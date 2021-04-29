Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Villarreal for first-leg clash

The teams are out as Arsenal look to earn an advantage from their opening leg of their Europa League semi-final clash with Villarreal.

This will be the first time that the Gunners have come up against their former manager Unai Emery since he quit the club 16 months, and also the first time that the two sides have met in the Europa League.

We will be hoping that there isn’t another first this evening, with us unbeaten against the Spanish side in four previous encounters.

Mikel Arteta revealed important team news when revealing that all of David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette were all in contention to feature this evening, although how fit they are remains to be seen.

With our understanding of the team news, we predicted the following XI to take to the field from kick-off.

Predicted Arsenal XI from earlier on today:

Ryan
Chambers Luiz Gabriel Xhaka
Partey Elneny
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Lacazette

How do you see this encounter playing out after seeing the line-up?

Patrick

  1. Declan says:
    April 29, 2021 at 6:55 pm

    Pepé at CF?

    Reply
    1. Kedar says:
      April 29, 2021 at 6:57 pm

      False 9

      Reply
      1. HASS says:
        April 29, 2021 at 8:10 pm

        False dribbler as well.

        Reply
    2. gotanidea says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:05 pm

      Maybe Smith-Rowe, like what De Bruyne did for Man City lately

      Reply
      1. Ken says:
        April 29, 2021 at 7:26 pm

        It looks good but Arteta might panic and give us a fake line up

        Reply
    3. Skills1000 says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:24 pm

      Yes Declan. I have always wanted this. he is a better finisher than Lacazette. We are winning this match

      Reply
  2. Highbury Hero says:
    April 29, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    The winner of this tie is this season Champion. We beat Villarreal we are champions.

    Reply
    1. Dunchirado says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:24 pm

      HH, I don’t think any of them can beat Man Utd in the Final, tho Emery can surprise anyone when is come to Europa

      Reply
      1. Highbury Hero says:
        April 29, 2021 at 7:38 pm

        Hi Dunchirado. I am in the opinion that the winner of this tie will beat Roma in the final 😉🤣

        Reply
  3. Kedar says:
    April 29, 2021 at 6:56 pm

    Pépé is playing as False 9

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:19 pm

      Or Ødegaard is playing as false 9 maybe.

      Reply
  4. Lord Denning says:
    April 29, 2021 at 6:58 pm

    Pepe as a no.9 in a 4:3:2:1 Just copying Mancity yesterday by playing without a striker, possession based football.This is experimental Arteta doesn’t trust his decisions.An away win wll be vital but tome it seems like a defensive gameplay.Coyg!

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    April 29, 2021 at 6:59 pm

    No striker… Well it worked for City last night 😉

    Tonight is huge!!!! COYG

    Reply
    1. Goonerboy says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:08 pm

      I support Arteta but I think this is the wrong match for experimenting and I hope it works out. COYG!

      Reply
    2. Lord Denning says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:08 pm

      Seems like the choice of the lineup was advised by Pep, I understand we are in a desperate moment to save the season.

      Reply
      1. Ken says:
        April 29, 2021 at 7:32 pm

        I wish Aub played even for 30 minutes,Arteta game plan is wrong and wont work,why cant he go for usual way so that we can win or lose while fighting

        Reply
    3. Kenya 001 says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:14 pm

      Good ebening then! I’ll be behind the boys and say Arteta out later if we loose this one. COYG! 4-0 to the Arsenal

      Reply
  6. Gmv8 says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:00 pm

    Hmmm … we have trouble scoring with strikers!

    Reply
  7. Roachie says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    Not sure today is the time to be trying new tactics. However, lets get at them and win this tie.

    Reply
  8. Declan says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    According to Arsenal official site “Pepé is leading the line” which looks more like a CF than a false 9. Anyway it’s all speculation until we kick off.

    Reply
    1. Ken says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:39 pm

      Bring back Terney on left,mari ,holding and chambers on defense.Bring all xhaka ,Elneney and Thomas in mid,Bring in willian to supply balls to Auba and lacazette.Rowe,saka,ooda,pepe,Bellarine should be put on standby for any eventuality

      Reply
  9. Dan kit says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:01 pm

    COYG

    Reply
  10. Sue says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    Foyth is a spud, right?

    Reply
    1. Kenya 001 says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:20 pm

      Xtra motivation then sue if we don’t want him to do an ozil on Twitter later!

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        April 29, 2021 at 7:33 pm

        🤣👍

        Reply
    2. Declan says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:21 pm

      Yes and isn’t Capou one too?

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        April 29, 2021 at 7:33 pm

        Sure is, Declan 👍

        Reply
  11. Trudeau says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:04 pm

    Bless Xhaka as he’ll put in the shift wherever he plays but he is no LB. I expect Emery will know that so look for Villarreal to attack down the right. Really think Saka needs to play there in the absence of Tierney but an away goal is crucial so can see Arteta wanting to keep his top threat up front. COYGs!

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:21 pm

      i cant believe he is STILL at LB. cant say im happy with the lineup not that i had high expectations.

      Reply
  12. gotanidea says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:09 pm

    Hopefully Smith-Rowe plays as CF or false nine. De Bruyne has been doing it well for Man City lately

    Smith-Rowe’s hold-up play and aerial ability aren’t bad, so he could be good to lead our front-line. If Pepe plays CF, he’d likely stay in the front, try to beat the offside trap more often and lose the ball like Aubameyang

    Reply
  13. Twig says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:10 pm

    Always wondered how Pepe will fare through the middle. I hope it works.

