lose while fighting
Good ebening then! I’ll be behind the boys and say Arteta out later if we loose this one. COYG! 4-0 to the Arsenal
Hmmm … we have trouble scoring with strikers!
Not sure today is the time to be trying new tactics. However, lets get at them and win this tie.
According to Arsenal official site “Pepé is leading the line” which looks more like a CF than a false 9. Anyway it’s all speculation until we kick off.
Bring back Terney on left,mari ,holding and chambers on defense.Bring all xhaka ,Elneney and Thomas in mid,Bring in willian to supply balls to Auba and lacazette.Rowe,saka,ooda,pepe,Bellarine should be put on standby for any eventuality
COYG
Foyth is a spud, right?
Xtra motivation then sue if we don’t want him to do an ozil on Twitter later!
🤣👍
Yes and isn’t Capou one too?
Sure is, Declan 👍
Bless Xhaka as he’ll put in the shift wherever he plays but he is no LB. I expect Emery will know that so look for Villarreal to attack down the right. Really think Saka needs to play there in the absence of Tierney but an away goal is crucial so can see Arteta wanting to keep his top threat up front. COYGs!
i cant believe he is STILL at LB. cant say im happy with the lineup not that i had high expectations.
Hopefully Smith-Rowe plays as CF or false nine. De Bruyne has been doing it well for Man City lately
Smith-Rowe’s hold-up play and aerial ability aren’t bad, so he could be good to lead our front-line. If Pepe plays CF, he’d likely stay in the front, try to beat the offside trap more often and lose the ball like Aubameyang
Always wondered how Pepe will fare through the middle. I hope it works.
Guess Arteta is still saving Martinelli from further injuries?
Surprised to see Xhaka still at LB rather than letting Cedric have a go.
Arteta is manager not me, but then again I am currently undefeated in League play.
Haha Durand on the Martinelli line ,exactly what I said earlier .we might see him again in 2026 .
I’m still confused as to the formation really. When the game starts, we’ll know who plays where, especially in full back or wingback
It’d likely be 4-2-3-1. But it could also be an asymmetrical 4-3-3, if Arteta wants to counter Emery’s formation
Truly confusing I hope the players won’t be that confused!
I’m telling you.
Well, let’s hope it confuses Unai Emery and his players and not us.
Everyone seems to be complaining and ignoring the fact that Laca just got back from an hamstring Injury, Auba just resumed training too.. Odegaard resumed training way before them. Exdiy can’t start this game, Martinelli maybe, but I guess he prefers Pepe there since he’s bigger than Martinelli.
All in all good luck to the boys.. Hope everyone performs. There’s nothing defensive about this lineup like some are saying up there.
A line up of Saka-ESR-Odegaard-Pepe-Ceballos is defensive??
COYG!!
I’m off to Twitter to watch Livestream of the game, so I won’t be able to comment here till halftime
Link please
Follow @LiveHQ2 on Twitter, they have affiliate pages, so sometimes they retweet the stream from their other pages..
They’ll post links, don’t click the two links.. they’ll post a link with a picture of the game.. click the picture, it’s actually the video. It’ll play on the Twitter app.
2nd half, they’ll post a new one to stream it from
Thank You
Vipleague
Arteta hasn’t a bulls notion 🤔 subs 2 keepers 2 rb’s 2cb’s unfit Luiz but no balogun
Now it’ll be spammy Balogun not starting.. damn!! This fanbase
Every team field 2 keeper in Europe this days
im so confused…..ok Arsenal…
Leno is playing as false 9.
Thanks for clearing that up, Declan 🤣🤣
That blue kit 😬 At least its days are numbered!!
Right! Come on Arsenal, last chance saloon time, prem form is not a bearing on tonight, lets stuff em!
I think the formation is 3511
3 at the back. ESR and Saka as wing backs.
Thomas, Xhaka and Ceballos in middle and Odegaard behind Pepe.
COYG.
We need to start with quick ball and press them high up the pitch. Dont let them settle and take our chances. 2-1 to us
where can i stream live abeg ooo
Already??!!!!
Lol…
And some say Arteta>>> Emery
where can i stream match please
Better save yourself the time…Do something useful.. Read some book or do some exercise..
Xhaka left back….insanity.
They will still insist Arteta needs more time.
Our home form is very poor we have to win today to have any chance of qualification
Karen Carney knows that xhaka in the left back is crazy. How does Arteta not?
Granit leftback👏🏽
Zhaka held up his man. Look further up the pitch in the build up. Pepe didn’t come across and cover…….lazy.
Pepe? Lazy? Your bias stinks.
Haha…. And your bias is blind.
Its Artetas reign, he does it his own way.Just sit back and take your chill pills.