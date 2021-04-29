Confirmed Arsenal team to take on Villarreal for first-leg clash

The teams are out as Arsenal look to earn an advantage from their opening leg of their Europa League semi-final clash with Villarreal.

This will be the first time that the Gunners have come up against their former manager Unai Emery since he quit the club 16 months, and also the first time that the two sides have met in the Europa League.

We will be hoping that there isn’t another first this evening, with us unbeaten against the Spanish side in four previous encounters.

Mikel Arteta revealed important team news when revealing that all of David Luiz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kieran Tierney and Alexandre Lacazette were all in contention to feature this evening, although how fit they are remains to be seen.

With our understanding of the team news, we predicted the following XI to take to the field from kick-off.

Predicted Arsenal XI from earlier on today:

Ryan

Chambers Luiz Gabriel Xhaka

Partey Elneny

Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe

Lacazette

📋 Tonight's team is in… 🇳🇴 Odegaard starts

🇨🇮 Pepe leads the line

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Holding partners Mari #️⃣ #UEL — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 29, 2021

How do you see this encounter playing out after seeing the line-up?

Patrick