    Reply
  14. durand says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:13 pm

    Guess Arteta is still saving Martinelli from further injuries?

    Surprised to see Xhaka still at LB rather than letting Cedric have a go.

    Arteta is manager not me, but then again I am currently undefeated in League play.

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:17 pm

      Haha Durand on the Martinelli line ,exactly what I said earlier .we might see him again in 2026 .

      Reply
  15. John Legend says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:14 pm

    I’m still confused as to the formation really. When the game starts, we’ll know who plays where, especially in full back or wingback

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:19 pm

      It’d likely be 4-2-3-1. But it could also be an asymmetrical 4-3-3, if Arteta wants to counter Emery’s formation

      Reply
    2. Kenya 001 says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:26 pm

      Truly confusing I hope the players won’t be that confused!

      Reply
      1. John Legend says:
        April 29, 2021 at 7:42 pm

        I’m telling you.
        Well, let’s hope it confuses Unai Emery and his players and not us.

        Reply
  16. Eddie says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:17 pm

    Everyone seems to be complaining and ignoring the fact that Laca just got back from an hamstring Injury, Auba just resumed training too.. Odegaard resumed training way before them. Exdiy can’t start this game, Martinelli maybe, but I guess he prefers Pepe there since he’s bigger than Martinelli.
    All in all good luck to the boys.. Hope everyone performs. There’s nothing defensive about this lineup like some are saying up there.
    A line up of Saka-ESR-Odegaard-Pepe-Ceballos is defensive??
    COYG!!
    I’m off to Twitter to watch Livestream of the game, so I won’t be able to comment here till halftime

    Reply
    1. Andrey says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:21 pm

      Link please

      Reply
      1. Eddie says:
        April 29, 2021 at 7:26 pm

        Follow @LiveHQ2 on Twitter, they have affiliate pages, so sometimes they retweet the stream from their other pages..
        They’ll post links, don’t click the two links.. they’ll post a link with a picture of the game.. click the picture, it’s actually the video. It’ll play on the Twitter app.

        2nd half, they’ll post a new one to stream it from

        Reply
        1. Andrey says:
          April 29, 2021 at 7:46 pm

          Thank You

          Reply
      2. Dan kit says:
        April 29, 2021 at 7:32 pm

        Vipleague

        Reply
  17. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:18 pm

    Arteta hasn’t a bulls notion 🤔 subs 2 keepers 2 rb’s 2cb’s unfit Luiz but no balogun

    Reply
    1. Eddie says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:23 pm

      Now it’ll be spammy Balogun not starting.. damn!! This fanbase

      Reply
    2. Adajim says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:36 pm

      Every team field 2 keeper in Europe this days

      Reply
  18. RSH says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:20 pm

    im so confused…..ok Arsenal…

    Reply
  19. Declan says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:34 pm

    Leno is playing as false 9.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      April 29, 2021 at 7:35 pm

      Thanks for clearing that up, Declan 🤣🤣

      Reply
  20. Sue says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:35 pm

    That blue kit 😬 At least its days are numbered!!

    Reply
  21. Reggie says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:40 pm

    Right! Come on Arsenal, last chance saloon time, prem form is not a bearing on tonight, lets stuff em!

    Reply
  22. Phenom says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:51 pm

    I think the formation is 3511
    3 at the back. ESR and Saka as wing backs.
    Thomas, Xhaka and Ceballos in middle and Odegaard behind Pepe.

    COYG.

    Reply
  23. Perry ames says:
    April 29, 2021 at 7:53 pm

    We need to start with quick ball and press them high up the pitch. Dont let them settle and take our chances. 2-1 to us

    Reply
  24. babasola says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:03 pm

    where can i stream live abeg ooo

    Reply
  25. Sue says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:07 pm

    Already??!!!!

    Reply
  26. Jimmy Bauer says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:08 pm

    Lol…
    And some say Arteta>>> Emery

    Reply
  27. babasola says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:09 pm

    where can i stream match please

    Reply
    1. Jimmy bauer says:
      April 29, 2021 at 8:11 pm

      Better save yourself the time…Do something useful.. Read some book or do some exercise..

      Reply
  28. Sean Williams says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:09 pm

    Xhaka left back….insanity.

    Reply
  29. Jah son says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    They will still insist Arteta needs more time.

    Reply
  30. Ramterta says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:10 pm

    Our home form is very poor we have to win today to have any chance of qualification

    Reply
  31. Pco says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:11 pm

    Karen Carney knows that xhaka in the left back is crazy. How does Arteta not?

    Reply
  32. Gooner525 says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:12 pm

    Granit leftback👏🏽

    Reply
  33. OZGooner says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:15 pm

    Zhaka held up his man. Look further up the pitch in the build up. Pepe didn’t come across and cover…….lazy.

    Reply
    1. ToluCOYG says:
      April 29, 2021 at 8:18 pm

      Pepe? Lazy? Your bias stinks.

      Reply
      1. OZGooner says:
        April 29, 2021 at 8:20 pm

        Haha…. And your bias is blind.

        Reply
  34. Cliff says:
    April 29, 2021 at 8:17 pm

    Its Artetas reign, he does it his own way.Just sit back and take your chill pills.

    Reply

